Review: Peter Berg’s ‘Lone Survivor’ offers spectacular combat but no substance

I have no doubt that Peter Berg genuinely idolizes the US military.
Every detail in “Lone Survivor” feels carefully considered and deeply felt. Berg’s script is lean and rings authentic all the way through. Mark Wahlberg, Ben Foster, Emile Hirsch and Taylor Kitsch all seem dedicated to telling this story as truthfully as possible. It is obvious that Peter Berg considers this an important story and that he took the responsibility of bringing it to the screen as something important and urgent.
Despite that, my primary reaction to “Lone Survivor” as a film is “And?” While I can admire the way the story is told, as a story it does nothing for me. We watch a team of SEALs get sent on a mission that, even if it had succeeded would have accomplished nothing of any importance, and then we watch them die one by one. That’s pretty much it. I’ve seen the film twice, looking for something more in it, convinced that I simply hadn’t connected with it the first time. Despite the profound sense of respect the film obviously has for the people it depicts, it ultimately strikes me as a hollow exercise.
Movies made while we are still engaged in an active conflict are rarely able to offer us any sense of perspective, and “Lone Survivor” works when it comes to staging combat, but not at all away from it. The one sequence in the film that holds any real dramatic weight comes not long after Marcus Luttrell (Wahlberg) and his team drop into Afghanistan. They run into a couple of civilians while they’re getting their bearings, and they debate what to do with them. If they let them go, there’s a chance they’ll warn the Taliban. Once the SEALs make the decision to let them go, things escalate very quickly and the film becomes more virtual reality than dramatic narrative. There is no arguing with the extreme and explicit staging of the combat. Berg makes sure every single bullet wound hurts, and the sound mix, particularly when people take horrifying falls down a mountain, is punishing. But even after watching these characters get shot to pieces and physically demolished, I’m not sure the film has anything to say about those deaths, or about what they mean in the larger sense to our time in Afghanistan. If we’re willing to send these men into battle and we’re willing to let them die, then it needs to be for something. It needs to mean something, and “Lone Survivor” doesn’t offer any context.
Actually, that’s not completely true. There is a little bit of time spent introducing their target, Ahmad Shah (Yousuf Azami), but the film is heavy-handed with establishing him as a moustache-twirling bad guy. The first time we see him, he’s lopping off the head of an innocent, which seems like a pretty clear indication that he’s the villain. Towards the end of the film, Berg goes overboard in the other direction, making sure to show the regular villagers being extra-good, going to bat for Wahlberg as the last remaining member of his team. Whether this is exactly the way it went down or not, the way it plays in the film doesn’t work. Berg’s collaborators like cinematographer Tobias A. Schliessler and editor Colby Parker Jr. and production designer Tom Duffield all do exemplary work, but to what end? The film’s failure to say anything, to do something more than reproducing 19 brutal deaths, left me uneasy, and I think any filmmaker looking to make a movie about the 21st century US military has to be aware of just how difficult a subject that is to dig into right now. The movies that were made about Iraq were pretty uniformly awful, super serious and unsure about their message, and this film struggles the same way.
While I do believe, as I stated above, that Berg’s admiration for people who serve is crystal clear, it borders on being a fetish in this movie. When I watch a prolonged sequence about an American SEAL, trapped at the bottom of a cliff, broken and beat, slowly getting torn apart by gunfire until he finally dies, it can’t just be for the sake of watching it happen. It’s not enough, and I can’t really recommend “Lone Survivor.” The score on this review is almost entirely for technical accomplishment, since there’s nothing else here to rate. It is no more profound in its commentary on war than “Call Of Duty: Ghosts” or “Battlefield 4” were this fall, and that troubles me in a way I can hardly articulate.
great review.
You’re not sure the film had anything to say about these deaths? How about, it sucks that we’re losing good people over there? People with friends and loved ones over here?
Every week we see names of people killed in Afghanistan and Iraq and I bet not one person in ten on the street could remember, say, two of the thousands killed over there since 2003 unless it was a relative or a friend. You watch this film and you will remember those names.
The more I think about it, you answer your own questions in your review.
I remember the months after 9/11 when the Navy’s recruiting commercials were Godsmack videos of SEALs storming a beach. I guess the current “A Global Force For Good” campaign isn’t cutting it, so the pendulum is swinging back the other way. I’m bothered too by the video game generation glorifying war for the coolness factor.
I believe, sadly, at the end of the day this film is recruitment film. Unlike the past propaganda films where sanctimony and dishonest violence was the way, now the ultra violence and almost holy sacrifice of the soldiers works to guilt, dare, and fill with unquestioning “pride” for serving and possibly dying.
