TV Review: Starz’ ‘Camelot’

The United States of America may rule the world in many things — international basketball, childhood obesity, Kate Hudson movies — but as a relatively youthful nation, we lack in one key resource that more venerable countries take for granted: A rich tradition of folklore and legend.
Yes, we have our John Henrys and Paul Bunyans, but if you’re a writer, try walking into a pitch meeting and leading with, “Pitch this: Chad Michael Murray *is* Johnny Appleseed.”
That’s why it seems like scarcely a year passes without a big or small screen interpretation or reinterpretation of the same British semi-historical tall tales. It’s not that I don’t have an appetite for the adventures of Robin Hood or King Arthur, but I’ve discovered all too quickly that said appetite is not insatiable.
For me, but perhaps not for you, I’ve long since past the point at which merely being introduced to the Knights of the Round Table or Robin’s variably Merry Men is no longer enough. You can’t just say, “This is a great story and I want to tell it. Again.” You have to be able to say, “This is a great story, but my previously unimagined angle-of-approach is…”
Even if Starz’ new series version of “Camelot” were nicely produced, brilliantly acted and energetically rendered, it would still lack that previously unimagined (or previously under-imagined, at least) angle of approach. It’s slightly different from previous Arthurian tales, but it’s no more illuminating, which far supersedes the sins of looking cheap, crawling at a snail’s pace and featuring performances which never rise above lackluster.
As Starz sent out three episodes of “Camelot,” that’s the number I watched, but even the alluring possibility of admirable nudity isn’t likely to bring me back again.
Full review of Starz’ “Camelot” after the break…
“Camelot” was developed by Chris Chibnall and Michael Hirst, but it’s the fingerprints of the latter scribe that are most evident. From his two “Elizabeth” biopics to his long run as sole scribe on “The Tudors,” Hirst has proven repeatedly that his approach to historical intrigue is almost invariably through the prism of “The Godfather.” His commitment to courtly whackings remains unblemished and if you’ve seen previous Hirst production, you can chart the plotting of “Camelot” almost point-for-point.
As our story opens, Morgan (Eva Green) has orchestrated the murder of her father Uther and the exile of mother Igraine (Claire Forlani) in order to take her father’s crown, which is less impressive than it sounds, since Uther’s just one of many warlords battling over chunks of land. Morgan’s certain that her ascension is at hand, until she learns that Merlin (Joseph Fiennes) has been keeping a secret: He packed up Uther’s bastard son Arthur as an infant and deposited him with a family of loving commoners. Years later, Arthur (Jamie Campbell Bower) is a head-strong pretty-boy teen, more accustomed to stealing voluptuous girlfriends from brother Kay (Peter Mooney) than leading. But when Merlin comes calling, Arthur only whines for a few minutes before embracing his royal destiny and trotting off with his new warlock buddy to Camelot, a rundown castle by the sea. There, he meets blonde hottie Guinevere (Tamsin Egerton) and a familiar assortment of political clashes and love triangles ensue.
It’s not that the Arthurian legend has been told and retold to death, but the number of available fresh permutations is definitely limited. The BBC and Syfy are currently airing “Merlin,” a very straight-forward, cheesy-effects-heavy version of the story that I quit on after six episodes due to its lack of interesting motivation. I vaguely remember its Guinevere was slightly spunkier than some who came before, but I wouldn’t want to guarantee that that remained true. The last big screen incarnation was Antoine Fuqua’s 2007 feature, which drained all magic from the story and aspired only to specious historical accuracy, which was to say that all of the knights and rulers were identically grimy and the only magic was the cinematic magic Fuqua filched, with lesser execution, from various Ridley Scott films. If you go back over your favorite King Arthur tales, you might have enjoyed seeing him animated, parodied and singing.
Hirst and Chibnall have taken the much less razor-focused “Throw a bunch of stuff against the wall and see what thematically sticks” approach.
Arthur, the man himself, is a fairly callow, Tiger Beat-ready youth. Bower, so tremendous in AMC’s “The Prisoner,” has little to clearly play here, so he goes with “petulant,” “bratty” and “unconvincingly regal.” This Arthur, you see, hasn’t been raised to be a king, so he’s quick to protest when Merlin confers the mantle, but when required, he proves every inch a king, complete with an instant sense of entitlement. I mockingly reference Chad Michael Murray as Johnny Appleseed earlier, but if “Camelot” has been done for The CW, this is the way CM-squared would have played Arthur. Take that as you will, I suppose.
