Review: ‘Veronica Mars’ will delight old fans and may even win new ones

AUSTIN – It was smack dab in the middle of last year's SXSW festival that “Veronica Mars” made news with their massively successful Kickstarter campaign, so it seems only right that they would bring the film to premiere at the festival this year. As someone who enjoyed the show enormously while it was on the air, I am relieved to report that the film felt to me like it successfully recaptured the spirit of the show's first season. My only question at this point is how it will work for audiences who didn't see the show, which, based on the ratings, would seem to be pretty much everyone.
In the series, Veronica was a typical 15-year-old girl living in Neptune, California, a small community with a pronounced class struggle going on, until her best friend Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried) was murdered. Veronica's father Keith (Enrico Colantoni) was Neptune's sheriff, and when he became convinced that Lilly's billionaire father was the murderer, it ended up ruining his reputation. Someone else was arrested and convicted, and Keith ended up opening a private investigator's office. Veronica's mother left, and Veronica ended up channeling all of her private pain into working for her father and, on the side, working to solve Lilly's murder. The entire first season of the series dealt with that one story arc, and week to week, Veronica also got involved in cases that centered on her high school peers. It was a winning formula, with a very sharp verbal sense of humor and a willingness to tackle some ugly, difficult topics in the process like date rape, steroid abuse, alcoholism, and the death of the middle class.
Part of the problem with trying to make a single feature film to revisit the series is that the show's creator, Rob Thomas, did a great job of fleshing out Neptune and creating a sizable ensemble of returning characters. Bringing all of them back and trying to give them all something substantial to do would seem to be an impossible juggling act, but Thomas pulls it off with aplomb. The movie opens with Veronica fresh out of law school interviewing with a big money firm in Manhattan. She addresses her own past during the interview in a way that not only brings a new audience up to date but that also articulates Veronica's struggle to not be the person she was. Over the course of the series, her investigations cost her friends and hurt her in so many personal ways, and she's reached a point by the beginning of this film where she knows that she has to move on and let go of the past.
So of course, the past comes calling in the form of Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring), her one-time enemy and one-time boyfriend. He is accused of killing his rock star girlfriend, and he reaches out to Veronica, asking her to come home to Neptune to help him pick a lawyer. Logan represents all of her self-destructive tendencies in one nice neat package, and her current boyfriend, Stosh “Piz” Pinzarski (Chris Lowell), knows exactly what the danger is in allowing her to go home. He also knows that no one can dissuade Veronica from something once her mind is made up, and so she leaves, promising to come back to New York within a few days.
Her trip home happens to come at the same time as her high school reunion, giving Thomas and his co-writer Diane Ruggiero a chance to bring everyone back. One of the thrills for fans will be seeing just how much of Neptune returns, and how well Thomas is able to make it feel like this is the same town. I love the way he presents this community that is filthy rich with technology money and Hollywood money, but with a lower class that is legitimately victimized by those with all the power. It's a great setting for the sort of neo-noir stories Thomas wants to tell. Early on in this film, as Keith is driving Veronica back to their house, they end up seeing a traffic stop by the local sheriffs, designed to harass “undesirables.” Neptune seems to have gotten worse in the years since the show ended, and seeing just how bad it is starts to rekindle the same fire that drove Veronica in the first place.
Fans of the show were hotly divided about the men in Veronica's life, and the film plays with that tension in a smart way. Dohring fascinates me on film. He's not an especially polished actor, but there's something very intuitive about his choices. Logan ended up joining the military in the years since the show ended, and he seems like he has become a better man as a result. There is still a darkness around him, though, and Dohring's always been good at playing the trouble bubbling just under Logan's exterior. He and Bell still have great chemistry, and they manage to sell the idea that they can't stay away from each other, no matter how great the fear that they might be destroying their lives in the process.
I could have used about four more hours of material between Veronica and Keith. One of the best things about the show was the relationship between them, as unconventional and progressive a father-daughter relationship as we've ever seen on film, and when you watch Colantoni's face when he first sees Bell in the film, it is so sweet and so real. I strive to treat my own kids like people, not like babies, and it creates lines of communication between us that seem effortless, and I see that in the Keith/Veronica dynamic as well. No matter how many scenes they have together, I think it's safe to say I would have always been happy with more, which is just a testament to how good they are together.
