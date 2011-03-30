Review: Saoirse Ronan takes down Cate Blanchett with style in ‘Hanna’

I would not say I am the biggest Joe Wright fan in the world.
When his “Pride and Prejudice” came out, there were many critics who flipped out immediately for his work, and while I think it’s a very well-made version of the story, telling that particular story again didn’t do much for me. I felt more strongly about “Atonement,” which I like quite a bit, and that film certainly suggested someone with some very strong visual ideas and technical acumen. “The Soloist”… well, I’m curious if even Wright would defend that film. I find it intolerable, naked Oscar bait that rings false in every frame.
And to be honest, the descriptions of “Hanna” had me worried that we were going to cover some overly familiar ground in terms of story. Just last year, I thought the Hit Girl/Big Daddy story in “Kick-Ass” pretty much nailed the father-daughter dynamic in this type of story, and other elements of the story seemed to be similar to films like “Salt”. Even though the script was on the Black List, I never read it, and I kind of paid little attention to the movie during production.
I’m happy to say that Wright is on his game again in this one, and he’s made a really strange, lovely little arthouse action movie that delivers an emotional kick and some strong visceral thrills. It is surreal at times, surprisingly small-scale, and it works primarily because of the combination of Wright’s meticulous film sense and some wonderful, nuanced work from actors playing fairly broad and thinly-written roles.
And did I mention that the score by the Chemical Brothers is sick? Because it is. Completely and utterly sick. And I love it.
The film opens with Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) in the woods, hunting a deer. She’s practically an animal herself, raised by her father Erik (Eric Bana) to be dangerous and completely self-sufficient. She’s 16, and from her appearance and her demeanor, it seems she’s never known any life other than the total isolation she and her father enjoy in their home in the middle of a frozen wasteland, as far from civilization as Erik could manage.
She’s reached an age, though, where she is “ready.” Ready for what? Well, Erik has to dig up a device that he brings back to their cabin and he warns Hanna that if she activates it, someone will come for her, someone who will not rest until Hanna is dead, or until Hanna kills whoever it is. He leaves that decision up to Hanna, and it doesn’t take long for Hanna to throw the switch. She wants the fight. She wants to kill whoever it is.
And halfway around the world, Marissa (Cate Blanchett), an agent with one of the many shadowy U.S. intelligence agencies, sees that homing beacon come on, and she begins to track down Hanna and Erik, determined to erase the both of them from the planet altogether.
There’s not much else to the story. The rest of the film is just an elaborate cat-and-mouse as Hanna and her father are separated, each of them looking for Marissa, both of them driven by events of the past, both of them barely alive. They’re not people… they are agendas wrapped in skin, and Marissa is the exact same way. This is what happens when your whole life is about revenge… you end up hollow, not quite real. Hanna is a scary little machine at times, but when she’s just a little girl, she seems much younger than her actual age because of how sheltered she’s been. At one point, she ends up hitching a ride with a tourist girl named Sophie (Jessica Barden, who was so funny in last year’s “Tamara Drewe”) and her family, including Olivia Williams and Jason Flemyng as her mother and father, and for a few fleeting moments, Hanna samples a normal life.
But she’s not normal, and because of how she’s been raised, she’s barely fit to be around other people. She is prone to extreme violence and she’s very good at it, too. The fights in the film are shot with a great sense of geography and purpose, and the action is, for the most part, impressively staged. Alwin Kuchler, the cinematographer of the film, is one of my favorite guys working, and when he’s on his game, he is exquisite. He and Wright don’t just make pretty pictures here… they create a dream landscape that Hanna wanders, determined to get her hands on Marissa, determined to avenge her mother, determined to figure out exactly who or what she really is. It’s a sad movie in many ways, and Hanna isn’t presented as a simple power fantasy, an unstoppable superhero. She’s very human, very vulnerable, and the thing that makes her dangerous isn’t some absurd physics-defying strength… it’s simple determination. She wants to hurt Marissa. She has spent her life with this one idea, and it has hollowed her out to make room for all the hate she’ll need to keep moving forward no matter what.
Blanchett and Bana are both very good in the film. Blanchett is one of those actors who I love because they always make big choices. She’s got a crazy American accent in this one, and she’s playing a barely-in-control freak of an agent, someone wound so tight you wonder how they don’t drop dead of stress every second of every day. She knows she deserves whatever Erik and Hanna dish out, but that doesn’t change her own determination to stay alive. Late in the film, Tom Hollander (recognized most from his role in the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” sequels) shows up as the head of a very strange hit squad sent to bring Hanna down, and he’s got this tune he keeps whistling, a tune that’s been worked into the score by the Chemical Brothers, and if you can walk out of the theater without it stuck in your head, you are stronger than I am. The entire score by the Chemical Brothers is impressive, and I love that it doesn’t even show up until after Hanna has already made her way to civilization. The whole first act of the film is quiet, and it’s only once Hanna has been introduced to music herself that score begins to play a part in the film. I hope this is a first score for Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, and that they can find time to work in movies between albums. They give the film an original musical voice, and it compliments the action that is so well-shot by Wright perfectly.
