Review: ‘The Muppets’ is a big-hearted star-packed slice of awesome

Nostalgia is a funny thing, and I’ve certainly written here at length about the way I think it can often blind people to quality, or the lack thereof. And when you’re talking about nostalgia, The Muppets loom large for at least one generation, and it would be easy to assume that any praise you hear for the new film is based on a long-instilled affection for the characters.
The thing is, if that were true, then everything the Muppets have ever appeared in would be praised highly, and that is absolutely not the case. I don’t care for many of the feature films that the characters have starred in over the years, and their last theatrical outing, “Muppets From Space,” was fairly wretched, as was their “Wizard Of Oz” riff for television. I spent many years convinced that the spirit of the Muppets had died along with Jim Henson.
I was wrong.
You know where it turns out the spirit was hiding? Inside the kids who grew up with “Sesame Street” and “The Muppet Show,” who were still soaking up culture when the Muppets were at the height of their cultural currency. One of those kids was Jason Segel. Another was James Bobin. Yet another was Nicholas Stoller. And Bret McKenzie, he was one. And I’d wager that Amy Adams, Rashida Jones, Emily Blunt, Jim Parsons, Kristen Schaal, Sarah Silverman, and more were Muppet kids, too. And while it might be enough to make a few jokes, have some celebrities interact with the Muppets, and make a few nods to the past, that’s not what Segel and his collaborators have done here.
Instead, they reached deep, and the result is a film that asks the question, “Has the world become too cynical for The Muppets?” If the answer is yes, I’ll be shocked, because this is a reminder of exactly why we loved these creations in the first place, and it’s so full of the same rich, warm sense of humor that fueled the best work they’ve ever done that for people who have never seen a single frame of their work, this will still entertain and enchant in equal measure.
You could argue that this is a direct sequel to “The Muppet Movie” and “The Muppet Show,” intentionally ignoring most of what’s come since, and what’s impressive is how even with almost every character played by someone other than the person who created the character, the single greatest thing about this film is how dead-on accurate it all is. The screenplay by Stoller and Segel may have been criticized in the press by Frank Oz, but as much as it pains me to say this, Oz was wrong. He’s said now that he thought the script disrespected the characters, but this may be a case where passing the torch to first-generation fans proves to be the best possible move they could have made. This film doesn’t just respect the Muppets… it reveres them.
I’m 41 years old, and while much of what I write here is shot through with what I hope is a positive, heartfelt love of film and a generally optimistic view of the world, I have certainly been worn down by life as much as anyone else. I have plenty of dark days. I have plenty of self-doubt. It is a struggle to keep looking forward when I feel myself weighed down by regret. It would be easy to let life turn me sour, but I struggle to keep that from happening because there are people who depend on me, who need me to keep getting up each morning and pushing through the day. My life is given meaning by the people in it, and I have learned that I am only as strong as the people I surround myself with, in life and in business. That idea is the heart of this film, and it’s articulated right from the start with the preposterously catchy “I’ve Got Everything I Need.”
This film, although silly and filled with terrible puns and bright cheery music, is shot through with melancholy and a sorrow over a world that has moved on, and I think that’s a pure expression of how Jason Segel feels as a hardcore Muppet fan in a world where they are simply Disney product now, relegated to cute toys and merchandising opportunities. What makes the film special is the way it starts in a world that has moved on, where Gary (Segel) and his brother Walter (a new Muppet performed by Peter Linz) are still active fans, but they’re pretty much alone. They live in Smalltown America, where they’ve grown up together, depending on each other. Walter has never felt like he fit in anywhere, and Gary feels very protective of Walter. As Gary prepares to celebrate his anniversary with his girlfriend Mary (Amy Adams) in Los Angeles, he surprises Walter by inviting him along. This is Walter’s dream, because he’s always wanted to visit the Muppet Studios, where he hopes to meet the Muppets. Even when Gary warns him that it’s been a long time since the Muppets put on a show together, Gary believes.
