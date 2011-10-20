Review: ‘Miss Bala’ opens fire

LONDON – Having forgotten much of the Spanish I only sketchily learned in my first year of university, I”m afraid I was one of those dim critics who, at first glance, puzzled over the title of Gerardo Naranjo”s coolly crazed new film “Miss Bala”: a long-night”s-journey-into-day drug-cartel thriller, at once taut and elastic, revolving around the unlikely political center of the Miss Baja California beauty pageant.
Of course, it turns out that “bala” is the Spanish word for “bullet”; if this initially seems a clunkily direct pun for a rattling action film with no shortage of literal bullets in its arsenal, it turns out to be a coldly ironic joke on a female protagonist Naranjo”s restlessly prowling narrative methodically denudes of all defences.
Played with a tightly reined kind of anti-magnetism by promising big-screen newcomer (and, aptly, former model) Stephanie Sigman, our protagonist Laura Guerrero is less a bullet than she is a blank: a silkily gorgeous 23-year-old from a motherless household in working-class Tijuana, she pins her dreams on winning a chintzy cattle-parade pageant seemingly without any clear sense of what those dreams might be. Naranjo”s script stringently parcels out details of her background, livelihood and even personality: we know little about the woman but her meek yearning for definition.
Laura is a sufficiently reflective surface that the film itself, since its deservedly buzz-heavy Cannes debut, has become a mirror for whatever political, cultural and, in particular, gender preoccupations critics and commentators choose to see in it. Debate simmers over whether the hard-to-read human question mark at the film”s center marks “Miss Bala” out as a feminist statement-one that protests the disenfranchisement of women by authorities Mexican and otherwise-or one that”s complicit in that very prejudice, a velvet rope that divides not only social arenas but cinematic ones. I don”t think I am copping out by suggesting the film is neither: disenfranchised and relentlessly put-upon Laura may be, but her passivity makes her a clear-eyed if not especially comprehending guide through dense thickets of opposing corruption in state and street alike.
Unlike, say, Steven Soderbergh”s 2000 ensemble piece “Traffic,” “Miss Bala” is a drug-war study keen to jump to the bigger social picture, ahead of the synecdochic individuals shouldering its concerns. Naranjo”s patient, sun-blasted camera revels in luxuriant wide shots of white limousines cruising past knobbly shanty developments: the people inside scarcely merit further scrutiny.
Laura, for her part, stumbles artlessly from one ordeal to another, beginning with a classical wrong-place-wrong-time set-up when the nightclub she”s reluctantly partying at with a deadbeat friend is raided by armed members of The Star, a ruthless gang violently fighting the government”s drug laws. Delivered to them by a corrupt police officer after initially escaping, she”s not so much taken hostage as put unceremoniously to work: as The Star set about using her to bait a key state bigwig, the pristine pageant looks on which Laura had hoped to build a bright future cruelly become her ticket into the underworld.
As both the aims and the consequences of the plot in which she is enmeshed escalate with head-spinning rapidity, Laura”s complete loss of control over the situation is shared by the audience: for all its flavorful urban authenticity, the film”s latter-half developments are so numbingly, rivetingly out of time with reality that we begin to feel we may as well be watching “The Manchurian Candidate.” Rarely has a film made such a virtue of imposing inordinate suffering upon a character while inviting little in the way of profound empathy from the viewer: feeling sorry for a character is not quite the same as feeling for a character, and Naranjo devises brilliant formal strategies to keep us just outside Laura”s head throughout.
More exactingly (not to mention expansively) shot and constructed than any infinitely bigger-budgeted Hollywood thriller in recent memory, “Miss Bala” measures its thrills sequence for sequence, rather than cut for cut: Naranjo (serving commendably as his own editor) and Hungarian DP Mátyás Erdély (working in far balmier conditions here than in his striking calling-card collaborations with auteur Kornél Mundruczó) are content to stand at a comfortable distance from the action – letting the chips, not to mention the bullets, fall where they may. Several breathtaking single-shot setups observe frantic exchanges of gunfire with the calm fluency of Michaels (take your pick) Mann or Haneke, counteracted by agitated sound design.
