Review: Ridiculous and giddy, ‘Battleship’ is way more miss than hit

“Battleship” is, in a word, ridiculous.
Even sitting down to write about the film, I feel ridiculous. It’s a movie in name only, a simulation of a movie, and it is by far the strangest thing that Peter Berg has ever put his name on. I do not see the director of “The Rundown” or “Friday Night Lights” in this film at all. That’s not to say it is without any personal touches, but they feel more like him distracting himself from the absurdity of the material than a real connection to what he’s making, and the result is a wannabe-blockbuster that should be studied in film schools as a perfect example of what happens when commerce becomes more important than concept.
Written by a computer program that Universal cleverly named “Erich and Jon Hoeber,” I’m still not even sure what the actual premise of the movie is. I can tell you what happens in it, but plot is not premise. I cannot imagine the meetings in which grown, rational people sat around planning this film, because nothing about it makes sense. You would think someone involved in signing $250 million worth of checks would have at some point spoken up and said, “Is it okay that none of this is even remotely coherent?” Evidently, it’s fine, because the film almost seems to delight in the specific form of nonsense that it offers up, and there’s not a hint of shame to the enterprise. It is blissfully, cheerfully stupid, and it doesn’t remotely care about reality.
It seems that the writing process consisted of tossing random phrases and character types into a file and then letting the program run a sort of William S. Burroughs cut-up poetry mishmash of things we vaguely recognize from other successful films, but that don’t really work in this configuration. The film starts with scenes that explain the idea of a Goldilocks planet, any planet that exists in the sweet spot of a solar system that could sustain life. It also sets up the idea that we sent radio messages out into space, trying to find life. These are very, very familiar tropes at this point, and I can’t help thinking that the only reason they used aliens at all is to avoid angering any market that might contribute to the worldwide box-office gross of the film. After all, once the aliens do finally arrive on Earth, nothing about their plan or their technology makes consistent sense. Why would ships that are capable of interstellar travel be restricted to water combat once they’ve arrived? They aren’t damaged. They aren’t malfunctioning. But for some reason, they become water-bound, except for the ones that invade a Hawaiian radio telescope facility, which for some reason are still able to fly.
I’m overthinking this. “Battleship” doesn’t want you to think about much of anything while it’s playing, and it accomplishes its goals through sheer brute force. The first forty minutes of the film is largely made up of terrible, terrible, terrible “character” sequences that revolve around Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch), his big brother Stone (Alexander Skarsgard), and Alex’s meet-cute with Sam (Brooklyn Decker), a physical therapist for the Navy whose father just happens to be Admiral Shane (Liam Neeson), the head of the Hawaiian fleet. Alex, as the film tells us about 300 times, is a rebel with no focus, a man of huge potential who is wasting his life. We’ve seen this character before, but even calling it a character suggests a depth that the film does not possess. His first encounter with Decker at a bar leads to a break-in at a convenience store that is scored to the sounds of Henry Mancini’s “Pink Panther” theme, a wildly expensive joke that is baffling both in intent and execution. It leads Alex to have no choice but to join the Navy and immediately find himself promoted even though we are reminded over and over that he still does’t live up to his potential.
It’s not until the aliens arrive in spectacular fashion and Alex’s impetuous behavior leads to a wholesale slaughter of Naval personnel including his brother that he finally decides to put that potential to use in a series of action scenes that are staged with remarkable technical acumen and absolutely no effort at making sense. I feel bad because Peter Berg comes from a military family, and aside from Michael Bay, there are few filmmakers working today whose work suggests such a deep abiding love of the texture of military life. I believe that Berg really loves these men and women, and he loves what they do and the sacrifices they make, and in a perfect world, he would have been able to find a script that paid worthy tribute to what it’s like to work and live on a craft that is designed for war. Instead, he’s saddled absurdity on top of absurdity, and it feels like he had to find small ways to keep himself engaged while ignoring the overall ridiculous nature of the enterprise.
There is a protracted sequence in the middle of the film where it feels like someone remembered that this whole thing is loosely based on the long-lived board game and they had to find a way to try to approximate the guessing game in real-world combat, but it’s so preposterous, and so perfunctory, that they really needn’t have bothered. The game never even hinted at a narrative or a larger reality, so trying to work it into the film just feels silly. No sillier than the rest of the movie, I suppose, but silly nonetheless.