It’s interesting to see how the film both creates a heightened reality and also acknowledges the way the world has changed in the 20 years since Jim Henson passed away. I remember hearing the news about his passing and the impact on me was overwhelming. I moved from Tampa to Los Angeles less than two weeks later, convinced that if someone who had put as much good out into the world could die as stupidly and randomly as Henson did, then I wasn’t going to waste another minute of my life waiting for things to begin. When I got to LA, I was quickly disabused of many of my beliefs about the way things worked, and the film gets that right. When Walter and Gary and Mary go to the Muppet Studios, they are shocked by the condition of things. I had some friends who got married at the Henson Studios on La Brea, and while they’re in better condition than they’re presented in the film, the underlying truth is the same. Whatever dreams Jim Henson had for his company and his characters, those went with him, and for almost 20 years now, Disney and the other corporate entities that have owned the characters, including the actual Henson family for a time, have been clueless about how to use them. In the film, the Muppets are little more than a corporate asset, and the owner of the studio, oil magnate Tex Richman, has plans to demolish the theater and the studio and replace the real Muppets with imposters, destroying not only their history but their future as well. Walter overhears Richman talking about his plans, and he tells Gary and Mary about what he heard. They realize that they need to find the Muppets and warn them and somehow help them raise the $10 million they need to buy Richman out and save the theater.
I love “putting the band back together” movies. When they work, it’s because we know the personalities that are being assembled, and we care about the stakes. We want to see them together again, and we want to see them recapture whatever it was that made them special in the first place. Here, no one believes in the mission that Gary and Walter and Mary are on because, as a television executive (Rashida Jones) tells them, no one cares about the Muppets anymore. Even when Gary and Mary and Walter find Kermit the Frog, he has trouble imagining the old gang working together again. In the most nakedly emotional scene in the film, Kermit finds himself walking down a hallway lined with pictures of all the other Muppets, singing a song called “Pictures In My Head,” and it is from the grand tradition of Muppet Songs That Make Me Weep. There is something so direct about the lyrics, as if Kermit (played here by Steve Whitmire, who does a remarkable job of capturing not only Henson’s vocal style but also the small details in performance that always made Kermit feel so real) is speaking directly to the audience:
“If we could do it all again
Just another chance to entertain
Would anybody watch or even care
Or did something break we can’t repair?”
It is an act of faith for Kermit to hit the road with Gary and Mary and Walter, and for Walter, it’s a chance to give something back to the people that entertained him his whole life. One by one, we get a chance to see where Fozzie, Animal, Beaker and Dr. Honeydew, Rowlf, Gonzo, and of course Miss Piggy are now, and one by one, they start to reconnect. The film makes use of some familiar music as well as some great new songs, most of them written by “Flight Of The Conchords” star Bret McKenzie, and it also reaches deep into the roster of familiar faces so that we get to see Sam Eagle, Statler and Waldorf, Rizzo, Zoot, Beauregard, the Swedish Chef, Dr. Teeth, Pepe the Prawn, Scooter, Janice, Floyd, Sweetums, Lew Zealand, and even Uncle Deadly. As with the best of the Muppet projects, the human storyline is given far less attention than the Muppet story, and that’s exactly as it should be. There’s a little bit of business about Gary not paying enough attention to Mary because of their quest to help the Muppets, but it’s not overdone. Besides, it gives Amy Adams and Jason Segel a chance to perform some pretty great songs. In particular, there’s an existential duet between Walter and Gary called “Man Or Muppet” that is kind of amazing, and which gives Segel a chance to live out his greatest fantasy.
This being a Muppet movie, I’m fairly sure you can guess how things end, but it’s the little touches along the way that elevate things, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a movie that made me laugh through tears quite the same way that this one did. James Bobin’s affection for the characters and his deep understanding of their iconography is evident in every scene, every shot. The film has a lovely candy-colored palette, and Bobin gets in close enough that you can see the material used to make the Muppets, giving them a tangible texture, a reality. The sense of humor here is warm and playful and occasionally surreal, and there’s not a mean bone in its body. By the end, I think I finally have a different understanding of nostalgia and its value. I think it’s weird that my generation wallows in their childhood, but then I look around at the world we’ve inherited, and I think back to the promise of what things would be like when we were young, and I realize that people reject the present in favor of the past because of disappointment and disillusionment. “The Muppets” is spilling over with an optimism that is uncommon in our pop culture today, and beyond that, there is a pure joy at the act of entertaining others that reaches some place inside us that most movies or TV shows never even acknowledge. “The Muppets” is not just one of the best films of the year, it is an affirmation that we can indeed occasionally find our way home again, and that some things shouldn’t change.
“The Muppets” opens everywhere on November 23, and I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate with your family this holiday weekend.
