Review: The train misses a few stops in well-acted but phony ‘Fruitvale Station’

This year’s annual compromise candidate between Sundance and Cannes’s otherwise divergent definitions of a festival film, “Fruitvale Station” is a clean-scrubbed tragedy that aims for a commendable reversal: taking a real-life human subject best known for the way he died, Ryan Coogler’s debut feature instead builds its drama around the way he lived.
At least, it purports to do so. In Coogler’s angry but unremittingly adoring portrait, how close you feel to Oscar Grant, the 22-year-old Bay Area proletarian whose life was cut unaccountably short by a brute transit officer on New Year’s Day in 2009, may depend on how much truth you see in its tidily condensed life-in-a-day structure. And that, unlike the incontestable video-phone footage of Grant’s death that Coogler unspools as early as the prologue, is strictly in the eye of the beholder. It is one thing to present us with an atrocity that we know, and possibly even remember, happened. It is another to make us believe it.
With everything in the film but the climactic assault on the eponymous station platform shot in bright, even, comfortingly televisual primaries by cinematographer Rachel Morrison, “Fruitvale Station” has no surprises up its laundered sleeve – its brutal denouement is also its beginning, its very reason for being. Faced with that dramatic restriction, Coogler instead preys on our short-term consciousness by cultivating a sunny, honeyed tone for the bulk of his film”s necessarily brief running time, painting a protagonist so charmed – and charming – that we”re reluctant to believe he could also be so ill-fated. It”s as relentlessly feel-good a feel-bad movie as any in recent memory, but in directing those feelings to the victim rather than the crime, “Fruitvale Station” winds up telling a smaller, easier story than it could do.
Rightly or wrongly, it”s not the kind of story you”d instinctively fashion as a star vehicle, though it”s on that level that the film most unreservedly scores. Michael B. Jordan, who already announced himself as one to watch with his turn a teenage drug pusher in “The Wire,” has easily enough loose-limbed, bright-eyed charisma to bear the weight of the camera”s devoted gaze as it follows him through one scene after another constructed to demonstrate Grant”s unimpeachable niceness as he goes about his day. (On the evidence of this week’s releases alone, he may be a more natural movie star than his “Wire” co-star Idris Elba.)
Practically Jimmy Stewart in a beanie, though with more laddish, no-sweat sex appeal than that image might suggest, Jordan plays Grant as a figure whose individual magnetism is accented by his fierce sense of community, whether he”s strutting the streets while out on the lash or tenderly scaling himself to the doll”s-house world of his doting young daughter Tatiana (Ariana Neal).
He”s an irresistible enough screen presence that I wished Coogler”s thinly episodic script would challenge our inevitable response to him a little more, instead of redundantly stacking the deck in his favor as he racks up the selfless brownie points. He calls his mom on her birthday! Repeatedly! He lends his hard-up sister money, despite being hard-up himself! Repeatedly! He helps out strangers in the supermarket with recipe suggestions! He cradles dying dogs on the sidewalk! He leads impromptu unifying dance parties on crowded trains! He has weaknesses too, but none that Coogler is willing to enact: there are vague allusions to a spell in prison, though we”re never told the cause, while past infidelities to his lovingly weary girlfriend Sophina (Melonie Diaz, in a flintily sympathetic performance) are brushed aside in an incontrovertible past tense.
If I sound facetious at this point, it”s because the film”s strenuous sanctification of its working-class hero doesn”t just flatten the drama: it massages the moral stakes of the injustice at hand. Are we being encouraged to feel angrier about Oscar Grant”s senseless death because he was such a stand-up guy? Would “Fruitvale Station” be a less worthwhile cri de coeur if he”d been a profoundly flawed wastrel? And if Coogler doesn”t believe so, why is his narrative so smoothly, inorganically shaped – right down to cute chance encounters on the fateful train – to make such an agreeable martyr of its protagonist? Many will respond to the film as a gut-level human interest piece, but it”s as curtailed and nuance-free a character study as it is a political polemic.
Perhaps tellingly, the most vividly affecting sequence of the film is Coogler”s urgent, uncluttered restaging of the Fruitvale Station attack, wherein Jordan finally, genuinely bristles in response to the brash, brainless bullying of his eventual killers (played with thankless effectiveness by Chad Michael Murray and Kevin Durand). It”s the first scene in which neither Grant nor the audience can be protected with his force-of-nature personality, and it promises a necessary snap in the film”s storytelling approach, as the personal, social and legal fallout of the events demands to be mapped without the benevolent warmth of the victim”s presence.
