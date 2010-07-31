‘Inception’: The Spoiler-Heavy Revisit, Part One

In the rush to either canonize or crucify Christopher Nolan in the last few weeks, most people have carefully avoided major spoilers. To be fair, even the film’s harshest critics have been vague in terms of spoiler-heavy conversation.
Now it’s out. Now you’ve had a way to see it. You’ve had time to see it. You’ve got a chance now to be part of the conversation, and that’s exactly what I want. I want you to engage. The film wants you to engage. That’s part of the point of the piece. And since this is such a dense text, we’ll break this into a few pieces today and tomorrow, and with each piece, divide it into sections that represent separate movements.
This isn’t a review in the same way my last piece was. We’re starting here from the given that I really like and respect the film, and I was definitely affected by it. In talking about it, I’m going to use the character names. We’re not talking film craft here, except as it affects storytelling. This is a conversation about the very nature of the story that’s being told. At dinner recently, there were several of us talking, and we were split on “there’s a set way to read the film” and “it’s all meant to keep you speculating,” and even that split suggests what a great dense text Nolan has put together, and how rich the conversation about it can be.
But it was a rare case of me not really being able to quantify or explain the impact it had on me. Almost everyone I talked to about the film thought I didn’t like it because of the tone or the body language of whatever I told them. I was still chewing on it, and I realized I would need to see it a second time. I picked a 10:45 show near my house. Three minute drive. When I bought my ticket, there were still 650 tickets available, according to the girl I asked, “Is it busy?” I went to the very top right of the auditorium, where there was a single seat, with no attached seats, close enough to the exit that I could use the light there to see, and no one would be bothered behind me if I took some notes.
INTRODUCING AN IDEA
And then the theater got darker, that post-trailer cue that tells you the movie’s starting. It’s sort of like that moment… the moment as you fall asleep… when you go from being aware of the bed to being aware of something else… that moment when you wake into a dream. And the way the score seems to pick up in mid-stream just adds to that feeling of being in a dream with no clear start.
The company logos play out in black and white. Warner. Legendary. Syncopy. Rendered as labyrinths, the layout of what lies ahead. And then BOOM. The waves. The shores of Limbo.
And there’s Dom. Those first few shots of the film and the last few shots of the film are working together, as is the case in most of Nolan’s puzzle movies. We see waves. Then Dom waking up. He’s looking at something. We cut to his POV, and it’s his kids. The way we will see them over and over, from behind, facing away from us, running away, slipping away.
And once they’re gone, suddenly there’s a guard there, with a gun. They find Dom, poke at his battered and bruised body. We see that there’s a sort of grand chateau, the home of someone powerful, right there above the beach.
And inside, there’s Saito. And he’s an old man.
Right away, we see an important piece of information that you might miss on a first viewing. We see that both Saito and the guard are touching a small metal top. Later, once we learn the rules of totems, we will understand just how significant that is, but for now, it’s just one subtle clue that we are not in waking reality.
Saito eyes Dom, who sits across the table eating like it’s been years since he was fed, and asks, “Are you here to kill me?” Dom doesn’t answer at first, and Saito idly plays with the top. “I know what this is. It belonged to a man I met… in a half-remembered dream…”
And on a simple cut, we reset back to the start, back to the moment where Dom and Arthur are first pitching Saito, who is a much younger man. Dom is the same age, though, unchanged. Dom is running what we later hear defined as a “Mr. Charles,” a risky gambit in which a dreamer is told they’re dreaming in an effort to win their trust. Dom’s trying to sell Saito on the idea of letting them train Saito to resist any attempt at breaching his subconscious. Dom tells Saito that to do that effectively, he’ll have to have access to every single part of Saito’s mind. Saito isn’t buying it, though, and he walks out of the meeting.
We see what we think is the waking world, in which Nash is tending the sleepers including Saito, Dom, and Arthur, while outside, there are explosions drawing closer.
In the dream, they pursue Saito, but they’re interrupted when Arthur sees Mal. Dom goes over to talk to her, and immediately, we get a glimpse at the chasm of pain and shared history between them. Her first question sums up their entire relationship. “If I jump… would I survive?” Talk about a loaded question. And little wonder… the Mal in the movie is simply a physical incarnation of Dom’s guilt and his failure as a husband. She is not the woman he married, but a phantom version of her that he carries around in his head, always ready to lacerate him. Dom tells her that he can’t trust her anymore.