Excellent review Drew. This is one film I am really looking forward to. I watched ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ with my niece the other day and she loved it. Here’s hoping this new film will create a whole new generation of Muppet fans to keep Henson’s legacy alive for a long time.
Just out of interest, is Frank Oz not associated at all with this film? Does he not contribute any voices?
According to an Entertainment Weekly article he had met with the producers but opted not to participate because he didn’t think the movie was respectful of the legacy or something to that effect.
Thank you Just Drawn That Way. I find that a shame as Oz has always been a big part of the Muppets but from the sounds of it, the new blood seems to be more than making up for it.
Frank has actually pretty much been retired from puppetry for over ten years (with the exception of about one day a year over at Sesame Street). Eric Jacobson has been performing Frank’s characters like Fozzie and Piggy for about that long, and he’s good enough that I recall it taking a little while before fans caught on and were certain it wasn’t Frank performing any more. Frank’s still a terrific performer, still fast and funny, but I imagine nobody would prefer to have him recording voices for another puppeteer to lip sync to (that’s generally not how the Muppets are performed; the puppeteer manipulates and provides the voice at the same time).
And I think he’s gotten slammed a bit for that line about “not respecting the characters” from people who wanted the movie to be good (and it is really good), but that’s also pretty consistent with how he’s talked about the Muppets in interviews for years. He seems to take his characters and the work of maintaining their reality and consistency really seriously. Early on he apparently wrote a multi-page biography for Miss Piggy so she’d be that much more fully formed in his head (and I think he may have done that for his other main characters as well?). I don’t know what version of the screenplay he read or is referring to, but Jason Segel has even talked in interviews about how their initial drafts had stuff that accidentally violated the reality of the characters (talking about them as puppets instead of frogs and bears and pigs and chickens, etc.).
Thank you for a very heart-felt and eloquent review. I can’t wait to see the movie.
I had to skim your article bc I don’t want the whole thing to be spoiled for me. I liked what I could see though. I did want to tell you though that disney has only owned the Muppets for like four or five years. It was actually the Henson company who let them waste away like this. Muppet wizard of Oz was the first Disney production I think. I’m not saying Disney didn’t misuse the Muppets but they didn’t let them languish for 20 years that was the Henson Company.
Even Muppet Wizard of Oz was a Jim Henson Company production that was just released after the sale of the Muppets to Disney happened. You can argue the quality or pop cultural resonance of particular projects, but that makes three feature films, a television series, two TV movies, and some video games, albums, and direct-to-video material (I might even be forgetting other stuff?) all featuring the Muppets in the years since Jim died, all under the aegis of The Jim Henson Company. It makes for a good story for a movie, and a good comeback story in the real world, but they weren’t exactly lying fallow all that time.
Just to clarify the chain of succession as I remember it (which I’m trying to do without looking it up, so anybody please correct me if I misrepresent anything), Henson negotiated the Disney deal prior to his death; the Muppets were Disney property from 1990-1996 or ’97 (“The Muppets Christmas Carol” and “Muppet Treasure Island” are both Disney films). Because Disney couldn’t figure out how to utilize them effectively, the Muppets were then sold to Columbia/Tri-Star (the “Muppets from Space” era), where they languished (I think there may even have been another sale after that to a German company?) until Brian and Lisa Henson could raise the capital to get them back, which wasn’t until the early 2000s.
The Disney deal that was initiated when Jim was alive didn’t end up happening. Christmas Carol and Treasure Island were released by Disney, but they were still Jim Henson Company films. The Muppets were never owned by Columbia/Tri-Star, though Columbia did distribute Muppets From Space (another Jim Henson Company production). In 2000, the Henson Company was sold to EM.TV, a German media company that almost immediately had financial troubles, and the family bought the company back two or three years later. Then they sold the Muppets (Muppet Show characters, since Sesame Workshop owns the Sesame characters and JHC still has Fraggle Rock and the fantasy movies) to Disney in 2004.
I know they weren’t completely ignored by the Henson Company for that.whole time. It was more that they were misused. They were in movies where they were the backup characters, a movie that said Gonzo is an alien not just a whatever, the tv movies were bad. I’m just hl saying they were lost for a long time without Jim Henson at the helm.
What’s frustrating about Disney’s custodianship of the Muppets is the division in charge of the Muppets have had plenty of ideas for reviving their popularity, and they’ve nearly all gotten shut down by Disney. For Kermit’s 50th anniversary, Kermit was going on a world tour, and it was actually kicked off on Good Morning America, but then it was cancelled. A parody of reality shows was planned, “America’s Next Muppet”. Apparently Disney shut down production of any more viral videos, because with the movie coming out, they didn’t want to give away the product (though the parody trailers have filled the gap).