As Laura”s panic increases, however, the camera corners her ever more mercilessly, until she”s imprisoned in tight close-up-half-naked, hiding under a bed-while a climactic gun battle plays out mostly unseen around us. That adroit manipulation of space represents the extent of Naranjo”s interest in penetrating his rat-trapped protagonist”s psyche; in this dazzling attack of a movie, it”s the manifold blind spots that hold all the answers.
On my top ten… currently at #2. Loved this film.
One of the year’s best for certain.
“It’s one of those…”, I thought to myself while watching it. It’s so depressing that I can’t find myself really recommending it to anybody so casually. The movie has its technical and artistic merits, sure, but there’s little to no appeal in its storytelling or character development because by design, there isn’t anything like that here – it’s all about the chaos she’s thrown into, and nothing else. Much like last year’s Mexico’s representative, it’s a massive, MASSIVE downer, and I can’t find it in myself to see it again, or at least, so consecutively.
But it’s good though! :) I hope it gets recognized at the Oscars.
I found the movie the opposite of a downer. For one, the craft is exhilarating so, simply as entertainment, the film produces a high. Second, the film is a breath of fresh air/a relief because it’s the protest song Mexico has been in dire need of (simply because it got made but also because the film uses Laura’s passivity to comment on the civil response to the violence).
*civilian
I agree on your point of Miss Bala acting a protest-song movie, but it’s that comment on civilian passivity you mention which saddened me. Laura’s not given any sort of breathing or moving space here – as if there was no hope for her. I don’t mind a little shoot-out every now and then on film, but given how little to no power she’s given in this film, I can’t say it’s strictly entertainment – like in real life, hers was a one-sided battle.
While it might have risked a cheesy ending, something a bit more hopeful could have served the plot better in my opinion – like instead of rooting for Laura because you feel bad about her, it could be because you want her to be more corageous, to talk back at them, reminding them their time will come. Would it be corny? Undoubtedly, but it’s displaced enough from reality to properly call it entertainment, in my book.
Instead, it’s got statistics at the end. It’s like the news.
I can’t wait to see this movie! Isn’t Fox distributing it sometime in January (or sometime next year)? I hope it gets nominated for Best Foreign Language Film so that it can get even more attention.
It’s already out in theaters right now, at least here in NY anyway.
Oh I see… For some reason I had though they were going to release this movie next year, but I guess not. Hopefully it gets put on a rolling release pattern and spreads to other markets and heads to at least Washington DC. Thanks for letting me know!
WAIT! I am incorrect. It looks like it is now opening January 20. It was supposed to open in October in NY but apparently Fox moved the release date. God knows why.
Thanks for this review, Guy, which is the first to point out my main issue with the film, mainly the blankness of the protagonist. I felt the Naranjo try to have it both ways by making her want to escape her captors but never really going through with it. I think the idea for the character–based apparently on a true story–would have been excellent but I found the way she both had the opportunities to escape but only did it half heartedly really frustrated me (I think the scene with the jeep in the darkness of night where she walks out, and then what happens next, is pretty much a sumation of my frustration with her). Ultimately it kind of took me out of the film as a whole, and while I found the amazing camerawork to be restrained and unique, I found it in a way too cinematic for a story that really wasn’t at all much complex, especially when I thought of its closest counterpart, the Italian film Gomorrah.
But thanks for this excellent write-up nonetheless, even if we disagree!
But where/to whom is she supposed to go for help? I thought the film makes it pretty clear that she neither has the economic means to escape/relocate nor the ability to trust the authorities because of how embedded the cartels are in the formal structures. The power dynamic is imbalanced and pretty much the whole point of the film (I think Naranjo shares your frustrations).
I do wonder if the specific Mexican context Guy mentions in his review will hurt the film’s chances with the Academy. I think the suggestion that she could escape the reach of the capos once she has been selected as prey, that she would have been safe simply by going to the police or being in a separate physical environment is a very American/Western reaction.
Anyone who sees the film and wonders why she doesn’t go to the police has clearly slept through a sizeable chunk of it: as I mention in the review, she does put her trust in the police at one point, only for a corrupt officer to deliver her straight to The Star.