The film's mystery is all about secrets from the past, and “Veronica Mars” has always made it clear that secrets are cancer, destructive and corrosive. It's nice to see Veronica switch back into investigative mode, her own natural curiosity just as strong as her sense of indignation over the power balance in Neptune. When the show began, there was something precocious about Veronica's rapid-fire sense of humor and her unflappable pursuit of the truth. Now that she's an adult, it doesn't feel precocious anymore. Now it's hard-earned, paid for with all the pain that Veronica's gone through, and while much of the film is very funny, it never treats the underlying crime as a joke.
The films builds to a place that suggests how we could end up seeing more “Veronica Mars” films in the future, and it seems clear to me that there is plenty of gas left in the tank. Thomas has a sharp eye for how to translate the show's style to the big screen, and cinematographer Ben Kutchins makes sure this doesn't just feel like a longer episode of the TV show. What Thomas really gets right is that he didn't just tell another story about Veronica, but instead told a pivotal, important story about a moment where Veronica must decide if she's going to embrace her real nature or spend her adult life hiding from it.
One thing I found fascinating about the film is that Bell was obviously just post pregnancy during shooting, and there is an obvious difference from how she normally looks. I thought it must have been shot during the pregnancy, but fans have informed me that they started just after she gave birth. Bell is, as always, lovely, but the physical change helps sell the idea that this is not the same Veronica from the series. It's almost a subliminal thing, but it ends up paying off.
I really can't imagine how the film will land for audiences that are not already familiar with these characters. There is a definite feeling that these are old friends that we are being reunited with, and I hope new viewers don't feel left out. I also hope that this works well enough that we get more stories about these people in the future. It was a real pleasure catching up with them again, and I'd hate to have that much time elapse once more before we head back to Neptune.
“Veronica Mars” opens in theaters on March 14.
Kristen had already given birth when they started filming, but it had only been a month or two since she had the baby.
eek that’s awkward, didn’t she already have the baby by the time of this filming?
Can’t wait to see the film, but one thing really bugs me about it:
Look, I’m not, nor was I ever a Veronica-Logan shipper. It always felt a bit icky because, well, he’s pretty much an insane person with a hair-trigger temper.
But Piz as a character sucked. Pretty much 95% of Veronica Mars fans hate him. And we were the ones who financed just about that much of the film.
So Rob Thomas, in his infinite wisdom, decided to make Piz such a huge part of Veronica’s life in the film as what… a giant middle finger to the fans who hate the character and, oh yeah, financed his film?
Kind of seems to be a douche move, to me.
Also, I don’t hate Chris Lowell… who I find to be pretty fantastic in Enlisted.
I just hate Piz. And as I said, I’m really not alone in that sentiment.
Whenever someone gets into the whole Logan vs. Piz thing, I immediately say, “Neither.” Piz is a terrible character and I want to punch him in the face. (Agreed on Lowell in Enlisted. Love that show and sorry that it’s not a breakout hit.) And Logan is a horrible person. So I’ve never understood the desire to have her end up with either. My hope is at the end she gives a middle finger to both.
Matt, all I will say until my review publishes tomorrow is that Piz is not in the movie as a middle finger to the fans, but for a very specific and important reason that you’ll appreciate after you see the movie.
Rob Thomas created this brilliant world, but unlike Joss Whedon, who was able to add fantastic characters into it at later times (Spike, Drusilla, The Mayor, Faith, Fred, Gunn, etc, etc), any time Thomas added someone else into Veronica’s circle, outside of Gia, it never quite came off great (Piz, Meg, Parker, among others).
And again… I must stress, disliking Piz is not the same as disliking Chris Lowell.
Seriously people, PLEASE watch Enlisted. The show is funny, heartwarming, and it deserves to live past this season.
I’m pretty ambivalent on Piz. The problems with his character reflect larger problems with the third season as a whole (he was not the main thing wrong with it, imo). I like Lowell well enough (love “Enlisted”).
Just because you “financed” Thomas, doesn’t mean he should only do things that he knows fans will love.
I liked Piz though.
I’m mostly ambivalent towards Piz as a character, but the guy gets the shaft big time in the movie, thrown under the tires of the “Logan and Veronica Shipper Express”. The guy is the emboidment of the stability and normalcy Veronica seemed to crave at times in the series (and seems to have fully embraced before the movie begins), then she gets a hit off the Logan crackpipe and the life she built for herself is thrown away to start Mars Investigations 2.0. while Logan goes back to being a fighter pilot (also how the hell did juvenile delinquint and guy who had already been accused of murder once already become a “war hero”)
HistoryofMatt: Sorry for the late reply, but I am amazed that you were angered by my comment. I don’t see how giving $35 to a creator means that he has to make sure you have to get everything you want out of his movie.
