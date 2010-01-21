Listen: Taylor Swift’s ‘Today was a Fairytale’

Taylor Swift’s â€œToday was a Fairytale,â€ her new song from â€œValentine’s Day,â€ debuted on iTunes Wednesday and soared to No. 1 more on the strength of the mighty Swifter than the power of the song. We’ll post a link soon.

The mid-tempo track treads well-worn themes of she’s the loser, he’s the hero (â€œYou Belong with Meâ€). She’s a damsel in distress until he comes in and rescues her (â€œLove Storyâ€) and suddenly, there’s â€œmagic in the airâ€ because of the way he kissed her. Unlike â€œWhite Horse,â€ they presumably live happily ever after. This is a fairy tale, after all.

The song, which appears as the end title of the movie and is on the soundtrack (out Feb. 9), is sweet as a heart-shaped box of candy and dreamy in that way that appeals to braces-wearing 14-year-old girls with crushes on the high school quarterback. Musically, she continues to perfectly walk that tricky line between country and pop. In fact, the largely acoustic â€œFairytaleâ€ is little more country than â€œYou Belong with Me,â€ so that will no doubt please country programmers. There’s even what sounds like a mandolin at one point.

Swift, who appears in the movie as the love interest of her real-life ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, will perform the song for the first time on the Jan. 31 Grammy Awards. She is up for eight awards, including album, record and song of the year.

As YouTube videos come and go, you may want to dial up Taylor Swift’s site for a stream of the song if the clip below fails to load.