“Tell me… do the children miss me?” she asks.
He almost can’t answer, it hurts so much. “I can’t imagine.”
Dom puts Mal in a chair, using her to anchor it, then ties some sheets to it so he can go out the window. He tells her not to move, but as soon as he’s hanging out the window, she disappears, and Dom almost falls. He manages to pull a “Die Hard” and get back inside. He shoots some guards, moving silently through the building. He locates a safe and steals an envelope from inside, using the cues that Saito gave during their conversation to locate it quickly.
Before he can escape, Mal and Saito interrupt, and they threaten Arthur if Dom doesn’t return the envelope. Dom isn’t concerned at first, and he tells them to go ahead and kill Arthur, knowing it will wake him up. Instead, Mal hurts Arthur, happy to make him suffer instead of releasing him. Dom shoots Arthur himself.
And in the “waking” world, we see Arthur wake up.
In the dream, the world begins falling apart. Saito manages to get the envelope back from Dom and open it, and finds that there’s nothing in it. Cobb, who has the real envelope, manages to evade escape long enough to read what’s inside.
In the “waking” world, Cobb won’t wake up, even with Nash and Arthur trying to bring him out of it.
That’s because in the dream, Cobb is still working on reading the contents of the envelope.
Nash and Arthur decide to “give him the kick,” pushing Dom into a bathtub full of water.
In the dream, water begins to pour into Saito’s chateau, and that manages to wake Dom up. As soon as he’s awake, he’s face-to-face with Saito, both of them furious. Dom asks why Saito let him into the safe, and Saito sneers at him. “It was an audition. You failed.” Saito never believed in the dream, he tells them. “Your deception was obvious.”
But how obvious? Because even as Saito and Dom argue, we see a cut to a train where Nash is sleeping in the real waking world. A pair of headphones are placed on his ears.
And in the room where Dom and Saito are arguing, the muffled sounds of Edith Piaf echoing all around them, Dom threatens Saito. He throws him down onto the floor, and as Saito examines the rug, he suddenly realizes that he’s been fooled after all. He almost seems delighted to have been tricked. “You have lived up to your reputation. We are still dreaming.”
Finally, everyone is woken up to the train car, to a second level of the waking world. As they break their equipment down and get ready to go, Arthur takes Dom aside, upset about Mal’s appearance in the first dream. “What was that?”
“I have it under control.”
“I’d hate to see you out of control,” Arthur responds, and the group splits up, heads in different directions, with just Saito left behind, thinking about what just happened.
In that long opening sequence, everything we’ll see play out in the rest of the movie is established and explained and foreshadowed. The multiple levels of dreams, the rules of the totem, the loneliness of limbo, Mal’s relationship with Dom, and the idea that Dom’s team needs to find a way to help him. It’s all in there. It’s arguably more important to decoding the film than the entire expository sequence that follows in which the “rules” of the dreaming are explained.
Cobb goes home. Once he’s alone, we see him test his totem, that metal top. He spins it, watching closely until it falls. That’s when he relaxes, and the phone rings. It’s his children, James and Philippa, and they want him to come home. The children who speak to him on the phone don’t sound like the kids we glimpsed in those opening frames. They sound older. James asks about Mommy, and it’s wrenching for Dom to answer. “We talked about this. Mommy’s not here anymore.”
“Where?” That question just guts him, and when Dom hangs up at the end of the conversation, he’s gutted.
THE CARROT ON THE STICK
He and Arthur meet on the roof of a building, ready to leave, but they’re startled when they find Saito and Nash sitting in the waiting helicopter. Saito obviously has plans for Nash, who was the dreamer whose mistake led to Saito figuring out that the second level was a dream as well, and Saito’s henchmen drag Nash away, never to be seen again in the film. I’m convinced there’s a game Nolan’s playing that involves Nash, but after two viewings, I’m still not sure what that game might be. There’s just too much portent in those final shots of Nash being dragged back into the building as Cobb, Arthur, and Saito fly away for it to be a narrative or thematic dead end.