By the time the film presses the USS Missouri back into service, with live ammunition stored for some reason on a decommissioned museum, the film is just so deeply off the rails that listing individual complaints about scenes or character beats or ideas just feels pointless. It all feels like a notes session with no script attached, impeccable film craft in service of absolutely nothing. Berg can stage an action sequence with undeniable skill, and I admire the way he tries to turn non-actor Gregory D. Gadson into a hero in the movie. Gadson is a real military officer who lost his legs below the knee, and he ends up with Decker’s character, their physical therapy session somehow turning into a front-line conflict with the aliens. Gadson’s a real-life hero, which somehow makes it more depressing watching him fistfight a stupid CGI alien, and what must have sounded like a nice way to pay tribute to warriors who have to bounce back from physical hardships feels almost like exploitation because of the deeply-rooted idiocy of what he’s asked to do.
In the interest of full disclosure, Hasbro sent over a huge box of “Battleship” legos and toys to the house, and the boys have been having a blast with them. But when my six year old and four year old chase each other around the house making explosion noises and improvising dialogue that is quite literally exactly as accomplished as what’s in the film itself, there is a problem. “Battleship” looks great, sounds great, and every dollar they spent appears to be onscreen. But even in an age of big dumb blockbusters, this might represent the outer limits of how dumb one of these films can be, and I have to wonder where the tipping point is for audiences. What’s really frustrating is that Universal has gambled on smart, difficult movies so often over the last few years that this feels like a major course correction in the wrong direction, them giving in to the types of films that other studios have turned into hits. I’m sure Universal would love to rake in “Transformers” money with this one, but it feels like a miss all around. I would be hard pressed to name a more embarrassing misfire in recent memory, especially considering the talent involved.
“Battleship” opens in the US this weekend.
Honestly, I thought this movie was a joke the first time I heard about it. Some kind of parody of the Transformers and how ridiculous it is to base a movie off a line of toys. Battleship the board game has no plot or mythology. What is there to base a movie on? If this movie were called something else, would anyone even draw a connection to the board game? And Liam Neeson, stop slumming it already.
Yeah, it’s becoming a bit of an ongoing joke. Which board game will they make next? There were (are?) plans to do a Monopoly movie (with Ridley Scott!).
And reports of a Rubik’s Cube movie:
And we’ve seen Battleship (well, I’ve not SEEN it, however there are trailers proving it exists as a movie).
My biggest concern for this is it just negates good ideas. They are making a movie about a board game of sorts. Not even one with a plot other than sinking ships. They could have put this money into something original AND great. But no, since Transformers did so well, I guess it pretty much green-lights them to turn any toy, game, or commercial interest into a movie. Not because it warrants one, or because there is any logical story to be told, but it gives you an excuse to create a big blockbuster-bait summer movie, AND market it with toys.
Maybe they should have used some of that money on a better script.
Candyland the Movie!
I understand that the Monopoly movie also involves alien invasion. (Thanks a lot, Transformers!)
PLease tell me Liam Neeson says, “They’ve sunk my battleship!” and that someone else tries firing on B7
Unfortunatly no one sais “You’ve sunk my Battleship” which is my opinion the greatest mistake they’ve made, though there is some sort of lame sequence with them firing their guns on some sort of grid, sort of mimicking the game mechanics.
But honestly as stupid as it was it would have been all worth it if someone had shouted the iconic line, and they could have easily crammed it in too, just replace the stupid soccermatch with a simulated wargame, you’ll get the same tension between the americans and japanese, and then you would have the excuse of someone shouting “You’ve sunk my battleship”
No one says “You sunk my Battleship”?? Are you kidding? There goes the one and only reason I might have caught this on TBS some day in the distant future.
Can I be the first to say ‘Kitsch of Death’? First John Carter and now this. Dude, fire your agent, or stop working.
Massive budget potential blockbusters from Disney and Universal are hardly bad career choices. Also I can’t speak for Battleship but the flaws in John Carter weren’t Kitsch’s fault.
Yeah, seriously. I would fire my agent if he would NOT get me jobs like being the star in a damn expensive SciFi epic from one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time or a surefire summer box office hit! (Say what you want about the quality of BATTLESHIP, but it’s been out in Europe for a while and was a certified commercial success.
You’re joking when you said its written by a computer program, right?
Screenplay by Awesome-o.
Why doesn’t the OP just tell us how he really feels…
People who make movies like this want to hurt humanity.
Does this mean “Lone Survivor” is a wash? That would be the true military story Berg could flourish in. Is it still true that “LS” was greenlit with his deal on Battleship?
Wheren’t the Hellraiser movies kinda-sorta Rubik’s Cube movies. Rubik’s Cube gone horribly, horribly wrong though.
Every shot of Rhianna in the trailer is laugh out loud hilarious. I may watch the movie just for this.