Merlin is the pivotal supporting character and Joseph Fiennes has transferred his “FlashForward” growl and clenched brow. I believe we ought to have learned by now that whatever gifts Joseph may possess at earnest yearning or even at lightly comic romanticism, he’s useless when it comes to dark or tortured or mysterious. Although he has some abilities and he’s potentially ageless, Fiennes may be playing the least magical Merlin ever committed to screen. As I observed in this week’s podcast, he’s there to try to state whatever message Hirst and Chibnall are floundering to convey. As such, he’s less a sorcerer and more a political science professor schooled in the manufacturing of power. I take back what I said about the writers not having an angle, since I guess their angle focuses on legend-building, with Merlin delivering a few lines so post-modern he might as well quote Joseph Campbell or maybe “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence.” Nobody on screen listens to Merlin or understands him, so viewers can be forgiven if they get distracted by Eva Green’s breasts.
The “Casino Royale” and “The Dreamers” star is easily the most captivating part of this series, playing Morgan as vicious, venial and sexual. It’s a truth that Arthur is frequently the least interesting part of Arthurian legends and in this case, more than a few viewers will find themselves sympathizing with Morgan’s cause and wishing this were a revisionist “Arthur” story that focuses on Morgan as The First Modern Woman, the clear and deserving ruler of Camelot brushed off for a flaxen-haired dilettante who just happens to have man-parts. Green is the reason to watch “Camelot,” for many different reasons. But she’s not enough, even when she has a worthy scene partner in somebody like James Purefoy. When she’s paired with Bower or Fiennes, the result is an unintentional mismatch.
The rest of the cast is pretty, but I didn’t care who any of them were or if any of them were supposed to have characters to play. Egerton? Pretty. Mooney? Handsome, for viewers who find Bower too pretty. Philip Winchester? The “Crusoe” star keeps getting cast in stories of this type because he looks like he belongs and not because he has any real charisma. Claire Forlani? Well, it’s nice to have Claire Forlani back, but if this is “One Camelot Hill,” she’s playing the Moira Kelly role where you keep wanting people to come up to her and comment on how she looks much to young to have such a kingly son.
There are lots of stories to tell within the Arthurian legend, but already by the third episode, you can sense wheel spinning. Arthur’s just pining away for Guinevere in the least interesting way possible, while two of his followers wander off on their own to recruit The Future Sir Gawain. It’s an amazingly dull episode, but it suggests the sort of stagnant storytelling that may be required to make a long series run. Certainly the action scenes, cinematography — Yes, Ireland is pretty, what else? — and special effects won’t prove to be much of a lure.
Really, anything that “Camelot” does, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” does many times better. Just hold off for two weeks and watch that instead.
I could ramble on about “Camelot” for a bit, but I’m writing this review from San Francisco, where much of Team HitFix will be covering WonderCon over the next few days. I’ve gotta go register and catch a panel for “Falling Skies” and a screening of next week’s “Nikita.”
Short version: You’ve seen this story before and you’ve seen it told better. The end.
“Camelot” premieres on Friday (April 1) night on Starz.
Dan I wish you had stayed with Merlin. I agree with all of the criticisms that people have leveled at it. But the thing that I am most surprised by is that even though it is a light family friendly show the plot advances and all of the characters (even the recurring ones) have arcs and we get see all of the camelot characters become the legends they become in an interesting way.
Tausif – But how long am I supposed to stay with shows like that? I stuck around as long as I did *only* because it was one of NBC’s attempts to program in the summer, so it was on opposite nothing else… If it had premiered at a regular time in the regular season, I’d probably have quit after one or two episodes… It’s interesting, though, to hear that it has gained nuance…
-Daniel
“how long am I supposed to stay with shows like that?”
I think that is the question I am trying to figure out for every show. If anyone could answer this question we would save so much time.
Oh and thanks for the thoughtful reply.