Jim Henson originally sold the Muppets to Disney in an attempt to give them a solid home that could nurture them as an evergreen product (also part of the reason the family sold them to Disney this time, though having to pay off their repurchase of the Henson Company was also a big factor); Disney has the pockets to try things with the Muppets that would have been more risky for the smaller Henson Company to do. It’s a pity that Disney hasn’t tried harder with more Muppet projects. Here’s hoping that The Muppets will be a big success, perhaps leading to more Muppet-y goodness soon!
“the human storyline is given far less attention than the Muppet story”
That’s all I wanted to hear. The fact that Amy Adams and the guy from the Neil Patrick Harris show seemed to dominate almost every piece of advertising, had me worried.
As much as the possibilty of this film being everything you say it is means to me as a lifelong Muppet fan, it means even more to me as a mom. One of the most unexpected disappointments I’ve experienced as a parent is the realization that my daughter doesn’t share my love for, or interest in, Jim Henson’s creations. When I tried watching Fraggle Rock on DVD with her, she had no patience for it whatsoever. The three earliest Muppet films also left her cold. She, like many other kids her age, grew up in a culture where you just don’t see much of the more gentle, less cynical style of entertainment that Henson and the Muppet writers and performers perfected. It just seemed to me that maybe my kid wasn’t wired to enjoy that sort of thing, and it kinda broke my heart. I’d been waiting to share the Muppets with my own child for as long as I’d planned to be a mom someday, and when that didn’t pan out I was severely bummed about it. The thing is, I’m seeing a flicker of hope here. My kid’s 11 now, and getting into the performing arts. She’s in “let’s put on a show!” mode pretty much all the time. In addition, she’s been getting bombarded with Muppet promotion on the Disney Channel, and she actually found a lot of the little bits they’ve been doing with Kermit, Piggy and the gang to be funny and entertaining. She asked me if I would take hero see the movie next week, and that alone was a big deal for me. If she finds the characters to be as enjoyable on the big screen as she has on TV, and if she can relate to the whole “let’s put on a show” vibe, maybe it’ll be the Muppet moment I’ve been hoping she’d have since the day she was born. Not to saddle a movie with too much personal import or anything (lol), but it would really be something special if this connects with my daughter, and other kids like her that somehow didn’t find the Muppets before.
went to see it today and it’s really great. i’d suggest watching the original muppet movie sometime before seeing it. there are direct references to things and it just puts the breakup story in such a better context
I seriously almost cried reading that. I have those same dreams but don’t, have kids yet. I am seeing it with my nieces and nephew though. And my sister at midnight.
As always, Drew, you manage to represent our entire generation’s point-of-view so fully that I not only immediately “get” what you’re conveying, but why it’s important. This might be a silly thing to say in response to a review about “The Muppets”, but not if, like us, you grew up in the mid ’70s to early ’80s.
Despite only having four channels of television to choose from, none of which ever catered to kids’ programming for more than two to three-hour blocks, and no real home video market to bash cynically marketing-driven, half-baked animation into our heads, we could still tell the difference between being pandered to, and when someone truly “got” us. Before I knew anything about the artists who created the entertainment I loved, I knew who Jim Henson was; since “Sesame Street” was there from the get-go for me as a young child, I could identify who Henson was before I was ever “introduced” to George Lucas. Henson knew exactly how to reach me, not only to educate and entertain, but to establish perspectives on life and co-existing with other people before I could even articulate what those concepts were.
Whenever a new Muppet special or film was released, it was something special; I came to associate Henson and Oz’s DNA with the tone of everything they touched, and there was nothing else like it. When Henson died two days after my 17th birthday, it was a punch to the gut, just like you said; that Fall, when the first post-Henson Muppet special aired on ABC and Kermit appeared at the end of the show with Steve Whitmire’s voice for the first time, it hit me that Henson was gone for good. As I was transitioning out of the last vestiges of childhood in my personal life in preparation for heading to college, it felt like something that was as tangible a part of that childhood as anything ever was had died, and I didn’t think I’d ever get it back.