A couple more things…Drew describes the bad guy as a moustache-twirling villain when he orders the execution of a civilian. In fact, the film goes pretty far to *not* depict the Taliban as inhuman. These guys aren’t caricatures, they’re practiced, veteran soldiers. They behead someone, but do they ooze malice, spit on the wounded, defile the dead? No. They actually fight bravely and skillfully.
And there’s brief mention of the performances in the review, which is a shame, since they are all pretty good – with the exception of Ben Foster, who is frigging great.
Thanks for an excellent write up on why Sole Survivor doesn’t work as a movie. It seems Berg is pretty personally invested into Marcus Luttrell, to the point that it made him forget movies should have things like themes and a point of view on what had happened.
Are there any movies on the Iraq conflict that you do recommend seeing?
The point of this film was not to entertain. It was to tell a story, a true story. A story that says, anyway you look at it…WAR IS HELL!!! And FREEDOM IS NOT FREE!!! And it does an excellent job of that. Drew, you obviously have no respect for those that serve our country in the armed forces. Your bias towards all those that have fought and died for our country resonates loud and clear in your review. I’m guessing that on Memorial Day, you care more about firing up your grill, than giving any kind of remembrance to those who died on the battlefield.
Samuel K. Jetter, Jr. USMC (Ret)
Please…The first sentence of your “review” clearly crossed that line you are trying to tell me that i should not have. It’s a true story. Tell it like it is. Why insert a bunch of fluff that has nothing to do with the truth? And trivializing the lives of our service members by comparing them to a video game….smh…you should be ashamed. And lastly….Your father was in the Army? AND?! I salute your father…But i am far from out of line. I am defending the honor of my fallen brothers. Something you will never be able to articulate. Because you will never understand it. Semper Fi
Samuel K. Jetter, Jr. USMC (Ret)
That’s the problem..You gave very little “review” of the actual film.
That’s not what you said. Idolize and respect are two different things.
Yeah..I’m going to base this review on the directors past films. You are an outstanding critic! For the last time, you did not review the film You reviewed everything behind it. I don’t care if you say the film sucked, if the acting was horrible. But to say their deaths were meaningless is ridiculous. And by the way, the letters stand for:
Samuel K. Jetter, Jr. UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS (RETIRED)
Lol…Sleep tight.
Now who’s arguing with themselves? ;-)
I respect Drew’s opinion, and he’s certainly entitled to like or not like this movie, I thought it was a fair critique.
In a way, this seems no different than trekkies going insane for trek, star wars geeks defending Phantom Menance, World of Warcraft fans defending WoW. I respect your service sir, but don’t let your personal experiences blind you into assuming you have the “right” answer about something as subjective as thoughts about a movie.
If you are who you say you are, you fought for our freedom. Let Drew freely operate his :)
Sam,
Below, with your comment on “Act of Valor,” you demonstrate the ability to separate criticism of films about the military from criticism of members of the military so I’m not sure why you’re having such an issue here.
I found Drew’s review to clearly be saying that the film fails in large part because it does not illuminate why these men giving their lives was meaningful, not that their actual sacrifice lacked meaning. Maybe you, as a veteran, find the portrayal of that sacrifice to be enough, perhaps because you can better understand it than us civilians can. But that’s where the film, apparently falls short, in making the rest of understand, in giving their deaths meaning beyond simply their fought and they died.
That criticism seems fair to me, but questioning Drew’s entire view of the men and women who have served our country does not.
Sam, have you seen the movie?
@ Jaketaylor7…..Yes, i have.
@Jaketaylor7 Have you been to Afghanistan?
Now you are deleting my comments?! Drew, you are not a very good movie critic. You base your reviews on your personal feelings towards those involved in the film, rather than their performance in said film. I’m done.
@Samuel
It really disgusts me that you think a negative review of this film automatically reflects Drew’s personal views about American troops. It doesn’t. It’s a review of the film and the film only.
Well, as soon as I finished the review I knew how this comment section was gonna go. The best part is that it seems like Sammy hasn’t even seen the film.
@SAMJETJR, I have not been to Afghanistan. Glad you enjoyed the flick. I’ll be checking it out next week. Seems like some people really enjoyed it while others are echoing Drew’s thoughts.