With Merlin I would say either a season to see its range or check back in in the last couple of episodes to see how the arc of the season finishes. With Merlin I was able to go to its wikipedia page and see what happens in future episodes so I had that advantage which you don’t have with other shows. Anyway I wish people made more time for it. People in England sure have with an increasing audience.
Most show like Merlin, or any SyFy show, especially the ones that became epics (Battlestar Gallactica, Stargate, even Legend Of The Seeker) have taken time to really build the momentum, but the pay offs have always been well worth it. Non-network shows roll differently. A big network is very fast to cancel a show, where cable shows get a lot more rope. How much time is too little? Look at V. Slow starter, but then boom… it really took off. Sadly, it’s probably canceled. Yet, if a show like V were a SyFy show or a cable network show, it would surely see more life. For you to dimiss Camelot after 3 episodes when it’s setting everything up is foolish. Don’t review TV shows when you clearly don’t understand how different broadcast network and cable network shows are. True Blood is a huge hit for HBO, but if most people hadn’t given it a few episodes it would have been toast. It was quirky, slow, but once the stage was set it was a great thrill ride.
Merlin is not a good show by any count – no, it’s not really worth your time to continue. Ditto with Legend of the Seeker. I say this having seen the first two seasons of Merlin and only the first few of the latter (but having read the Goodkind books).
The reason I kept watching Merlin was just…well, for mild entertainment when I was utterly bored. I’m unfortunately a sucker for anything remotely medieval or mythological but even I can take a step back and recognize that it’s a very simple, formulaic series that is about on par with Smallville quality-wise, although it may deserve slightly higher marks for writing and acting. People “change” I guess in the show, but oh ever so slowly.
As for Legend of the Seeker…while storylines may have gotten more complex, the series was lacking any magic. It was yet another simplified bit of storytelling with some yawnworthy performances. Not to mention I read those books and enjoyed them in Grade 5. I picked them up again a few years later and realized how awfully written they actually are.
Both series also made fatal flaws with the casting of the “eccentric old mentor” character. Casting Zedd in Legend of the Seeker was an important part and they failed…same with Merlin’s mentor character Gaius…look at how brilliantly John Noble plays crazy-brilliant-eccentric (walking that line perfectly) on Fringe and compare that to Bruce Spence’s work as Zedd and Richard Wilson’s work as Gaius and you can immediately see the issues with their less than magical performances.
What you’re saying about Camelot sounds about on par with what I expected. I will still check it out because (as I said above) I’m unfortunately a sucker for anything medieval or mythological, but I don’t have much hope for it considering it’s on the network that did the shallow spinoffs of 300 (pretty much, anyway) and Crash (as if those two films are worth spinning off).
Game of Thrones is really my main hope. Now that’s a hell of a book series that’s actually well-written. And with HBO on board and Thomas McCarthy directing the pilot, we know at least on a technical level and an acting level it’ll be great.
I of course meant I saw the first few episodes for Legend of the Seeker. Not first few seasons as it might have implied in the above comment.
The HBO show is called Game of Thrones…
Mirri… Yup. This is what happens when I’m really RUSHING out the door… Stupid errors where I clearly know better… Fixed!
-Daniel
Are her breasts still as perky and firm as they were long ago in The Dreamers?
Did ANYBODY edit this article?
“Really, anything that “Camelot” does, HBO’s “King of Thrones” does many times better” = GAME of Thrones
“I didn’t care who any of there were or if any of them were supposed to have characters to play.” = Care who any of THEM were.
“that’s the number I watched, but even the alluring possibility of admirable nudity is likely to bring me back again.” =is NOT likely to bring me back again
“Fiennes may be playing the least magical Merlin every committed to screen.” = EVER committed to screen.
And so on and so forth.
No. Nobody edited this article.
But I’ll make the fixes…
Thanks!
-Daniel
Oh, sorry, I guess I sound like kind of a jerk then. Good review, I do wonder if this will be a bit like Spartacus which took about four episodes to find it’s way, and then took off. Because Eva can get me through four episodes, I think.
How about a retelling of Hannibal and the second Punic War. Just CGI the war elephants and the Alps.