I tried to muster as much enthusiasm for the Muppet projects that followed as I could, with varying degrees of success, but with the exception of “Puppet Up!”, I haven’t felt (pun only partially intended) Henson and Oz’s spirit in the characters for a long time. After reading your piece on the new film, I have hope that I can finally take my own kids to a theatrical Muppet movie that might just resonate with them they way the characters did when I was their age. Thanks for that.
Lovely review, Drew. You mentioned it a bit in the piece about Toshi’s Muppet interview, but did the movie work for both of the boys too? Were they already into the Muppets before the film?
It’s been a lot of fun seeing the characters so omnipresent in the run up to this release, and the movie itself is such an incredibly affectionate love letter to the Muppets. Here’s hoping this whole “comeback” thing works!
“…people reject the present in favor of the past because of disappointment and disillusionment”
I just love this line from you Drew. That’s why I LOVE reading your reviews because you give more than just critic, you share insights and that’s what makes your reviews so engaging to read.
I just discovered you Drew last year and there was a day (slow day at work haha) that I was checking out your past reviews for the past year all day long! :D
I’ve avoided all the trailers and promos for this movie as best I could. If we’re being honest, I skipped a paragraph or 2 of this review when you discussed the plot. i just wanna go in fresh. I love the Muppets, and I’m probably more excited to see this movie than anything else this year (except Harry Potter, which kind of let me down). So glad to see it’s getting glowing reviews….can’t wait to see it next week!
Great review. That being said, Muppets In Space isn’t THAT bad.
Agreed! But I gotta say, The Muppets is one of the best movies of the year. Laughed and clapped all the way through.
I hated Muppets in Space. It was a terrible idea executed terribly. Definitely the worst of the theatrical Muppet films by a large margin.
I actually thought I’d like it more than I did. The human story was really a non-starter and only the Muppet or a Man song worked for me. When we actually got to the Muppets (which felt like it took forever), it was fun. I’d give it a solid B.
I’m a Muppet fan, but I actually never liked things like “The Muppet Show” or “Movie”. The former is cute, but the variety-show format always kept me bored, and the latter, while okay, doesn’t really interest me as an origin-story. I grew up loving “The Great Muppet Caper”, “The Muppets Take Manhattan” or even “Follow That Bird”. Hell, “Muppet Babies” probably means more to me than “The Muppet Show”. So the vibe I get here is that it’s a big heap of somebody else’s nostalgia, one that I’ll just stay away from.
Small detail: they don’t ignore everything after “The Muppet Movie.” A song from “The Muppets Take Manhattan” is referenced, and I’m pretty sure the wedding photo of Kermit and Piggy torn in two is from MTM as well.
Looking outward to seeing this
It’s. The. Muppet. Show! Can’t wait to see this.
Right after watching FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL I knew Jason Segel was the right man for this. I’m glad to hear my instincts were correct. Cannot wait.
Saw it this morning. Not only is it a love letter to The Muppets, it’s also a love letter to Gen X.
I’ve avoided pretty much every Muppet-related movie venture after The Muppets Take Manhattan because it was just too heartbreaking to bear. Almost as soul-crushing as the loss of Henson’s creative voice was the loss of Kermit. Initially, Whitmire made me physically recoil; it was too similar and too different at the same time and it just added to the heartbreak. I am so grateful & amazed at his transformation over time because when I hear Kermit now, he’s KERMIT, not an impression of Henson, and as corny as this sounds, that’s a real gift. The Muppets are one of the biggest creative influences in my life and I’m really, really, really happy to have them back.
I absolutely agree. Growing up with shows like The Muppets and Sesame Street gave you a different outlook on the world. One that I think is hard to get from today’s pop culture. It’s obvious why we all reminisce about the past. Great review. I can’t wait to see the film.
Except that the world is, indeed, far too cynical for THE MUPPETS. And thank goodness for it. We NEED that kind of cynicism far more than the toothless, pointless bill of goods sold to our children that THE MUPPETS are notorious for selling.
They do far more harm to the world than good. Now, in any kind of evolution of the mind, there’s going to be a cry of “No – what are you talking about? You can’t be serious!” Well, of course, I know what I’m talking about, though no review of THE MUPPETS can be seen as serious.
Let’s consider, first off, the vast sexism to be found in THE MUPPETS. Miss Piggy, the principle female character, is defined by … oh, here’s a surprise: vanity, the quest for a man, personal fame, etc. etc. She’s Paris Hilton before Paris Hilton became Paris Hilton, though both are pigs.