On the helicopter, Saito makes his pitch to Dom and Arthur. He wanted to see what they were capable of, and now he wants to hire them. Specifically, he wants to hire them for an inception. Immediately, the reactions of both Arthur and Dom are telling. Arthur claims it’s not even possible, but Cobb never doubts it. He knows it is possible, but he doesn’t want to do it. He asks Saito if he has a choice. Saito tells him he does. “Then I choose to leave, sir.”
That’s Dom in a nutshell. It’s the single driving impulse that leads him through the rest of the film. He wants to leave. He is done. He is trapped in a dream, and yet unable to shape those dreams anymore. His entire world has become a dream, and he just wants to leave. He wants to wake up. He wants reality back. He covets the real. For him, dreams are intangible and inconsequential, and all that he fantasizes about is the mundane.
That’s the carrot on the stick that Saito offers up to Dom. He promises Dom a way home. He offers him the one dream that Dom can no longer imagine for himself, as he explicitly stated earlier. In exchange for giving Dom that dream, Saito wants them to target Robert Fischer, the son of the uber-powerful Maurice Fischer. Maurice, one of Saito’s key competitors, is dying, and Robert is poised to take over the entire business empire. Saito wants Robert to break up the empire and sell it off, leaving Saito free to take over whatever industry it is that they’re in.
Saito knows Dom’s going to do the job. He can see it in his reaction, and in the questions Dom is asking. Dom and Arthur debate the wisdom of doing the job, but again… the idea of going home is too powerful. And once it’s been introduced… once Saito’s performed his own inception on Cobb… that’s all that Cobb can contemplate. That’s the only thing that matters.
BUILDING THE BAND
The next movement of the film is almost wholly expository, and this is where the most information gets downloaded for the audience. It begins with Arthur and Dom en route to Paris, where Dom explains, “We need an architect.”
This leads him to meet with Miles, Mal’s father and the creator of the technology that Dom and his team use to explore the dreams of other people in the first place. And understanding the way this entire movement of the film plays out is a big part of understanding whether you can read anything in the film as “real” or not. We find Miles in a lecture hall, explaining that he always finds his office too confining for him to think. “What are you doing here, Dom?” He seems surprised to see his son-in-law, but not upset.
“I think I found a way home,” Dom tells him, and it seems to just make Miles sad. Dom explains his recent problems, and at one point mentions how Mal won’t let him go home.
“Come back to reality, Dom,” says Miles, and it’s just that explicit. Nolan offers up any number of clues to the nature of the film’s reality, but one can’t accuse him of being too covert about his intentions. Miles knows that Dom has become lost in these interior architectures, and he feels a huge responsibility. His own work in lucid dreaming first led Dom and Mal to one another, then led them into the places where the tragedy that destroyed them took place. He is angry at Dom for using his skills as a thief, but not for what happened to Mal. That suggests that Dom’s guilt is all self-imposed, that the only thing keeping me away from home is his own inability to deal with what happened.
Knowing what happened to Mal and to Dom, why would Miles offer up another student? Yet that’s exactly what happens. He introduces Dom to Ariadne, who has the potential to be a great architect for the upcoming inception job. And what’s an architect? That’s the exact reason she’s in the film. Dom’s conversations with her and his tour of a dreamscape with her by his side serve to set up the rules for the audience, and much of the imagery that was used to sell the film came from these sequences. Paris folding in on itself, the outdoor cafe as the city explodes around them, shifting landscapes of surreality… all part of Dom’s initial conversations with Ariadne. Before they ever go into a dream, though, he tests her on maze design, asking her to draw a maze in one minute that takes at least two minutes to solve. She fails once. She fails again. But once she’s hooked on the puzzle, she doesn’t stop until she figures out how to quickly etch a maze that Dom can’t solve.
And since the rest of the movie boils down to a test of Ariadne’s skills against Dom’s abilities… and it does… that moment is a defining one for both of them.
As Dom talks about the process of designing a dream, he might as well be talking about the process of making a Christopher Nolan film. “They feel real when you’re in them. It’s only afterwards when you think back on it that you realize how not real it was. You never remember the start of a dream. It’s just how did you get here?” You mean like starting a film with a man on a beach at the end of a story? Like that sort of a start?
