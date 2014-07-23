Review: Scarlett Johansson is thrilling in the silly science-fiction kick ‘Lucy’

When I spoke to Luc Besson at Wonder-Con this year, we had a fair amount of time aside from the panel I moderated and the interview we did. At that point, we discussed the entire premise of his new film, “Lucy,” and how it's based on a myth.
If you've seen the trailer for the movie, you've seen Morgan Freeman as Professor Norman lecturing to a room full of people. “Imagine if we could access 100% [of our brains]. Interesting things begin to happen.” Great line. Totally wrong. Evolution has actually increased the size of our brains because we use them so much, and so efficiently. We use way more than 10% of our actual brain capacity, and we use our brains in ways that science barely understands. So we are starting from a preposterous place with “Lucy,” and if that's going to drive you crazy, then I would skip it completely. The film starts there and gets way sillier.
To be honest, though, I am in the tank for the way Besson tells stories. I have felt passionate about his work since the first time I saw “Subway,” which doesn't really work as a whole film, but which is told with panache and power. “The Big Blue” and “La Femme Nikita” won me over completely, and from that point on, I've found myself really enjoying his work, infrequent as it is. When he said he was done directing action movies, that struck me as a real loss. I feel just as sad that he hasn't done a big-scale science-fiction movie since “The Fifth Element.” He's got such a particular sense of humor and a keen visual eye that I think of as singular. When I'm looking at something he directed, he's got a knack for detail that wouldn't occur to anyone else. He's got a signature, one of the things that I love most about filmmakers, and I've missed it.
No one is going to accuse “Lucy” of being subtle. The film starts with a shot of Lucy, but the Australopithecus version, sitting in a river, before jumping forward about 3.2 million years to modern-day Tapei, where another Lucy (Scarlett Johansson) is with her boyfriend Richard (Pilou Asbaek), a douchebag in a cowboy hat who has some shady job to do. He wants Lucy to do it for him, and as he tries to talk her into it, Besson drops in shots of a rat sniffing at the cheese in a trap or a deer by a watering hold with hungry predators watching nearby, inching into position. Not subtle at all, but funny, and sure enough, poor Lucy steps in it and ends up, after some shocking violence, sitting upstairs in a hotel room, face to face with Mr. Jang (Choi Min-sik), a key player in a drug trafficking scheme involving a brand new synthetic hormone that they're planning to sell as a party drug.
“Lucy” is the second film this year I've seen about what happens when a drug mule experience goes badly, but it's a whole different kind of experience than the excellent “The Mule” was. Here, when Lucy is violently attacked while carrying a package of this synthetic hormone sewed into her stomach, the bag ruptures, and it sets off an evolutionary jump in her. Suddenly, she begins to access all those unused corners of her brain, and the more she can access, the more control she has over not just her own body but the world around her. It is preposterous, deeply impossible, and yet Besson is so in love with the concept and so set on pushing it as far as he can that it's hard to get too worked up about how fundamentally stupid the premise is.
More than anything, there is a confidence to the lunacy here that is thrilling to watch. When Besson shoots a car chase or a gun fight or a fight sequence, his action chops are so strong that he makes it look second-nature. Likewise, Johansson at this point has become a very precise physical performer, and every beat of her Lucy performance feels like she's thought long and hard about what each of those percentages would look like and how it would change her relationship to the physical world around her. I really like the work she's been doing the last few years, and I think watching this, I figured out part of what I'm responding to. She hands herself over to a filmmaker when she collaborates, and she seems like she'll trying anything as long as she trusts the vision that she's serving. Whether it's something as esoteric as “Under The Skin” or as broad as “Don Jon” or as action-oriented as “The Avengers” or as just-plain-crazy as this film, she's game. And she is incredibly particular about the details that are part of playing these parts. She's as good at playing shock in the first twenty minutes of this film as Tom Hanks was in the ending of “Captain Phillips.” Sure, it's a fairly different context, but watch how shaken Johansson is and then check out the change once the drug has taken hold of her. As she shakes off her humanity, bit by bit, she gets more and more robotic, but she plays it like a robot who is catching a buzz from all the data she's processing.
This is the movie that “Transcendence” should have been, the Singularity as an action movie, and one of the biggest problems is that just as it reaches a place where the story feels like it's about to kick in, the film ends. It feels like there's an entire act missing. There's really no defending the underlying science of “Lucy” on any level, but it serves as a reminder of just how good Besson is at this sort of thing. There are moments of real wonder and even beauty amidst the slam and the bang and the big bada boom, and while “Lucy” is a mixed bag, it's been mixed by a master, and it is delightfully, happily insane.