She is not defined by her own characteristics. She is not defined by her confidence. She dresses in what would be considered “whorish” in our society, and the new advertisements for THE MUPPETS suggest the trend continues into the new movie. What does she teach little girls? Her lesson is simple: do anything to get your man, and be violent toward anyone who gets in your social-climbing ways.
Next, Frank Oz is correct – this movie takes the quick gag every time. Fart jokes, toilet jokes, all the sorts of things you’d usually look toward PBS’ SESAME STREET to avoid exposing kids to. But, nope, they’re on firm display here, as is avarice, the quest for wealth being the only value (“We’ve got to make $10 million dollars! That’s our life’s goal!”), etc. Really, really bad lessons to teach.
Seagal’s monstrous mugging in the commercials should be enough to convince you he’s going to do the same puppy-dog display he’s put on in everything he’s ever done, substituting aw-shucks “charm” for acting. Amy Adams is guilty of the same performance style you’d expect from her, the ol’ Sarah Palin: “If I tip my head, toss my hair and laugh, it’ll all go away, right?”
With multiple wars going on in the world, social upheaval everywhere, huge economic disparity (isn’t it nice Kermit lives in a mansion now? He’s the 1 percent! Wow!) and vicious corporate greed wrecking not only the environment but the minds of our children, I can’t believe people are willing to buy in to a product that tells them that as long as they smile, all of these things will go away. No, they won’t, and kids need to think critically here, to reject the corporate symbols of the past and embrace the future with clear eyes and a steady mind capable of critical thinking and reasoning skills. SESAME STREET isn’t as bad as THE MUPPETS for this, but they do reinforce a lot of the same gender biases.
THE MUPPETS as a movie encourages the same genderist biases it’s displayed since the beginning. Fortunately, some early forecasts suggest the film is going to be a big-big-big flop this weekend, falling both to HUGO and ARTHUR CHRISTMAS and if/when it truly is, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief that yet another anachronism from the past has been proved irrelevant a la THE A-TEAM etc. and we’ve all moved on and grown up a little bit as a planet.
We HAVE gotten too smart, too sophisticated and too intelligent for THE MUPPETS. The question is, will we all do our civic duty and avoid this film like the poisonous plague of sexism that it is? I know I will.
If anything thisncomment typifies what is wrong with the world. Someone who poses as smart but is really just a self-important windbag thinking he/she is more profound than everyone else. You want to think that you are sophisticated but at thhe end of the day it is you who dont get it,
I would argue the exact opposite of what you are saying, that there is something to be said for just pure fun and heart. It is clear that segal is an unabashed fan and his heart and motives are in the right place. In fact, i applaud him for not being afraid to wear it on his sleeve for fear of not being seen as cool or not clever enough.
Just saw The Muppets — though I enjoyed all the callbacks to previous productions (for example, Sweetums running after the car as he did in the Muppet Movie), I had a hard time putting out of my mind how much hangs on this movie in the real world: if it doesn’t succeed big, Disney may well put the Muppets up for sale again. It made the movie a little too meta for my tastes. If the Muppets in the real world get the same storybook ending as in The Muppets (how’s that for a confusing sentence ;-), then all will be well, but if not, then the portrayal of the Muppets losing relevancy might be too poignant for me to enjoy rewatching this film in future.
Nonetheless, it was well executed, even if it had the same “everything is better if we’re together” message that all the Muppet movies have. Here’s hoping The Muppets will be a ginormous hit!
Nope.
Not only has word just come in that BREAKING DAWN soundly trounced the sexist Muppet effort, though BREAKING DAWN is equally excremental, but word is the film has stalled and come in with opening day forecasts far below Disneys hoped-for expectations.
This once again proves a solids point frequently missed: you can’t force the public to see something none of them have an interest in seeing.
The good news is that the movie looks on track to make $40m this weekend and potentially have long legs (CinemaScore: A) from a budget of $45m. Great news for future Muppet movies and shows (and we haven’t seen any international numbers yet).
As far as I can tell, the movie is basically matching Disney’s projections. Tell them it’s time to start the music…
Drew, I respect your disbelief and remarks. I do certainly understand that mine is not a particularly widespread nor popular view with regard to MUPPETS.
Most people have a strong sense of nostalgia for these types of characters.