Please share your thoughts after you see it @JAKETAYLOR7
Samuel, here’s how this works: a film reviewer presents his/her review based on the merits of THE FILM. This includes plotting, acting, editing and effects. If there are issues with the film, and there are many with this title, it in no way reflects on the reviewer’s patriotism or loyalty to thier flag. I have seen this movie, and I can say in no way, shape or form does it present a plot, perspective or take that honors the memory of those fallen. I would say a movie of this ilk, which presents battle basically as a video game, without presenting any larger theme, is an insult to those lost. This movie is a waste of time for the viewer, a waste of nice acting performances, and an insult to the casualties of war.
Now, in reagrsd to your holier than thou stance that anyone who does not like this drivel is not patriotic is sickening: Thank you for your service, but I can, without hesitation, state that I am glad you are retired from the service. Your attitude and feelings towards others is as un-American as the one dimensional villains shallowly portrayed in this misfire of a film. The best possible thing you could do for your cause, if you do hold these sickening opinions and the stance that only your viewpoint matters, is to not be so quick to call attention to yourself and your service. You are an embarrassment to the cause these men were fighting and died for.
Sadly, this is what we’re going to be getting more and more of now, other than comic book/young adult adaptations.
We’re in the mist of probably the biggest romanticization of the US Military since World War 2.
Even when there is some attempt at questioning things, “the soldiers” are always put on a pedestal – They’re just there to do a job and you should get down on your knees and thank them for it.
Just notice how many movies glorify the military, even fantasy and sci-fi movies; LORD OF THE RINGS/THE HOBBIT are war movies just as much as fantasy films. The Marvel films have S.H.I.E.L.D., an independent military group who keep watch over the superheroes.
There has to be a shout-out to the brave troops, as if THAT’S going to give them proper health care when they return or up-to-date equipments while they’re there.
Ultimately, these movies are not “for our warriors” – They’re for the rest of us.
They exist so we can feel good about ourselves: “I reacted to this the way I’m supposed to, I’M a good person.” “*I* respect the troops/love this country/etc., unlike THOSE other people.”
If you want to “support the troops” then donate whatever money you were going to spend on media romanticizing them (movies, TV shows, video games, etc.), and give it to the actual troops. Volunteer your time at a veteran hospital.
Nope..Act of Valor sucked. Part of reason was cause they used active duty SEALs who could not act worth a damn.
SAM Act of Valor was not meant to have good “actors” it was meant to have realistic battle scenes. How can you get more realistic than having actual SEAL’s in the film firing real bullets? Several scenes were shot during actual training excercises. Each one of the ACTs of valor portrayed in that film was based on true acts that real SEALs carried out in the WOT.
Frankly you could post this basic review on every Peter Berg movie. He obviously felt passionate about it, I wanted to like it but in the end I couldn’t invest in the thinly drawn characters and didn’t care what happened to them. This being based on a true story means nothing if I can’t invest in the people I’m watching. There’s never really any life in his movies and I’ve never seen him get a noteworthy performance out of some pretty talented actors. It’s unfortunate considering the subject matter but in the end a movie has to engage and entertain.
I’d disagree in that I think “Friday Night Lights” is very involving, but otherwise… yeah. Many of Berg’s films have initially intriguing premises, ranging from this to Hancock, but they become more generic as they go along, never delivering on their initial promise. You’re right in that this is largely due to a lack of characters to invest in.
I can kinda give on FNL, although even that one I wanted to like more than I did. I recall liking Very Bad Things at the time but saw it on hbo or something a few years later and it felt like a premise looking for a movie.
I have to say I’m very glad Berg never made the version of Dune he was signed onto for awhile, I can’t think of a director less suited to THAT material. But it is too bad, I’d thought after Battleship being a colossal dud in every sense of the word that perhaps going to something smaller might help him find his footing (although he seems like a Bay-sized blowhard in interviews) and for some reason I always root for actor/directors. But while I don’t always agree with Drew’s good reviews I always find myself in lockstep with the bad ones. It may just be that at the end of the day he’s just a journeyman director with nothing else in the tank.
I never saw Wonderfalls (is that what it was called?) or the tv FNL but by all accounts they were both very, very good. Maybe series television is where his best talents lie.
@Fistosalmon I’m not sure if you were referring to FNL the movie or FNl the television series. The movie is decent, but the show takes it to a whole another level. Unfortunately, my suspicion is that the show is really Jason Katims’ baby and while Berg did have a lot of involvement, it wouldn’t have been great without Katims.
As for Wonderfalls, Berg had nothing to do with that show. That was Bryan Fuller (currently the showrunner on Hannibal). I’m not sure what you’re confusing it with.
@greg Rubinstein: The tv FNL I watched an episode or two but lost track of it for some reason, but the consensus seems to be that it was very good, maybe I’ll netflix it one of these days. Sorry the other Berg show I was thinking of was WonderLAND not Wonderfalls.