But the promise is never fulfilled. “Fruitvale Station” stops (I wouldn”t say ‘ends”) just where I was keen for it to begin. Relegating the scandalous official consequences — which saw the offending officer, Johannes Mehserle, convicted merely of involuntary manslaughter — and ugly, community-rupturing aftermath of Oscar Grant”s death to a few tasteful title cards, the film pulls its punches so as not to misshape its neat 24-hour study of an ultimately unexamined life, and sidelines the more resonant story in the process.
We are, at least, left sharing in the tears of Grant”s mother, who – as played by the customarily wonderful and subtly skeptical Octavia Spencer, folding creases into the script from thin air – evidently knows and loves her boy”s foibles as intimately as she does his virtues. It”s more than this superficially well-intentioned but finally phony film can claim, but even that”s not quite the point. “Why do bad things happen to good people?” Coogler asks throughout with plaintive sincerity, ducking the simpler, more vital, but yet-to-be-answered question. Why did this bad thing happen to anyone at all?
I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I can definitely sense this is one of those movies people WANT to love and praise, and rightly so. So I commend Guy for braving the elements and pointing out flaws as he sees them. I’m not sure I’d be able to keep so clear a view given the subject matter, so this is writing and criticism I admire.
I have to disagree with Guy about the portrayal/sanctification of the protagonist. I was very relieved that he wasn’t depicted as a “hero” and throughout the film Grant’s girlfriend and mother are frustrated with his present and past behavior. He is not particularly honest, he’s a drug dealer and a fuck-up. I think A.O. Scott nails the pluses and minus of the film on the head in his NY Times review. On the whole, I was very impressed with Coogler’s work.
100% agreed with Paul Outlaw. Also, Guy do some research – all of those texts…guess where they came from? Yep, Oscar’s phone! Nothing phoney about a real actual phone brotha. I think you need to do your homework and reconsider.
I’m not sure where in the review I suggest that these events didn’t actually happen (though we know, at least, that the dog scene is fictitious). The point about the texts has been featured prominently in the film’s publicity, so I needn’t actually have done much research to be aware of that. But any fact-based film in this vein still makes selective decisions in the construction of its characters and narrative, and it’s fair to discuss the balance and believability of those constructions. In narrative cinema, credibility is not a fait accompli simply because you’re working from fact.
I’m in agreement with Paul also. I’m not sure how humanizing him, with obvious flaws, is phony. But the dog incident is only fictitious to Oscar Grant. It did happen to Ryan Coogler’s brother, but I can see you point about glomming it onto Oscar’s story, though Ryan said in a q&a that it was not uncommon of for young men of his type upbringing and neighborhood to have difficulty showing compassion and feelings with others around and this was a way to illustrate that Oscar and people like him did have that in him/them, but couldn’t show it as well with people around or even to people themselves.
As to why he was in prison, I thought it was pretty much obvious that he was there for dealing drugs. Besides the fact that his mom (I believe) mentioned about his drug dealing, the guy he got into a fight with in the prison during his mom’s visit called him a narc. That’s usually what drug dealers do to get lesser sentences.
He was trying to get himself together, but he clearly had issues and was no hero or saint.
I haven’t seen the film, so I can’t comment on its effectiveness. However, claiming that the main character is too sanctimonious seems like a legitimate complaint. That said, complaining that the film doesn’t cover the part of the story that Guy wants it to cover (the aftermath of the shooting) is ridiculous. That wasn’t the part of the story that Coogler was interested in or that Coogler wanted to tell. Its basically damning the film for choosing to be a human interest story instead of a legal drama or a political piece. Coogler most likely couldn’t do both parts of the story without some very strange tonal shifts, so he chose to focus on the small story instead of the larger one. When someone is adapting a true story, a critic shouldn’t criticize a director/writer for what they chose not to include. The only focus should be on WHAT was depicted and how well it was depicted, regardless of what that specific critic is more interested in.
Not true. As a critic, Guy is well within his rights to say that the film’s story wasn’t interesting enough. He would probably say the same thing if it was an original story that stopped right when things were getting interesting. It happens all the time.
You are correct. He has every right to say the film’s story wasn’t interesting enough. What he shouldn’t be doing is telling the filmmaker that they chose the wrong part of the story to focus on.
And I don’t think you can compare movies like Fruitvale Station, films that are clearly based on a true event, with fictional films. One has a story that is already set out. The other does not.