We all complain about executives tampering with creators’ visions. This seems similar, only done by fans. Only fans are not really your boss.
Some of my favorite TV moments are things that I didn’t want to happen: heartbreaking deaths on shows like The Wire, for instance. I am so glad that Vince Gilligan didn’t feel he had to give fans what they want in the final season of Breaking Bad.
Also, it must be said, due to Piz and just about everything else involving Season 3, I like to pretend it never happened.
Like Rocky V, Season 3 of Veronica Mars never happened.
I wouldn’t have minded a sentence or two addressing how this film works for someone who’s never seen the show. Is it framed for the uninitiated to follow it? Would we care about the characters at all? Does it just rely on the recognizable faces, or is it good on its own? Possibly you cannot answer, since you can’t have seen the show and NOT seen the show, but this review seems to be solely for the already existing fans.
There’s a pretty good wrap-up of the series at the beginning to bring people up to speed. They even released it early.
[www.youtube.com]
My editor asked me to review for our site so that we could get a newbie’s take on the film.
I did sync-watch with a fan who was reviewing for another website so could ask questions here and there, but I do think for the most part that newcomers can enjoy the film a great deal. Obviously not as much as a fan. It felt like a pilot episode, really.
A lot of people have gotten into Veronica Mars via DVD since it was canceled so more people might be familiar with the show than you think. I wish these people had gotten into the show when it was still on the air, then maybe it could have gotten another season, but at least we are getting the movie.
Louis CK agrees with her, and he knows funny: [youtu.be]
Never trust a man who doesn’t laugh during the bean scene of Blazing Saddles.
Farts ARE hilarious. Besides it much better to find them funny then be humiliated when you fart in front of someone.
We’ve been rewatching the show to catch up before it was released – it’s pretty clear from the high calibre of the writing from the show this was going to be awesome, I’m just glad that was indeed the case!
The first eight minutes of the movie are up on Fandango right now, and if I’m being honest: It looks like a mess to me. There’s way too much information coming way too fast in a very stilted way. I assume that once the action shifts to Neptune and new viewers are “caught up” that it takes on a more naturalistic pace and delivery, but I think the opening is going to be very off-putting to a lot of folks — and I say that as someone who’s seen and enjoyed the original series (and backed the Kickstarter).
On the plus side, my expectations now have a direction to go in.
Wow, I’m surprised by the ambivalence toward season 3 and Piz. I thought S3 was pretty solid after S2 (which I thought was pretty forced). I didn’t love Piz, but he was amusing.
Can’t wait to see this! Thanks for the review, Drew.
o anxious to wath this movie…A sahme in my country won’t be in theaters.
Posted this on Alan’s review too, looking to get a decent conversation going:
The movie goes off the rails for me starting with the… ahem climax. The last part of the movie is there to reboot Veronica’s life away from the growth and realization she had at the end of season 3/the intervening 9 years, in order to set up a situation where the property can be continued through whatever means they decide (comics/novels/a movie sequel etc). As much as I am of the fan of the series and loved having the people of Neptune in my life again, I would have much rather had the film be a standalone story with Veronica realizing she was really beyond this life, or at the very least have an ending that didn’t paint such a happy face on the addiction metaphor.
So you wanted the movie to end with Veronica not acting like Veronica? Yes, the movie plays with the addiction metaphor, but the ending clearly shows she stayed because she had to continue the fight. Neptune was her home and things had clearly gone down hill in the time that she was away. Logan was her true addiction and they removed that by having him return to the military. If Veronica had returned to New York at the end, her character would have essentially been saying, “Sucks to be you guys! Bye!” Does that really sound like the Veronica from the series to just walk away when she knows she can help? And does that sound like a version of Veronica you’d actually want to see again?
SPOILER question: was it explained why Weevil joined his old gang? I was in a theater with a very loud group of teenagers. Did his wife throw him out after his arrest? Was his decision explained at all?
I’m guessing that tidbit will be answered in either the comic book, novelization, animated series, or whatever other means they decide to extend the story with. (To answer your question directly: no they didn’t explain it, in the film or the script, which I read after I watched the movie to decide whether my general malaise torwards the movie should be entirely centered on Rob Thomas… and it is).
I felt it was implied that Weevil returned because the PCHers were out of control and like Veronica he felt that he couldn’t abandon the people in his home town. They both returned to their old ways to fight the corruption that had taken over Neptune.