And you could be right, maybe Berg didn’t have a lot to do with the direction of the tv FNL. Hannibal however=awesome.
One thing Drew didn’t touch on (I assume because he hasn’t read the source material), and many other reviewers have neglected to mention, is how absolutely abysmal Bergs adaptation is. He took a fascinating story about a, to put it mildly, “complicated” man who survived against all odds in a remarkable fashion, and turns it into Rambo 3.
He essentially drops the entire second half of the book (you know, the “Lone Survivor” part) and replaces it with a cartoon fantasy involving cute kids and gunfights. He takes a complicated and interesting character (the village chief) whose motivations are a mystery to our hero, and perhaps a mystery to many in the west, and turns him into a guy whose pissed because the Taliban murdered someone from his village. Rather than being about a man who has no personal vendetta or even dislike for the Taliban who chooses to follow his honorable personal moral compass and protect a frightened and badly injured man, with no inherent benefit for himself, he simply becomes a guy who dislikes “those assholes”.
Even worse is how he condenses this horrible experience of Luttrell’s (broken physically and mentally, stumbling through the mountains for a day and a night without water, only to end up in a village for nearly a week completely helpless and at the mercy of strangers)into a tacked on 15 minute action scene at the end of the story. Even the battle sequence is a mess. It’s apparently beyond him to demonstrate how a group of Navy SEAL’s can be defeated when outnumbered 10 to 1 by an enemy with machine guns and RPG’s in an elevated position in an environment they know intimately, and instead just throws “200 on our backs” and lets the carnage rain down. And that’s before you even get to the ridiculous helicopter shoot down sequence. One of the terrifying aspects of Luttrell’s story was that he had absolutely no indication if anyone was coming to rescue him, or if they just assumed he was dead.
Basically Berg took a story like 127 Hours, and jammed the whole “trapped under a rock for a week, better cut my arm off” part of the film into the last ten minutes as an afterthought.
It’s a much more compelling story than American Sniper, but I imagine with directors like Clint Eastwood or Spielberg hovering over that material, the adaptation will be of a higher caliber.
The book had more in common with something like All Is Lost, than it did with Black Hawk Down. Shame, because I like Peter Berg as an actual director.
Mark, thanks for outlining what sounds like a very interesting story. I’m staying away from this film because Drew’s review confirms every suspicion I had when I saw the trailer, but now I’m going to read the book. I might even buy it for my dad, who is intrigued by the movie despite my warnings. Cheers.
It’s a tricky thing sharing a review of a film that deals with recent events and things that are personal to a lot of people. It’s not hard to separate what clearly seems to be an honest observation on a movie and personal feelings.
Good review. Keep doing your job well, Drew.
OMG, are you kidding me? No substance? Obviously you have no idea what substance is. It’s a story about normal guys who have to do these kinds of things because that is there JOB. Yeah, it wasn’t the end all be all mission of lets go kill Bin Laden. But, that’s kind of the point. Most of the missions that you don’t see are like this one. They have to do these dirty jobs and then listen to people say how messed up the war is and blah, blah, blah. And how you didn’t catch the irony in the fact that the “Lone Survivor” was the one man that was vehemently against killing those guys that compromised their mission in the first place and the fact that he was saved by someone that could have BEEN those people.
I’m not sure what movie you watched. In my opinion it had a lot of substance to go along with the fire fights and filming and struggle of four guys out there just doing their jobs. Because it’s what they have to do.
It feels like a propaganda movie for the US Army, which seems weird since it shows us a failed mission, where almost all the soldiers die in a gruesome fashion.
The most interesting about the movie was the line on the screen explaining the villagers helped because of their honor code. Shame they did not elaborate on this.
” it ultimately strikes me as a hollow exercise.” Unfortunately so are most battles in war in my inexperienced opinion.