Wow, I really think Camelot is lacking. The writers are lacking. The actors are lacking. While watching this show I find myself drifting of to better times like Hayden Christensen playing Darth Vader. That’s what I compare Jamie’s King Arthur performance to. If Eva Green was any more melodramatic Webster would have to change the definition. Fiennes was the ONLY performer that didn’t make me wanna turn the channel. Well, that’s an overstatement the brother, the father, the queen and the mist in the woods did a good acting job.
Fuxalot! Can’t they move the storyline without the naked women, really we know what’s going on and that these things went on but really. I thought it was okay the stories of Camelot (sexalot or however you want to call it.) Legend of the Seeker was excellent, personally, I favored the too short series the BBC’s Robin Hood. The story seems okay, would prefer less naked women but- use the imagination! Leave somethings to the mind.
Wow, this review nailed exactly what’s wrong with “Camelot”. I was not exactly riveted by the first episode but against my better judgement decided to give it a few more tries to see if it could find its footing. After 5 episodes, the last one “Justice”, which was awful, I can’t take anymore. I do have to say I’ll miss watching Eva Green though, who actually played her part very well and looked great doing it. Maybe Merlin could work some magic and get her on Game of Thrones.
Dan, I’m totally with you on this review. I’ve seen this story done so much better. So far I have stuck with it and watched all of the aired shows, but it’s still not impressing me and I’m thoroughly let down with the casting of Jamie as Arthur. I like Jamie in many of the things he’s done but he’s not believable as the “man” who is supposed to have Guenivere hankering for a taste of him as opposed to her hunky husband.
For me the interesting characters are Morgan and Merlin. I do kind of like what they have done with Merlin, making him a man who admits to viewing his powers as an addiction that he tries not to use due to the physical cost…which they also tie-in with Morgan when she uses her powers. I think that’s a cool approach, which also explains why Merlin doesn’t use his powers often (but begins to as the season gets past 3 episodes.)
I just don’t think viewers are going to stick with this show though. When watching Game of Thrones, you aren’t ready for the hour to end…it leaves you wanting more. Camelot ends and I’m left thinking “well, that’s that.”
As for the show Merlin, honestly…I couldn’t stick with that show at all. My biggest problem was the sets (sounds dumb I know)…torchs, candles, fires everywhere and sparkling white stones everywhere (even behind torches/candles & fireplaces) inside the castle?!!! Now, my imagination can stretch quite a bit…but come on, pay a bit more attention to the continuity of the set. It looked too much like they had Merry Maids coming in twice a day to spiff things up. LOL…aside from that, the Premier just really didn’t impress me.
[www.cracked.com]
Well, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying this retelling of the legend. I like that they’ve been brave enough to go with an Arthur who still needs to be moulded into a hero.
I also think Merlin is one of the strongest things in this, as is Morgan. The scenes between them, especially, sparkle.
I like that they’ve stayed fairly traditional in a lot of it, whilst still playing with the expected themes in new ways. And I like the occasionally staged feel to it.
It’s a slow burner, but I think it’s got the potential to get very good.
Thou art a dumb fuck!
I wouldst like to have my way with Igrain and Morgan at the same time, truly a fantasy realized!
Batista you think too small — how about Igraine, Morgan and Guinevere?
I made it to about 10 min left in Episode 2 and think that’s it for me. The acting was at par with Pirates and I’m not referring to the one with Depp. None of the characters really sell me, other than Morgan and Mark Antony, from Rome. I’m going to stick with GoT and give The Borgias a trial run.
The new Camelot Sucks, never more than 1 action scene drawn to the end, Author sucks, other supporting actors are a good fit, why such a poor choice for the king??
I’ve continued to watch but this Camelot is soooo ponderous! It thinks it’s important (with a capital I), but it’s not. Arthur is miscast and is played like a piece of (worm)wood. And, I guess, they never, never ever heard of humor in Camelot. This also must be the most brooding, least enchanting Merlin ever. What a pompous conception. I’m trying to get through this season. My partner refuses to watch any further. I understand!
This series down right blows from the props to the actors. GoT all the way, or even try the Borgias. This series looks like and feels like Zena Warrior Princess or Kull the Conqueror. Terrible.
I have really tried to watch this show. It just blows, bad acting, props, story line ect. I don’t see there being a second season.
Watch a few more episdoes… it gets better… the first three episodes were OK at best but now the characters are becoming more believable and the plot more compelling.