You almost forgot guy, he cheats on his girlfriend an has anger issues. Oh what an Angel, but Guy never likes these types of films. So I’m not surprised. When was the last time Guy liked a film like this??? If all of your reviews of film like these are negative then that tells us something about you or the way you were taught.
There is a natural, easy sweetness to Oscar, but neither Mr. Coogler’s script nor Mr. Jordan’s performance sugarcoats his temperament. He is, for one thing, irresponsible and not always honest, unable to admit to Sophina or Wanda that he has been fired from his supermarket job for chronic lateness. Even after two stints in prison (one visited in the film’s only chronological digression), he is still selling drugs, and his vows to stop have the feel of New Year’s resolutions, inspiring more hope than confidence.
So A.O. Scott was wrong? Or is Guy just bias? What an angel.
“So A.O. Scott was wrong? Or is Guy just bias?”
Or, you know, neither?
Guy, this is going off on a tangent, but have you seen Friday Night Lights? I ask only because you mention just The Wire in talking about Michael B. Jordan’s TV work, and it pains me to think that you haven’t seen FNL (one of the greatest shows in television history, for my money). I feel like you would love it, too — beautifully shot, emotionally honest and complex.
And thanks for the interesting review, by the way. I’m curious to see the film and compare my thoughts to yours and Kris’s.
I’ve seen an episode or two — but I’m afraid life is simply too short for me to watch all the TV I’m told I need to see! (The series, as you might expect, wasn’t a big deal here in the UK, so it was low on my radar for a long time.)
I really don’t understand how you watched this film and felt that he was being portrayed as a Saint.
I did not have the same reaction Guy did to this movie. It was affecting and I teared up. That said, it is a touch phony and manipulative, by the very nature of a story like this. But most importantly…
…of COURSE they make Oscar out to be a saint. This is not a unique takeaway, and Guy runs down the laundry list of ways the film is heavy-handed about the character being a mensch, which only ups the emotional gut punch in the end. Again, this is called manipulation. And the filmmakers are free to wield it. Just don’t act like they’re NOT wielding it.
In the end, I think it could have been slightly more elegant with the way it deals with these elements. I thought things like Oscar getting very confrontational with his manager were nice touches to show that there was a side of him he was still trying to suppress, but even then, that moment seems to pull its punch because it feels more like Oscar puffing himself out in that moment in a SHOW of aggression, rather than a RELAPSE of one. At least that’s how it ended up registering for me.
That stuff isn’t a deal-breaker for me, though, and I think Coogler is a very promising director. He gets a lot of lovely nuance out of his actors. The final image in the film, when Oscar’s daughter glances away from her mother in the shower, knowing full well her father isn’t coming home — that was crushing. And the instinct to know how to use such passing moments captured on film in the editing is something that comes from inside. You can’t really teach that. So he’ll go places.
However…there is an issue with “Fruitvale Station” that has bugged me since the first time I saw it. I’ve written about it briefly here and on Twitter, but in a nutshell, the final staging of the Fruitvale Station scene omits a key element: That the officer who shot Oscar, according to multiple eyewitnesses, told his fellow officers, “Get back, I’m going to taze him.”
This line is nowhere to be found in that scene. As a result, the postscript about the officer’s testimony that he actually thought he was reaching for his taser reads ominously, and like a phony defense. And there are those who, because of the film, think this was a willful act of murder.
If that is Coogler’s perspective, I’d love to talk to him about that. Because this was a very crucial decision. Why omit such an important line when several eyewitnesses said otherwise? It’s not something that should be taken lightly because it absolutely changes the skew of the film. That, to me, is more important than the casual manipulation of an emotional film.
Great write-ups, both Guy and Kris. I will disagree though and say that Oscar was portrayed as a good guy at heart, but far from a “saint.” The recipe in the supermarket scene? Clearly, he wanted in her pants– this despite the fact that he had told his girlfriend the night before that he’d never go astray again. In addition, he lied about drinking to his mother and I got the very distinct impression that he was not yet done dealing drugs.
Anyway, other than that one issue, I agree with Guy that the movie felt a little incomplete and with Kris that the central scene at the station feels a little unfair to the (admittedly unclear) course of events.
Finally, I just wanted to add that despite the praise heaped on Michael Jordan and Octavia Spencer, I thought the best job was done by Melonie Diaz. It was mostly through her that we saw Oscar’s faults.
Lying, cheating on your girlfriend, getting into a fight and going to jail bc of drugs isn’t saintly in my eyes. He may have been nice, but he wasn’t a saint. i.e. the movie version.