“Lucy” opens in theaters everywhere on Friday.
great review – i’m excited to see Besson back making movies he seems to care about, warts and all. But I’m confused by your C+ rating. It sounds like you really enjoyed the film’s style and lunacy – with caveats – yet it gets the same grade as sex tape, which you thought a total failure.
I’m wondering if his comment about ending abruptly (like it was missing an act) caused the grade drop.
Despite the amount times you say stupid or silly here this is a pretty positive review. I don’t get why its a C.
Also it sounds way more ambitious than the trailer are letting on.
The Fifth Element was goofy ass fun, this movie seems the same deal. And I’m all about more Johnasson.
Did you really mean to go give this a C+? You noted some significant reservations but this reads like a pretty positive review all things considered. Regardless, I’ve been looking forward to Besson’s return to big sci fi action forever, and it sounds like he more or less hit the mark, so I’ll be seeing this one tomorrow night.
The review, paraphrased: “It’s incredibly stupid and it’s frustratingly incomplete, but what’s there is well-made and pretty entertaining.”
A rating in the C range seems fair to me.
As far as I can tell, the initial premise is similar to Limitless, which came out in 2011. A drug enables Bradley Cooper to access all of his brain, rather than the measly 10%, etc.
I’m not sure where this particular wives’ tale came from, but I think it’s funny how many people accept the logic that more brain = more smarter, and if we could only tap into all of it at once, we’d be gods or something. The parts of our brains are all designed to do different things, which should be pretty common knowledge by this point.
That said, I’m in the same boat as Drew on this one. The science behind it sounds laughably stupid, but I’m intrigued nonetheless.
They don’t really reference the 10% myth in Limitless, which for me at least, made it easier to swallow.
Pretty much what I thought too. This has a lot in common with Limitless including the trafficking angle. But if Besson is actually directing, I’m interested.
The drug mule thing in the trailer (where she’s kicked around on the floor by some guy giving off a rapey vibe) made me uneasy. Seems like a nasty bit of business for an artificial, dopey looking pseudo-superhero film where ScarJo is waving her hands around and making people fall over.
Maybe it plays well enough in context of the whole movie and I’m sure it’s a bit of a ‘now the hunter has become the hunted!’ business, but it feels like uncomfortable male videogamer shorthand for ‘look… A typical weak woman under the heel of men… How will she possibly rise to the occasion?’ from the creatives involved.
If that sequence played to an audience and it was a male lead I’m sure the treatment wouldn’t be as rough or icky, or at least not presented as a marketable asset in a key piece of media advertising if it were.
In short, I’m guilty of looking at marketing bullshit as actual intent, but I was kind of hoping Besson’s return to dopey-action-film-disguised-as-something-more (a genre that I love!) wouldn’t take such an easy route.
Scarlett Johnasson
Actress
[tinyurl.com]
In short: We need more female movie critics
I have to assume the point being made here is you think the linked video and the person who made it are kind of scummy.
Because otherwise anything and anyone can look silly when boiled down to a supercut (“You Won’t View XYZ The Same After This: Launch Gallery!”) because, by there very nature, it’s a very reductive and selective process.
Also, I’m kind of uncomfortable with linking the notion that we need more female voices in the arts (because we really do!) with a video that reduces an actress down to an out-of-context shot of her ass. Unless, of course, the point is that more female voices would’ve prevented such a dipshit video from happening in the first place.
You are soooooo right! Check out his “I don’t read books” review of the Giver ….
Lame
I don’t care if some say the science in this film is Preposterous! And it actually is not!! It is mind blowing a lot of action, a lot of thrill, a lot of skill. ,! The cinematography, is pure! The acting is perfection! Scarlet J is the only actress for this film. Morgan f. Reprises his former roles as a amalgamation of Mr fox (wanted) and his narration efforts of March of the penguins, so the casting is spot on! It really works the momentum of this film moves quick and only mildly slow when it needs to explain science to the people who don’t understand much about it. That it but that is only in tiny doses so it is perfect. I love the opening how it explains what is happening to Lucy by using quick images of mouse approaching a trap and a antelope being stalked by a pride of cheetah! You get the idea. I think even if you are not a science enthusiast or someone who devourers Documentaries as food, you WILL STILL LOVE THIS FILM!! There are parts in this film that make you nearly run for cover or say oh ..you know what!..! Over and over! See this In Big D ! D Box ! Anywhere there is a big screen and hi def sound YOU WONT REGRET, haven’t seen transcendence yet! But it kinda reminds me of that .Scarlett As the J Dep character
McWeeny (yes, his real name!!!!) fails to realize one thing about this movie:
In 6 weeks LESS time it made FAR MORE money both domestic and global than his cock blowing Tom Cruise Edged Out Tomorrow.
MAJOR oversight right there, Weeney, and further proof you’re the lousiest AND laziest reviewer out there.
Keep it up! Or rather ….