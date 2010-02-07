Review: The Who’s Super Bowl performance: Anthemic or Anemic?

Each year, the act selected to play the Super Bowl halftime has 12 minutes to do its best gig ever before the biggest audience of its career. There”s no time to build momentum; you have to hit the stage at 100 miles per hour.
The Who (or what remains of them: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend) decided to go with a medley of some of their biggest hits for their moment in Miami and spilled the beans to Billboard a few weeks ago on their line-up. So how”d they do?
Confession: I love the Who. They”re brilliant. I was too young to see them in their heyday, but my appreciation for them has only grown over the years. It hurts me to say that they were terrible.
They opened with an extremely short verse of “Pinball Wizard,” and then very awkwardly switched to “Baba O”Riley.” There was absolutely no energy there; instead of anthemic, the songs just felt anemic. “Who Are You,” one of the most potent, muscular rock songs every recorded–at its full strength, it can peel paint off walls–sounded weak. Was it so wrong that I wanted Daltrey to slip and throw in the F-word? Just something to wake us all up? Plus, using lines from “Tommy” songs as bridges (“See Me, Feel Me” from “Tommy”s” finale just got one line) served no purpose unless they wanted to up their total song count.
The Who wrapped with “Won”t Get Fooled Again.” Daltrey”s classic scream-one of the most feral rock and roll screams every committed to vinyl– was there, but it was clearly pre-taped as there was not a camera within 100 yards of Daltrey when that scream went down, but then a camera went back on him right afterward.
While there was much talk that Daltrey and Townshend would be playing to pre-recorded tracks, there”s no doubt those vocals (other than the scream) were live. Daltrey”s voice is diminished, but it”s still powerful and there were moments during “Who are You” where he sounded great. For the most part, Townshend just sounded creaky. I felt like he should be yelling at us to get off his lawn. Townshend”s guitar playing sounded strong and lots of parents probably got to teach their kids about the Windmill, but the cameras cut away anytime he started to do something interesting. There was no passion whatsoever in the performance (I know, I know, they”ve been phoning it in live for years… I”ve seen them in concert enough to know that), but it”s still disappointing. If Daltrey and Townshend ever acknowledged each other during the set (other than the final bow) to even look at each other like “Man, can you believe we”re here?” or “Isn”t this fun?,” I missed it.
The circular stage was the winner. It was the star of the show with the different color lasers and images. The best image was of Townshend on guitar. It must have looked great up in the stands. The light show completely overwhelmed the performance. The Who’s performance: C. The stage and production: A+.
Ever since Janet Jackson”s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime appearance with Justin Timberlake, no female breasts have been allowed on stage. It”s been veteran male-fronted acts ever since: Paul McCartney in 2005, Rolling Stones in 2006, Prince in 2007, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers in 2008 and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band in 2009.
I say bring back the estrogen: for 2011, we”re rooting for Lady GaGa or Beyonce.
For those of you who loved the Who”s performance and would like to recreate it, Rock Band will offer it as a $2 download later on today (for Xbox 360 and Wii; PS3 will arrive later, according to http://www.joystiq.com)
To be honest, I muted it. Really had no interest in it.
Personally, I thought they did a pretty good job. True, not much passion. However, technically they pulled it off without a hitch (IMHO). 6.5 out of 10.
WHO THE FUCK is this Melinda Mewman anyway? what a total bullshit of a review…this is someone who truly has no insight to music, bands, nor what The Who is about nor what musicianship is…..their performance was as awesome as ever, what was amazing was how they were able to cut their songs down to fit the time frame…and they just KICKED ASS….these guys are still legends and can ROCK the ass off the young fucking punks of musicians and bands these days that call their crap music….
Yeah, well welcome to HitFlix, where the leading TV critic never watched a season of FX’s THE SHIELD.