Guy Lodge’s writing is hard to read. It’s so pretentious. Almost every single one of his reviews–makes my eyes roll: “He’s an irresistible enough screen presence that I wished Coogler’s thinly episodic script would challenge our inevitable response to him a little more, instead of redundantly stacking the deck in his favor as he racks up the selfless brownie points.” Hard to read. Am I right people?
No, you’re not. You’re in a marginal minority and you are free to not read Guy’s reviews if you don’t enjoy them.
And by the way, one of these comments was enough. I’ve deleted your other two which state the exact same thing under a different handle.
There are plenty of other places to read reviews that are less complex and more “i like movie. it good. cry.”
Funny that you dislike my writing so much and choose my surname as your handle. Anyway, lots of critics out there. Nobody’s for everybody.
Since a few others have issues with your criticism of how he’s portrayed.
“The film does not portray Oscar as some kind of saint. That’s just patently false. There’s an uncomfortable feeling I get when I read reviews that criticize the movie in this way. Its almost as if they’re saying that Oscar Grant shouldn’t be portrayed in a positive light. What does he have to do, stab somebody, beat up a hooker and curse at his daughter so these writers could feel better about him dying at the end? So they could say he had it coming? The only other reason I could think of for their criticisms is that because Oscar’s case is politically and racially charged, the film can easily be accused of taking a side on a complicated issue. Instead, it should be concerned with being even handed and presenting things in a neutral fashion. The problem with that is that Fruitvale Station is NOT, I repeat, NOT a political film. We’re not watching this film to work through the complicated questions about race relations and the relationship between the police and minorities. The goal of the movie is to remind us that this was a person with feelings, dreams and goals. A young man who had people who cared about him and who felt devastated when he was taken from them. The political machine and the media cycle takes the victims of tragedies like this, chews them up and spits them out until they resemble a tool that public officials and “news” men can use to fashion an argument. Its dehumanizing and sickening. Movies like this allow the humanity back in, taking the tragedy away from politics and the media and handing it back to the people who were victimized.
As far as portraying him in an overly positive light, I just don’t accept that argument. We’re talking about a person, and I don’t know about you, but in my book people are positive until proven negative. Human beings, like all other creatures, are beautiful. Complex, to be sure, but beautiful. The Oscar Grant I saw in this movie was complex, flawed even. But he was a beautiful creature, just as he should be.”
Chris Price
FYI, even online, it’s ethically frowned upon to copy and paste entire reviews or comments without providing a link to the original source, even with attribution.
I don’t know who Chris Price is. He expresses himself well. I’m not sure what you prove, though, by quoting huge chunks of him at me. Better to make your own arguments.
While I didn’t dislike the film quite as much as you, Guy, I did find similar issues. While the film does sanctify him to excessive degrees, my biggest issue about this was the way it was structured. It’s “a day in the life”, but it’s not exactly 24 hours, it’s about 36 and then there’s a flashback and all of that AFTER it starts with a prologue of mobile phone footage AFTER a line of dialogue. It was sloppily assembled and indeed made his like feel less realistic and instead for conveniently episodic. How many people try and pack so much good will into New Year’s Eve?
I, too, wished that the film had focused on the aftermaths more than the precursor. While that’s obviously an important part, the film is clearly working at a higher level with Octavia Spencer and Melonie Diaz are around. As charismatic and charming as Michael B Jordan is, Oscar Grant feels constantly like a movie character. The final half hour has palpable dread and tension (which, given we know the outcome, is impressive) but then – as you say – is just cut off. It’s as if Oscar’s death was just a motion to go through for the film. There were further stories to investigate surrounding his death and I’m sure simply focusing on the Oscar Grant angle was the most dramatically or narratively interesting.
Then you go bashing the film on twitter “I’m glad Variety came down hard on it” Why exactly are you glad?????
Speaking as I was to my Variety editor (who isn’t a fan of the film either) in that tweet, it was obviously a bit of a partisan, between-friends jab. Probably should have kept it to email. But I’m glad when any film provokes differing responses from the major trades, particularly one like Fruitvale Station that is clearly intended to thrive on discussion and argument.
I appreciate a brave stance by a reviewer who is hardly critical of the actual event but analyzes the director’s attempt to create a sympathetic storyline over a tragic even at a BART station.
The real analysis should be what the director is trying to wrest from the audience. Seems like a glorification of a flawed man and incident that would never happen to any peaceful human being. It’s amazing how quickly the drug-dealing past and incarceration issue are brushed aside, as that is part of what defines a person. What do people think drug-dealers do and cause? But much like mafia movies often glorify violent murderers, this movie seems to glorify tragic outcomes to drug-dealers.