The plot is thin and weak, and the script is really awful (as are some of the performances, especially Rhianna’s, whose acting is the worst I have seen onscreen this year) but the naval fights are very cool, specially the ones involving the Missouri.
(Everything on land before the aliens arrive and during their attack is really silly).
also, i’m used to seeing Liam Neeson try to seriously act no matter how dumb the movie he is in is (i.e. Wrath of the Titans) but watching Alexander Skarsgard do the same was just sad.
I went, I saw, I didn’t walk out, but I have not recommended it to any of my friends, although they will probably see it anyway.
Whoever was in charge of Universal a couple of years ago said this to the LA Times: “Brands are the new stars.” And here’s what that moronic idea has given us — a $250 million Battleship movie. I don’t usually give much of a rat’s ass about box office grosses, but I hope this bombs for Universal.
I saw the movie a few week ago in Europe and I thought it was silly but also a lot of fun. I guess one has to remove the butt plug in order to enjoy this movie. Thought it was on the same “silly but fun” level of enjoyment as Dark Shadows. Not the same kind of movie, but just as entertaining (although the first 20 minutes are the worst).
And bringing out the … for the last act was a genius move :-)
This movie is ridiculous, but it’s also a lot of fun. I think you’ve got to remove the stick from your ass before you can enjoy it. If you liked “Independence Day” (and don’t say you didn’t, I know I wasn’t the only one) you’ll enjoy this. I don’t know when making a fun, piece of CGI-fluff became a cincematic hate crime, but seriously lighten the fuck up.
Why do people feel the need to insult others for not liking a film they do.
How about we tell you to “smarten the fuck up”. Not everyone sets their standards so low.
My standards aren’t low, you doucebag. What this this movie is and what it reminds me of are movies I grew up with and guess what? Most of those movies have the same failures this one has. Is it ridiculous? Yes. Is it gleefully stupid? Yes. Did I still manage to enjoy it despite all the critics who (like you) can’t and are determined to take the piss out of everyone who did? Yes.
It’s not nearly as bad as everyone claims it is and for a movie based on a boardgame (something I think NEVER SHOULD HAPPEN EVER!) It’s pretty damn good. Frankly I’m surprised the movie is ever watchable.
I have enjoyed (and Drew has given plenty of positive reviews to) plenty of ridiculous, gleefully stupid action movies. In fact, if you actually read the review, you would see that even though it was negative overall, he found plenty of positive things to mention about it.
His biggest problem wasn’t how ridiculous it was, it was that on top of that he found it incoherent.
And maybe your standards really aren’t low, Max. We honestly have no idea though.
Drew wrote a well articulated, nuanced review. All you did was make the blanket statements that it was “…fun…” and “…not nearly as bad as everyone claims…” without giving us any reasons as to why you felt that way, all the while claiming that anyone who disagrees with you has a stick up their ass.
I don’t at all buy into the whole transformers type apologia of checking your brain at the door and “don’t overthink it, it’s just a dumb action movie” because there is no reason something can’t be a great, fun action movie and also coherent and smart (something we’re all well aware of after The Avengers).
Having said that I thought Battleship was loads of fun to watch, provided great spectacle, some good laughs and even just a little bit of heart. I totally understand all of Drew’s problems with it, and i think they’re all valid, especially if you think about the movie in the hours after you’ve watched it. But in the moment, in the theater, i didn’t care, it is a movie that is so eager to please i couldn’t help but ignore the problems and go along for the ride.
Little surprised this is only a C- grade (Your Dark Shadows is a C+ and it’s kinda, maybe, positive) . You know you wanna give this a D-range review, Drew. Just go there. It totally sounds like it. Nobody will care if you change it.
To be fair, in my own review gig, I do stuff outta 5 stars so I know how aggravating it can be the sometimes disconnect between an easy-for-the-reader grade to read and the actual text that one writes.
But go ahead and change it to a D. We’ll be cool with it.
Please, people, I’m begging you. Don’t make this a hit. You may think it’s harmless, but this is how Transformers started. We don’t need another one of those franchises.
Why is it that so many people complain about unoriginal Hollywood movies based on stupid properties like board games and toys, then when they come out EVERYONE goes to see them? JUST DON’T GO. Show Hollywood you’re smarter than this.
I think part of the problem is a certain portion of the audience goes to see whatever film is opening that weekend. This is certainly a factor in bad family films having good opening weekends.
A movie is an easy entertainment choice when so many other options are still more expensive. While Drew and other good critics fight the good fight, for a certain number people intelligent criticism plays no part in their media choices.