There’s a hiccup between the two halves of the scene, after that gorgeous cafe explosion where the entire world comes apart around them and Ariadne and Dom wake up. He explains that one hour in the dream is five minutes in the waking world, then issues her a gentle challenge. “What can you get up to in five minutes?” To answer that, they go back under. That’s the scene where Ariadne starts exploring the laws of physics and the boundaries of reality, at one point literally breaking the fourth wall. Dom explains that the other people in the dream are all parts of her subconscious, and that the more pronounced she makes the surreal, the quicker those projections will be to attack her. Dom warns her not to use places she knows in reality inside the dream, to make sure she doesn’t get lost in those dreams. Of course, we haven’t seen yet how Dom uses nothing but real places in his own dreams, so it’s one of those warnings that becomes far more important the second time you see the film.
Ariadne calls him on it, though, asking, “Is that what happened to you?” She knows more about Dom than she should as someone who was just randomly approached about being an architect. Could Saito have specifically sent Dom to Miles, knowing full well Dom would need to hire someone? Could that someone be waiting, ready, already tasked with an inception of her own? Could Dom be the real client here?
In the real world, when Ariadne and Dom wake up, there’s the definite vibe that Arthur is the one interviewing her… not Dom. Arthur is the one who wants to know if she’s ready. She tells him, “Cobb’s got some serious things going on down there. I’m not just going to open my mind to someone like that.” In other words, answering my questions, yes… Cobb is totally the client here. So there are at least two cons playing out at once in the movie, which may be why some people walk away confused.
The next person they pick up for the team is Eames, the forger. His gift is becoming people inside the dream, manipulating the dreamer using their own memories, taking the voices and faces of their significant others or key extras, an actor who can literally become anyone. Eames also seems to believe inception is possible, calling it “a very subtle art.” Mid-meeting, Dom gets nervous that they’re being followed, and he arranges to meet Eames again later. He runs, and the chase that follows feels exactly like a dream. The people chasing him are as faceless and non-specific as any of the projections we’ve seen in other dreams, and the scenario plays out with that awful sticky dream logic. When Dom tries to hide in a restaurant, someone starts yelling at him in a language he doesn’t understand, and nothing will make them stop. When he tries to escape down an alleyway, the opposite end is inexplicably smaller, so tight he can barely squeeze through. It feels “real,” but upon reflection, there’s nothing real about it. At the last moment, Dom escapes into a waiting car where he finds Saito.
Arthur and Ariadne continue to practice. She doesn’t want the job, but she can’t stay away. “It’s pure creation,” she says. Arthur teaches her about level design, about optical illusions, about tricking the brain in simple ways. It might as well be Christopher Nolan explaining the same thing to a production designer, laying out the long con, discussing the best way to fool an audience. Ariadne asks him, mid-conversation, “Cobb can’t build anymore, can he?”
Arthur tells her a little about Mal, about how she’s dead, and how she haunts every sleeping moment for Dom at this point.
They add one last person to the mix, a chemist named Yusuf who they need because he will create a sedative powerful and stable enough to send them as many as three dream levels deep. He shows them an opium den for dreams he’s established, where these 12 people spend 3 or 4 hours a day connected, sharing 40 hours of dream time, all of them co-ordinating this shared dream world. He agrees to work with them, and Saito also says he’ll be joining them in the dream, making six people who will comprise the team.
Before they test the sedative, one of the men in Yusuf’s shop challenges Dom. “The dream has become their reality,” he says, referring to the 12 people connected in the other room. “Who are you to say otherwise?” It’s no accident he asks that of Dom. The entire movie is nudging you towards an acceptance that Dom is dreaming all of this. He asks to try Yusuf’s sedative, and in the brief moment we see of his forced dream, it’s Mal, up close and full of seething malice. “You know how to find me,” she says, driving him up, out of the dream, deeply freaked out.
Tomorrow, we’ll dig into the film’s second half, where Nolan pulls off one of the most impressive narrative juggling acts of the year… but to what purpose? Plenty more to discuss, so I’ll see you back here then.