Dan from FHA-
LOVE you passion. I’d much rather that you got something out of the performance than that you agree with me, my fellow Who lover…
You name all of those Hall of Fame artists in a row, and then have the nerve to say next year it should be Lady Gaga or Beyonce? HAHAHA, ARE YOU SERIOUS. I’m glad I never read your work before, and I never will again. Thank your lucky stars IMDB linked this crap.
On point review. Watered-down n weak!
It was pretty lame. Why not go country next year? Get Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, or some other hot act to tear it up. The classic rock trend needs to go.
I completely disagree. Sure, Daltrey and Townshend are long past their prime, but the fire still burns in these 2 and I hope to have as much when I am their age. The set still rocked.
The WHO—Half a band that have not died before they got old—-They can still rock circles around most of the crap out there these days. These guys are the real thing. In there prime with Entwistle and Moon—they would have flattened that stadium.
I too appreciate the Who greatly for what they have accomplished in their careers, as well as their influence on rock history. But oh god, did they suck at the Superbowl. They looked so anemic on stage, not moving hardly at all compared to their glory days. Roger Daltrey’s voice is shot to hell and gone, and Keith Moon must be rolling in his grave. The guy playing drums for them was beyond terrible. Awesome light show though, that part was great. But performance wise, what a far cry from their Woodstock days. Someone get these guys some walkers and wheelchairs.
It sounded to me like Roger Daultry’s voice was really hoarse. I have been fans of theirs for years and Roger has a really good singing voice. I really don’t think that they would have contracted for the show if they could not deliver.
Mailed it in? What the hell halftime show were you watching? Townshend was flailing away at those guitar strings and Daltrey was belting those lyrics out with fire. I thought they were amazing. Pure, unadulterated rock power from two of the greatest rockers of all-time.
Not anemic, but embarrassing, truly sad. Pitifully poor performance.
Hey Pete and Roger are in their mid 60’s! I’m right behind them. They are legend, they put on their very best effort – and it was fun! If the world wasn’t so desperate these days for decent music – we wouldn’t have to go back 30- 40 years to find some real entertainment.
Thank you boys – for another great experience.
I am a professional guitarist and have seen the Who. I think Pete was drunk, or on something. He missed basic chords numerous times. His shirt and coat kept getting in his way. He sounded horrible, even with a hired gun guitarist in the background. Roger, did pretty well. I know they can do way better, even at their age. They had a subpar performance, but most of the masses won’t realize it. True Who fans and musicians will. Just my two cents.
I don’t know if he was drunk or not but Pete wasn’t into it. Can you catch a shave if you are going to be seen by 300 million people? whats with the hat and bandana and that pastey white belly we kept getting a glimpse of?
Daltrey was ready to do his best and Pete mailed it in. Love ’em both but for 12 minutes Pete could have ripped it and Daltrey could have kept it together.
Having seem them live for 35 years, they could have been better.
I wasn’t looking for the Live at Leeds era but Dead in Miami didn’t give the band justice.
gringos de mierda tiene a los who ocando en vivo para ustedes y se quejan…el anio que viene, zztop y el tercer mandato de gwbush
I love The Who. Last night, however, while they tried their best, they just weren’t very good.
They weren’t horrible, but it was rather sad. They were truly one of the greatest live acts ever! Last night, they looked old, they moved old–except for a couple of wonderful moments–but worst of all, they sounded old.
I’m going to put on Who’s Next now and enjoy them. Their best days are behind them, but what days they were!
I’m a die hard Who fan, but yes, that was not their best! Some groups or individuals can do well in those types of settings, but not this group!! And yes, their best days are behind them, they are better suited for a concert area, where they can play the songs all the way through. It seemed like they were afraid to really cut it loose, with Daltrey’s usual twirling of his mic, and Pete’s leaps and jumps!! I saw them 3 years ago in OK City, they were GREAT! Over 2 hours, live, and a great encore!!! Too bad the Super Bowl didn’t have these guys play 15 years ago, when they were still able to race around the stage!! I still love em’