However, I took the opportunity to speak here because of your reviews in which you talk about the media and how it affects people in your FILM NERD 2.0 series of articles. I felt this would be a good place to air out some honest discourse about what we feed people intellectually, especially in seeing as how THE MUPPETS are, for the most part, geared toward a younger audience and as a result can have a significantly stronger impact on developing minds than some R-Rated exercise in misogyny.
I believe it is right to take a feminist approach to everything I say and do – and I think the same holds for everyone, whether they do it or not. Whether they like it or not.
While I recognize your devotion to the MUPPET characters, I feel it is, at best, misguided, and at worst represents the general lack of thoughtful introspection necessary for us to move away from the current society of misogyny we have established and toward feminism.
You mocked my name the other day – the name actually comes from a t-shirt a friend made for me which features a comic book sound effect: BTCHBOOM, from a GI JOE comic book. My friend made the shirt out of the comic page illustration for me because he said it sort of reflected how feminists are seen in culture – as making a big noise instead of keeping quiet. I tend to direct a lot of my ire toward the motion picture and comic book and publishing and television industries’ sexist ways because those industries are the most influential on the next generation of people and those industries are hard at work building the next generation of would-be rapists and misogyny-minded people.
What saddens me is that it is easy to get into a mindset where one feels like there are no alternatives with regard to stopping sexist images and ideas.
There are no non-sexist television programs for young people, really, so there is no solution except to shut off the tv set.
There are no non-sexist books aimed at/for kids, so it can seem like the only solution there is to put the young people’s books off-limits.
And so it would seem to go – no non-sexist movies, stop going to the movies and no non-sexist pop music, stop them from listening to the radio.
However, the obvious answer here is that this is going to be impossible. And it would be horrible to deprive any developing mind from reading, seeing movies, etc. Even parents who just outright keep the tv off completely can easily overcompensate and risk alienating their child from her peers.
So what’s the answer? I think the answer comes in the audience dollar. So, when it comes to these milestone projects like THE MUPPETS, I say to parents that they should keep their kids out of the movie theater from seeing it.
And if one looks hard enough, it’s possible to find LESS-sexist material. DOLPHIN TALE, for instance, is sexist, but it’s a lot less sexist than THE MUPPETS. Taking your daughter or son to DOLPHIN TALE, there can be opportunity for discussion about the sexism that is there (pointing out how the female characters have lesser roles than the male characters, etc.) but it’s not so pervasive nor overwhelming as to make such conversation meaningless (explaining why Miss Piggy is encouraged to be violent and man-obsessed, is a social climber viewing her worth only on her looks, why Amy Adams needs Jason Seagal to remember her anniversary and can’t stand up for herself, why the male characters are the only ones to ever take initiative in the plot except when it comes to catfighting/appearance/social-climbing, etc. – the list literally goes on and on, to say nothing of the inherent male-friendly sexism of farts and burps).
ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (all heroes are male), HUGO (the boy goes on adventures, the girl has to be coaxed and is afraid and cowering at every turn), any Disney film, etc. All are truly dreadful examples of sexism. THE MUPPETS fits right in. As I said, there are some success stories like DOLPHIN TALE but they are so utterly rare. I have no child of my own, but I am sort of a surrogate mother for my sister’s child, my niece, because my sister works in an on-call profession and is often away for long periods of time. So, the burden is on me to decide what movies she gets to watch, what shows she gets to see. Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, etc. are all forbidden in my house. PBS is allowed, with conversation. Other channels are allowed within reason. But, curiously, because of how my sister and I have raised her niece, the niece doesn’t have o much of a big interest in that sort of thing – she is more interested in truth, history, science, adventuring outdoors, scraping her knees looking for river frogs, etc. She has been raised with as little gender bias as possible, and I think has been raised better for it.
Consider your own reviews. You showed Toshi JURASSIC PARK, for example. You were cautious about the violence, but did you stop and give any thought to the sexism? The way that Laura Dern’s character is always screaming, running, playing the role of the victim, except when a motherly moment is called for (with the triceratops). Did you have a discussion with him about how Dr. Grant seems to be the only one capable of being a parent in the movie and how Laura Dern’s character, by virtue of being female, is put on the sidelines?
Did you discuss the lack of women in the STAR WARS series? Did you discuss how Leia isn’t capable of accomplishing anything without male help? Or how Amidala, despite being queen, relies on men at every turn to get anything done and goes to pieces and cries without her husband? Did you discuss how she seems to serve only as a child-birthing device as the series progresses? Did you discuss why her costume is the way it is versus Anakin’s? Did you discuss Leia’s slave-girl outfit and how Jabba is using her, or how the Skiff guards laugh when a female prisoner is killed but cheer angrily when a male prisoner looks to possibly be about to suffer the same fate? Did you discuss the lack of female representation?