“Hanna” is, in many ways, a slight film, but it is so effective and so spare in the way it accomplishes its goals, that I walked away impressed. Wright creates indelible images throughout, and he’s not afraid to play rough with both his characters and the audience. The result is a movie that may navigate familiar waters, but in a way that feels original. It’s one of the best things I’ve seen in a theater so far this year, and it makes me feel like Wright is one of those guys I won’t love every time he directs, but when he makes one I connect with, it’ll be intense.
“Hanna” opens in theaters everywhere April 8, 2011.
Thanks for the review McWeeny. This is my most anticipated film of 2011 so far.
I have not seen one preview yet where I didn’t walk away laughing. This will bomb.
Apparently it didn’t. At least not in the States.
Drew, I saw this at a press screening last night and really enjoyed it. I was reminded of Hit Girl and Big Daddy, but Saoirse Ronan could kick KICK-ASS’ ass.
I particularly loved the long shot with Eric Bana trying to avoid the bad guys. Joe Wright couldn’t really outdo the five minute, thousands-of-extras scene he had in ATONEMENT, but I never really liked that movie, so this one was much cooler for me.
I’m going to buy the Chemical Brothers’ score as soon as I can. In fact, right now if it’s already on iTunes.
Doesn’t come out in Australia till August. I’m gutted, really want to see this film.
A film starring Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett premiering months later than the U.S.? That’s just wrong. What’s up Down Under?!??
I would have liked thoughts on Saoirse Ronan’s performance, but good review nonetheless.
There is some great imagery in this film and at least two set pieces that are great rewards for movie lovers. I thought Ronan was pretty great – as was the whole cast.
And yeah that soundtrack was awesome. Smart theatre owners will make sure their presentations are tuned for maximum effect.
Considering that Ronan is the star, it would have interesting to hear how she did. Considering that the movies ultimately rests on her shoulders. Would have been much better review if you had at least devoted a sentence to this.
ahhh i can’t wait until august, but the trailer was so awesome that it made me want to actually watch it in a movie theatre. also when will Down Under die, its gross
*the term not the place
I wonder why Wright didn’t use his usual composer, Dario Marianelli, on this film.
cause he wanted a sound that was more Chemical, bro.
The Chemical Brothers scored Fight Club, 1999. Minor detail.
Actually it was The Dust Brothers that scored Fight Club. Minor Detail … ;)
Interesting side note tho (IIRC), when the Chemical Brothers were starting out as DJ’s way before their 1st album, they went by the name of … The Dust Brothers, until they were contacted by the previously mentioned duo.
And thier first album was ‘Exit Planet Dust’
Thanks for that Blue Flame. I thought they were the same. I should have checked it out. Anyway, I’m looking forward to this film.
Good review.. Yeah would have liked to know more about Ronan’s performance, was she good? was she awesome? She scertainly looks awesome!! after all, it’s her film.
I hate to disagree, I’m usually in accord with the general vibe here, but this movie was awful. I just saw it an had to address some of it.
To be fair: there were some bright spots. The sets were great – The cinematography and lighting were great – the locations kicked ass, it looked like not-North America, bravo!
There were unfortunately a few too many visual clichees and callbacks to superior films.
The performances from Saoirse and Eric were good – given some of the ham-fisted dialog they had to spout.
ATTENTION HOLLYWOOD SCREENWRITERS (this means you too Vancouver.) A plot does not a story make.
Why is it that an ambling mess like this can not only get made, but no one along the way thought to ask what the goddamn story was about? Aargh. Part of this pent up frustration is that it should have been good – there were many good elements. It didn’t have any cohesion. Was this a case of younger screenwriter not getting enough help/polishing from older accomplice? ( I have no clue how this went down. but it seems far too rough for a final script.) Not one of these characters had depth to them, actual emotional depth – that has to come from the characters relation to the story. Is this perhaps a result of too many comic book movies in which character dialog needs to be pictured in word balloons?
I like the chemical brothers – I paid money for albums they have released. I would not pay money for this – it’s like they saw tron:legacy and thought they should get in on the action, never bothering to notice the movie their booming was being inserted into – it was like the sonic equivalent of Michael Bay – explosions to mask the rest of the film. Similar in many ways to the old time musicals – where a song would break out – pause the story – then song done, go on with movie.
However, the attention paid to the foley/soundscaping was exceptional – if that was the Chems – hey you got 50% of it right. Sorry though, the ‘every-farking-time-it’s-quiet-just-wait-for-the-BIG-SCARY-NOISE-COMING-UP’ doesnt work in slasher films and here it got downright annoying, At one point I did want someone with an axe to end it.
Poor Cate Blanchett. When Robert Downey Jr. or Jeff Bridges or god help me Val Kilmer shows up in a movie and start chewing the scenery – more often than not, it works out. But she got stuck with the wrong end of the stick on this one, It was off… and she seemed to be all over the place. Usually she is much better, this was a miss.
“A Very Long Engagement” was a movie that sucessfully mixed genres and elements in a way that this tries to do. If you’ve never seen it – do, it may help break up this monotonous streak of poor writing and character development hemorraging from Hollywood.
I really had hoped that at some point it would pull itself out of the tailspin, but it never did.
So it goes.