Drew,
I just read the book “Lone Survivor” and even without seeing the movie, I can see how a re-creation of the book would lead to the review you wrote. Based on some of the behind the scenes vignettes and HBO’s short film on Luttrell, I think Berg might have felt his only obligation was to get Luttrell’s story right, and not embellish the facts to move the audience to one particular view or the other or make a broader statement about war, politics, soldiers, etc… The problem with that is exactly what you identify: Luttrell’s story on its own is simply a story about a mission gone wrong, and the valor shown by the men who lost their lives. Some people will see that as a tribute to those men and the sacrifice they made for their country. Some people will see it as a condemnation of a war that has cost too many families their sons and daughters without a clear understanding of whether or not their deaths lead to “winning” the war. Regardless of the chosen viewpoint, the sacrifice these guys made is hard to put into context since it isn’t the Alamo, Gettysberg, or the Doolittle raid. There’s no turning point here. The crux of the story is that there was a tragic loss of life, or to dig a little deeper, that these guys made a moral decision to not kill civilians which then led to numerous acts of heroism and ultimately the tragic deaths of many SEALS and other soldiers. That’s the story, and watching that play out is hard. After reading the book I am interested to see the movie, but at times I certainly wonder “why?”. I believe all of these guys are hero and their names should be remembered, but I struggle to know if it’s necessary for me to see a dramatic reenactment to reinforce that belief. Maybe the point is that the book only reaches a certain audience, and hopefully the film will reach more so that people will understand the sacrifice these men made.
All of that being said, how do you think Berg could have developed more of this story? Going deeper into the SEALS lives prior to the op? More about the Pashtun’s that protected Luttrell? I’d be interested to hear how you think the film could have improved.
Ben Foster’s death scene was excessive and hard to watch. Felt like I was watching a solider really die.
This guy must be a Democrat. Sits on his couch with nothing else to do but review films. Pick up and rifle my friend and join
He has better sense than to leave his children orphaned in service of a cause for nothing.
I believe he is paid to watch and review movies, which is kind of cool when you think about it. Cheers!
“We watch a team of SEALs get sent on a mission that, even if it had succeeded would have accomplished nothing of any importance, and then we watch them die one by one.”
I thought you watched the movie twice and now you say if the mission was a success, there is no importance out of it? It was told that the man they targeted killed 20 marines a week ago and if this man will not be stopped, more men will die. So if the mission was a success and eliminated the target, could have saved another 20 or so soldiers to fight another day, does that not make any sense to you?
“But even after watching these characters get shot to pieces and physically demolished, I’m not sure the film has anything to say about those deaths, or about what they mean in the larger sense to our time in Afghanistan. If we’re willing to send these men into battle and we’re willing to let them die, then it needs to be for something. It needs to mean something, and “Lone Survivor” doesn’t offer any context.”
You are not sure of what their deaths are all about in a larger sense? Simple answer. It’s for flag and country. These men died for your freedom. For everybody’s freedom.
“Whether this is exactly the way it went down or not, the way it plays in the film doesn’t work. Berg’s collaborators like cinematographer Tobias A. Schliessler and editor Colby Parker Jr. and production designer Tom Duffield all do exemplary work, but to what end?”
Uhm… Marcus Luttrell… the author of the book… one of the SEALS on that fateful mission… the Lone Survivor… was one of Berg’s advisers for this movie and you have to give credit to the other SEALS who were a part of this movie too giving out the details of the harrowing mission.
I see that from you’re perspective, you are reviewing this movie as a “movie” and not as to what’s the meaning of the movie. It’s pretty plain and simple that this movie was made to let the American public know how dedicated your soldiers are. I am a Filipino and I do admire your soldier’s professionalism when they helped us during the Haiyan tragedy and you guys ought to remember and give respect to these guys. The movie is just a small percentage of a token for everyone to know their sacrifices.
Real soldiers giving advice to directors and producers make the movie more realistic I must say.
:-) I’ve watched it several times Drew. Again, after last nights “discussion.” I have it on dvd. Just like i’m sure you do, an advanced screening copy. And my opinion has not changed.
I’m sorry..I should have directed that comment @ NTSF:SD:SUV My mistake.
You didn’t. I’m just letting you know that after our discussion i actually took the time to watch the film again. To see if i could truly understand what you tried to convey in your review. Unfortunately, i couldn’t.
Basically it looks to me like Drew’s trying too hard here to spin his thumbs down on this film. If it didn’t work for you, it didn’t work for you. Shouldn’t you be back there putting up 9 page defenses of Superman? You know the one where Kabul is flattened while he has a stogie w/ the gf on the side?
Was that even English?
Pure frontier gibberish.
First of all, I enjoyed the movie and I don’t think it is really necessary for it to have a deeper meaning. As a true story of survival, it just needs to tell that story because it is amazing in itself. As in Gravity, you aren’t required to question the feasibility of the space program. Secondly, I believe the film does indeed have a point. It all comes down to the debate on what to do with the goat herders the team encounters. In the book, the debate is more internal (there is no vocal debate), so it takes more importance as written in the movie. The point is that the right decision was made and… *SPOILER*…
it cost them their lives, further bolstered by the fact that Lutrell is then saved by a good man who could’ve been judged superficially to be the enemy. Obviously, this was lost in the review of the movie.