If I recall correctly, Cobb and his team were hired by a company called Cobol Engineering to break into Saito’s mind and Cobb said the company didn’t accept failure. Saito said they were handing over Nash to Cobol Engineering. Cobb said, “What will you do with him?” Saito replied, “Nothing, but I can’t speak for Cobol Engineering.” Additionally, Cobol Engineering had the guys chase Cobb through Mombasa.
“Cobol” sounds like Cobb and Mol put together…
McWeeny, do you ever stop being cool? Great write-up thus far, but you forgot to mention how impossibly exceptional the camera trickery was when Ariadne pulled those mirrors around to create that optical illusion.
I’ve been for the life of me trying to figure out how Nolan managed to get their cameras erased from the mirrors as well as intricately paint in the human traffic behind the characters.
Who the hell is Dom? They aren’t pulling a “Mr. Charles” with Saito in the begining. Do you know anything about this movie? Shouldn’t you know your subject just a little bit better before you start writing about it. Do you actually get paid for this. This is not a troll flame.
@drew They aren’t running a Mr. Charles on Saito, because a Mr. Charles is when they consciously tell the dreamer that he’s dreaming. The person who alerts Saito is Mal, not Cobb or Arthur. Cobb and Arthur even worry over whether Saito is aware he’s dreaming or not – how can it be a Mr. Charles if they are?
Where are you getting Dom from? Listen to stepliana.
I can only think of one time when Cobb is explicitly called Dom, and that is when he is talking to Miles. However, he does say it. His name is Dom Cobb
On his plane tickets is the name Dominick Cobb
Mal calls him Dom a couple times, too. It also says his full name in the credits.
Exactly, there is no Mr. Charles being run on Saito. Remember when Saito leaves the room and tells Dom and Arthur to enjoy the party while he considers their offer? Arthur gets nervous and whispers “He knows” to Dom and Dom tells him to calm down.
Definitely wasn’t a Mr. Charles. Dom never told Saito he was dreaming. He just said that he could help train his mind to prevent others from stealing his secrets.
Yeah, its not a Mr Charles at the start. Telling people “about” the possibility of people stealing from their dreams is not the same as telling them they are dreaming. And it does feel like just a beat for beat recap. We have all seen the movie, and know what happens.
Interesting ideas presented here… I can’t wait to read part 2 of this… After having seen it 3 times, there’s definitely alot of conflicting feelings about how everything plays into each other.
Hmmm. A detailed synopsis of the film’s first half, but where is the discussion and analysis? I am disappointed.
Hey Drew, great write-up so far. I know you’ll go into it more in the 2nd part, but do you think Dom is dreaming when he spins the top the first time? It feels like that would defeat the logic of the story, since it didn’t stay up. If he’s awake then, at what point in the story is he under for good?
PLEASE! There is nothing exceptional about this movie. Saito’s make-up at the beginning was so bad it was almost laughable. There was nothing mysterious or confusing about anything. It was obvious that it was a dream from the opening credits to the end credits. I thought it was entertaining but brilliant – NO WAY! There are so many flaws that it didn’t even follow its own rules. You have all been drinking the studio kool-aid.
PLEASE! stick to watching twilight if u cant handle films like this. thanks
So, it sounds like you’re suggesting he was in a dream for the whole film.
How then do we explain the top falling down in one part of it?
Does that mean that his wife did jump and escape the dream world and now he needs to do the same?
Very interesting review.
About the totem: If this is Cobb’s dream, was Mal right? Is she alive somewhere waiting for him to wake up? A big deal is made about Mal locking away her totem and it being a symbol for her acceptance of the dream as reality. Is that’s so huge, where is Cobb’s totem? The top was Mal’s. Is it possible that Cobb has “locked” his totem away? Mal’s totem can’t be trusted because both the real Mal and possibly the projection Mal know it’s properties and could influence it to disorient Cobb or to twist the knife.
You bring up good questions. I think the absence of Cobb’s original totem is interesting because of it never being explained, brought up, or questioned by even the most inquisitive mind, Ariadne, even though she asks point blank questions all movie. It’s something I’ve wondered both times I’ve seen it and have forgotten during the movie both times. What was it and is it important? More interestingly, did we see it? Is it used against Cobb? Does it influence him without us knowing that it was his totem and that is why he is so damaged throughout the movie? Now I want to see if we do see it somewhere.
