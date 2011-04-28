Review: ‘Prom’ is an invitation you should refuse

My parents, who I do not see often enough, are in town for a few days before they leave for an extended vacation in China. No matter how old I get, when my parents are in town, there is a part of me that immediately remembers how I felt during all the various stages I went through growing up. Because my parents were there, witnesses to my various triumphs and failures, my formative screw-ups and my moments of grace, I am myself most completely when I’m around them. I hope that’s how it is for my sons, too, when they grow up and look back. I want them to feel like I was excited to watch them grow and become independent people, because I am. I look forward to seeing them each all of the various milestones I passed on my own journey.
One of those formative experiences for me was my senior prom.
It was, to put it bluntly, a humiliating and surreal disappointment that I didn’t even fully understand was a disappointment until after the fact.
It was a nightmare. It was “Carrie”-level bad.
I hated my senior prom. Even so, I remember the build-up to it, the anticipation, the social buzz of the thing. And when I go to see a Walt Disney brand movie called “Prom,” I know full well I’m not going to get the Larry Clark version of the thing, which my prom night movie would be, but the fluffy, fun, “Oh, isn’t this all just so darn romantic?” version. For tweens. And it totally is that.
Sadly, though, I think it’s a strangely inert version of one of those, and it was a genuine shock to me in the theater the other night when I saw the credit “Directed by Joe Nussbaum.” That’s “George Lucas In Love” Joe Nussbaum. Talk out a guy who kicked his career off with a preposterous amount of heat and who has done absolutely nothing with it. “Sleepover”? A direct-to-video “American Pie” sequel? That horrifying Amanda Bynes movie “Sydney White”? The sad thing is, there are signs of life in some of his work in “Prom,” but he’s saddled with this awful script by Katie Wech that just hits every perfunctory beat along with the way, offering flat set-ups and obvious pay-offs, and the end result isn’t what I would call an awful film, but it’s hard to find anything in particular to praise, either.
There are four or five storylines about prom that play out over the course of the film, but the main one deals with Coach’s Daughter and 1987 Johnny Depp, total opposites forced to work together to prepare all the decorations for the senior prom in only three weeks, a task which causes them both to realize that they are in love and perfect for one another. And to give due credit, Coach’s Daughter does her best to play a type-A personality and 1987 Johnny Depp has a certain laconic charm, and I’m sure if I were a 13 year old girl, I’d buy into their love story with a certain degree of fervor. But if you’ve seen any teen movie ever in the history of teen movies, this is going to end up feeling very, very familiar, and it almost feels like a computer program wrote this thing after having a few dozen other teen movie script fed into it. There’s a mechanical quality to the way things happen, and there’s not a genuine or earned moment in the whole thing.
In addition to Aimee Teegarden and Thomas McDonell, the rest of the young cast works to varying degrees, with Nolan Sotillo representing the worst of what the film has to offer with his work as the bland-faced and boring Lucas, who has one of the most agonizing declarations of puppy love in a film I can remember seeing, especially considering he’s making that declaration to the dead-eyed Danielle Campbell, who appears to have been grown in the same lab where Disney Channel generated such earlier models as Demi Lovato and Miranda Cosgrove, only without the personality chip installed. A few of the kids, like Nicholas Braun and Yin Chang, do manage to offer up solid performances in spite of the material, but there’s no one here to I think manages to genuinely transcend and make any of this feel urgent or genuine.
It’s a shame. More than anything, the hollow fantasy of prom that this movie is selling is aimed squarely at kids who are still several years away from having a prom of their own, and it seems like innocuous fantasy fare. If you want harmless, silly fluff, it’s almost sort of semi kind-of moderately acceptable, but if you expect anything more from the film, you’ll leave as disappointed as I did after my actual senior prom.
“Prom” opens in theaters everywhere tomorrow.
Drew, forget this movie. I think I speak for most of here when I say we’d rather actually read about your prom nightmare, which hints at being infinitely more interesting (and probably more relatable for most of us) than this tripe. How can you tease us with that set-up and then leave us stranded?
Looks like I wasn’t the only one who came here to say this. I second, uh, “Skragoo’s” call for prom story.
Drew, I would very much like to hear your horrific prom story. Any chance you’d be willing to share? Maybe in a wildly off-topic blog post or something? You’ve got my curiosity piqued.
What in the world happened to you?
I was a high school teacher and coach for ten years. I had to get out of teaching because I just couldn’t take it anymore and I feel pretty confident that watching this movie would give me an apoplexy. Frankly it’s offensive to me that we put so much social pressure on teenagers to date, to be in adult-like relationships with each other, and then scratch our heads in surprise when the girls turn up pregnant. I worked with other teachers who insisted in telling kids that these were the “best four years of their lives.” Ugh. I had to chaperone my share of proms and I was convinced if I had to do it one more time I would get fired because the only way I could take it would be to show up drunk. I get that decades ago most kids went to work right out of high school, that they got married right out of high school and that having a prom was a nice send off for them as they entered the adult world. But we don’t live in that time any more. Most kids go to college now (or at least some form of post-high school education) and most people don’t get married until their late 20s. High schools haven’t changed with the times. One of the reasons was the American education system is subpar is we emphasize the social aspects of high school far and away more than we do the academic ones. Sorry for the rant, but I think proms are very close to being evil.
I take my hat off to you, sir. As I high school student, I can say that is directly on point.
THE DECISION TO USE “COACH’S DAUGHTER” AND “1987 JOHNNY DEPP” FANTASTIC. WELL DONE GOOD SIR.
I’m not surprised it feels like a computer wrote it. After working with one of the producers, Justin Springer, on a project when he was at Sean Bailey’s production company before Sean got hired as Pres. of Production at Disney, I can tell you that imagination and creativity were sent to the guillotine when this project was in development. He loved to say that Bailey’s company was always trying for the “back corner of the end zone” but in reality, all they wanted to do was punt there.