This is by no means an effort to hurt your feelings. Rather, as a sort-of-surrogate-parent to my niece, I’m asking you – and your readers – to consider that mental diet, and ask yourself what questions about women have you not been asking or discussing. You might be surprised to find out that there’s a lot you’re missing that could be a good way to make sure everyone is getting the benefits of media exposure without the negatives of sexism.
You’re the worst. Just the worst.
I feel sorry for your niece
@BITCHBOOM: Something to consider when viewing/listening to popular media in the future: It’s not out to “get you”. It’s not created with the intent of personally ruining your life. The only reason that you have been victimized by this film, and apparently every movie/TV show in existence is because you are choosing to be.
I suppose if anyone were to look at any book, film, video game, piece of music, work of art, they could find sexist, racist, religiously offensive or skewed messages. You can make anything happen if you look hard enough and want it badly enough. This isn’t profound insight. This borders on conspiracy theory.
I have to agree with Drew: Miss Piggy is a product of the stereotypical actor’s vanity and ego, but at the end of the day, she’s fiercely loyal, independent, and has a good heart.
As for Star Wars, you seem to forget that at one point, Leia ripped the blaster out of Han’s hand to fire at their enemies, and in Empire, she led the rescue attempt in Bespin to save Han Solo.
I’m speechless. At first I thought this was just written in jest, but you seem to honestly believe the BS you’re writing. I’m truly sorry that instead of finding happiness in entertainment, you go out of your way to look for trace hints of sexism that don’t actually exist.
If you can’t watch TV or movies or read books, I guess your only form of entertainment is to rain on everyone’s parade and come up with ridiculous examples via anonymous message board comments. It’s genuinely sad.
Ironically, for someone so concerned with prejudices and stereotypes, you fit the exact stereotype of an Internet commenter, hiding behind anonymity and going out of your way to prove how miserable you are. This classic image reminds me of you, though you probably live alone (in a shack in Montana writing manifestos maybe?)
[belieber.files.wordpress.com]
You must lead a really sad and miserable life.
You use a message board about a feel-good movie to go on ad nauseum about your own pet cause, citing examples from pop culture that aren’t even relevant to the movie being discussed. And, from what I can tell, you haven’t even SEEN the movie in question, you are just making galling assumptions based on some previews and your own warped worldview.
Your username is certainly apt, at least the first part.
Drew,
I appreciate your words. Thank you for speaking your mind. However, this isn’t a new concept, and it’s something that SESAME STREET has been catching heat for a long time about with NOW, etc. in the past up through the present. I won’t keep going on the subject, ad nauseum, but I do invite you to consider a few articles.
[open.salon.com]
[community.seattletimes.nwsource.com]
[muppet.wikia.com]
I’d be interested in reading your thoughts.
@BITCHBOOM, I’m going to pluck one of your insane rantings out of space and place it on the table for discussion: you said there are NO feminist children’s books in the world. Well, I have to call bullshit.
I know there are a million stories like Cinderella that are 100% sexist, but have you ever in your life read “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum? The Land of Oz is ruled by four women – two good and two evil – who are incredibly powerful; and one man who is a complete SHAM.
Dorothy does not need rescuing from the Wicked Witch as she did in the MGM film; instead Dorothy rescues the three boys who travel with her. And in the book, Dorothy and the Wicked Witch are not fighting over a pair of shoes. They are fighting for their lives.
I can back up my assertion by telling you that L. Frank Baum’s wife Maud Gage, and Maud’s mother, were early feminists and that is the reality of Baum’s writings. All of the Oz books have a strong feminist subtext.
I just wanted to tell you how completely wrong you are, and not out of a desire to insult you but because the world must truly be an awful place for you to live in if you can’t find a single good thing in a single creative work.
If you are sincere in your beliefs, then I truly feel sorry for you.
Saw “The Muppets” this weekend and you were spot on with your review. I felt like I was the happiest person in the world when Kermit and Miss Piggy sang “The Rainbow Connection.” I knew that I loved the Muppets but had no idea that they would stir up such emotion for me. And the best part is that my 11 year old daughter loved it as much as I did. It was just a feel good experience.