I agree with BigAl6ft6. How do these grades make any sense? Drew, you basically prasied/apologized for Dark Shadows, when EVERYONE else on the net wasn’t afraid to say the movie was shit.
I guess Battleship didn’t grant you any sit down interviews or invite you to the Moscow premier?
One can easily tie your reviews to how much access you get to the cast or junkets they give you. Get to interview Tim Burton? Sure Tim, I will kiss your ass.
I can’t be the only one who notices what a sell out you are…right?
Dark Shadows received several positive reviews, a couple of which were much more positive than Drew’s, so I don’t know where you get that EVERYONE else on the net called it shit. Plus Drew said that he enjoyed watching it, but mentioned numerous problems he had with it; just like he mentioned he disliked Battleship, but still managed to have a couple of positive things to say about it.
I can’t be the only one who notices what a troll Thomas is trying to be…right?
Look, you can write a 1,000 word review, but in the end, a good review will either tell me go see it or pass (or rent it as a third option). I’m spending $10 to $18 to see a movie. Why else do I read reviews but to help me make an informed consumer choice (well other than I am bored at work or need material for the toliet)?
I waited before replying because I wanted to see if you would have any cast or director interviews up for Battleship. None so far…which backs up my contention that your “reviews” and grades are partly based on the access you get.
Can you name one review that you did where you got access that you panned? That you gave a bad review too?
I saw the new Clash of The Titans movie after your review. The movie had some nice visiuals but was underwhelming to say the least. Yet, you got access and gave it a B+ I think. I can’t prove to you that the new Clash sucked, but it did.
Now what I am to make of Battleship?
The movie is being widely panned, but Ebert, who is no firend of Transformer like movies and who has more creditentials than having worked at a laser disc video store (which some how you got yourself fired from) gave it 2.5 stars.
But you actually liked Transformers III. So either you and Ebert are just 180 when it comes to these movies or one movie flew you to Moscow and the other one didn’t.
Way back you used to call it like you saw it. You wore your “ban from the ranch” as a badge of honor. And I am sure that wasn’t easy for you. Today though? I just don’t see it.
Again, is there one review on here where you got access but gave it a bad review?
ONE?
“Look, you can write a 1,000 word review, but in the end, a good review will either tell me go see it or pass (or rent it as a third option). I’m spending $10 to $18 to see a movie. Why else do I read reviews but to help me make an informed consumer choice”
Uh… and how did this (or any of Drew’s reviews) not help with this? Nevermind the fact that that is a reductive way of looking at film criticism anyway.
How about “The Thing” remake? Drew got cast interviews, but still panned it. Of course, he gave that a C+ too, and given that you’re too lazy to read the actual reviews and prefer to just look at the letter grade and make buffoonish accusations, you’d probably say that didn’t count as a pan.
Thomas, you’re obviously a studio plant sent by Universal to act like a troll and call Drew a sellout to distract from his negative review. If it was a 20th Century Fox movie he was giving a bad review to, you’d comment about how great his review was.
Seriously, is there one time on here you’ve made an accusation like this based on a negative review of a film from another studio?
ONE?
How about “Cowboys and Aliens”? Favreau met with Drew and let him visit the edit bay as he was cutting it. Drew ended up saying the final film “…largely left me cold,” and was “…a troubling misfire because it feels like all the elements were in place for something special and fun, and instead, it is an exercise with no result, window dressing in search of a film.”
Of course, Thomas didn’t want to mention that or “The Thing” remake because both of those films were Universal releases and he’s clearly a plant for Universal studios, out to call Drew a sellout just because he panned a Universal film.
He’s mad because he feels Drew “…you basically prasied/apologized for Dark Shadows,” and that was a Warner Brothers release.
Seriously Thomas, where are your complaints about films from studios other than Universal getting panned?
Of course, now you’re probably going to list a bunch of Universal releases that you supposedly hated, but it’s too late, Thomas. We’re already on to your little game.
Thomas, you also felt “…the new Clash sucked.” Nevermind that the title was “Wrath of the Titans” (which you couldn’t even get right) and that Drew gave it a B- (not the B+) you can claim. What’s interesting is that it is once again a Warner Brothers release that you claim sucks and that he Drew is a sellout for giving a positive review to.
Coincidence? Nope. Thomas used to wear his opinion like a badge of honor. Now he just whores for Universal studios by making accusations at critics who dare to give there movies bad reviews.
I waited before replying again, Thomas because I wanted to see if you would mention any films you had a problem with him giving negative reviews to that weren’t released by Universal. None so far…which backs up my contention that you’re clearly whoring for Universal Studios.