You are a bad person and should feel bad. Are you claiming police never abuse people who don’t have it coming? Are you claiming that Oscar’s having been a drug dealer has something to do with his having been shot while lying face down on the cement with his hands cuffed behind his back, execution style? I’d take a drug dealer over a sanctimonious dipshit like you any day.
“Seems like a glorification of a flawed man and incident that would never happen to any peaceful human being.”
I didn’t know there was any kind of man other than a “flawed man.” Please, if you will, point out a flawless one.
Mr. Lodge has the insight and the writing ability to get past the manipulative construction of this film and produce real criticism, rather than the saccharine we are fed by the other so called critics.
Well put.
Move is incredibly manipulative and its feints toward showing a “balanced” portrayal of main character are transparently phony. (He’s got a temper, but only cause he loves his mother so much, or cause circumstances have made him desperate to provide for his daughter.)
I will have to rely on my multi-concussed memory. The movie should have been called “Hey You Crackers…THIS Bruh Is/Was Nice” *I guess Bro has morphed into Bruh
Some Hard to Believe Scenes:
1. Assists white woman at supermarket…calls his grandmother on cell…to get advice on what fish to fry…the white woman is handed the phone and grandmother saves the day.
2. When he calls his grandmother and starts out by saying he is calling from work…she wants to hang up because she doesn’t want him to be messing around while at work.
2. Tosses his bag of weed that he is about to sell to Asian…saves a little to give to him “on the house”…turns down money (recently fired from grocery store)
3. Talks to Manager at grocery and wants his job back. Manager tells him no. He shows restraint.
3. Texts his Mom Happy Birthday right at night then calls her later. Turns down her offer to pay him for the shrimp she wants him to pick up for the birthday party. He brings her more than she requested.
4. Ask restaurant owner (on New Year’s Eve) if the mother of his baby can use the restroom…and offers $10 (recently fired from grocery store and weed-less)…Hero for the Need to Pee People.
the Asian sparks up…he turns down the dutchie from the right hand side.
5. A white couple walk by and she is pregnant…needing a restroom…he comes to the rescue by pleading with the restaurant owner to let her use it also.
6. Drives his daughter to daycare. Picks her up. Drives his girlfriend to work. Picks her up.
7. His sister asks him for help…for rent…needs $300…he doesn’t say no.
8. There are two older black men at his Mother’s house…presumably Uncles…because no mention of either one being his father.
7. He calls his Mom while driving. Her Mom asks him if he is driving when using cell phone. Admonishes him. He promptly puts phone under beanie…to comply…yes…the rapp radio on.
8. He is going to drive into Frisco with his girlfriend and their friends…she tells him to take the train…Bart (safer)…bad choice.
8. The grocery store where he was fired from allows him into the store…he goes to the butcher for the crab…who is a friend. Manager not suspicious?
9. He makes his daughter’s bed. Spends quality time with her…several times. Promises to take her to the park and arcade.
10. He helps his Mom with washing the dishes.
10. He buys a birthday card from Hallmark for his Mother…on behalf of his sister…who cannot make it to the birthday party.
11. He happens upon a stray pit bull…treats it with tenderness and affection.
12. Tells his girlfriend “Want to call it a night…stay at home…instead of going to Frisco.
13. Is the playful and attentive Uncle to the 7 children his girlfriend’s sister has.
14. He asks his daughter if she has brushed her teeth…we watch both of them brush their teeth.
15. He uses a token to get through the train turnstile…his friends jump it.
16. He turns down a swig of whiskey from his friends…but politely wets his lips with it (no longer drinks…sure).
17. Only one on the train that worries about the countdown to Midnight (New Year’s)…starts the countdown for the train.
18. The white lady she helped at grocery store happens to be on the same train and remembers him.
19. Offers his hoodie to his girlfriend and holds her purse while she puts it on.
20. Stands in the train while his girlfriend sits down.
Some memorable quotes:
“You threw the weed out and you ain’t got no job?” That’s what she said.
“I had to recrack everything he cracked”…said the grandmother.
Daughter is Nostradamus…”No, don’t go (to Frisco)”…Why? “I hear guns outside” Baby, I’m gonna be fine.
All in all, what ended up happening was a tragedy but the movie tried so hard to make us like Oscar…really, really, really, like him that I ended up feeling manipulated by the movie. Beneath all the brownie points Oscar was trying to score with the audience, was an ex-felon with anger management issues. Mr. Lodge, thank you for having the courage to write the truth about this movie. You are one of a very few.