The other thing I think of is how many people are going to think they are actually dreaming in the real world and take their lives and it be blamed on this movie. I think it is a matter of time.
I believe the best way to read the film is with Dom’s wedding ring, in dreams he is wearing it, in reality he is not
I agree with your bottom statement. I think people are going to start killing themselves because they think that they will “wake up” into the real world.
No offense, but this is just a badly written article.
Read this one for more insight. It’s a lot more interesting and clear.
[www.chud.com]
I think Devin and Drew have plenty to offer on the subject. At least wait for Part 2.
Can’t wait for Part 2. Some thoughts:
Miles’ dialogue is almost embarrassingly on the nose. “Come back to reality.” “Wake up.” It leads me to believe that (if the dream reading is right), he’s the one who is paying the extraction team to get into Cobb’s head to pull him out of this self-imposed hell. He’s coincidentally in Los Angeles at the end of the film, exactly where Cobb needs him to be both times he goes looking for him.
Minor quibble: Arthur states explicitly that the military developed the dream tech. I took that to mean that Miles simply studied it and passed the knowledge on to his daughter and son in law.
You haven’t gotten here yet, but one inconsistency that’s been bugging me is Arthur’s level of knowledge. Early in the film, Arthur asks Cobb point-blank to tell him who he performed inception on. Cobb refuses to answer. Later (in a part you haven’t gotten to yet), Arthur lashes out at Cobb in an argument and yells at him about limbo. “It worked so well the first time, didn’t it?!” Cobb: “Hey, I did what I had to to get home.” That exchange sounds like Arthur knows exactly what happened down there and what Cobb did to Mal in order to escape. Cobb doesn’t notice, but that bit of information could either be a glitch in the script or evidence backing up the Cobb’s dream theory.
Fischer is the mystery in this theory. Is he a total invention of Cobb’s? Or is he part of the team, intentionally posing as a man estranged from his father to represent the gulf that’s keeping Cobb separate from his kids?
I don’t remember the exact details of that exchange, but I didn’t get the vibe that Arthur was really talking about Mal there. And Cobb I think was talking about putting everyone in jeopardy to get to this kids, not getting home from limbo. I don’t think Arthur knows about inception.
the film states that the military was the first user of the shared dream technology, so it is still entirely possible that Miles was one of the co-developers and perhaps was even a consultant of the military
Fischer seems like the biggest stumbling block to the Cobb-is-the-true-mark theory. We see his catharsis with his father, which Dom is not around to see. Why does any of that happen, and why do they wait for him, if none of that actually matters?
@Chrissy – I thought about that and I wonder if we’re not taking too many of the movie’s facts at face value. Maybe there’s no extraction team, no inception mission at all. Maybe Cobb isn’t the mark, and neither is Fischer. We spend too much time in the movie looking at these characters when Cobb isn’t in the room, and they seem very invested in the Fischer mission, which wouldn’t be the case if they were “really” there for Cobb.
So maybe these people are _all_ dreaming. Maybe Arthur, Ariadne, Cobb, Saito, Eames, the whole batch of them are really in one of those underground opium dream dens, using the shared dreaming tech just to create a world where they’re all special and powerful, and people like Fischer and Cobb keep bringing their baggage through the door with them. Real-life issues with their wives and their fathers get mixed up with the “reality” of the dream that they’ve invented until it all becomes too hard to tell apart. That’s why the assault to “fix” Fischer. That’s either his role to play for this trip or he really has lost his way between what’s real and what isn’t and the dreamers are compensating my making him the mark.
Or not. Way too many possibilities here. hehe
One last thing. This musical clip that Boing Boing found also backs up the dream theory. Before we see one frame of film, we’re already getting the message to wake up.
[boingboing.net]
Yeah but that happens within limbo and I think that along with different lines spoken by the actors in the scenes at the beginning and end signify that it is repeating. The scene we see Cobb finally convince Saito to wake up is probably the nth time he has tried. Which is why it is hard for him to realize what he is there for.
I’m mostly thinking the sound cue is meant for us, not the characters. An easter egg that hints at what Zimmer and Nolan already know. Or maybe just a gag.
Yet again, I read a review or analysis about this film and no one mentions that the top is never shown to fall down again AFTER Dom tries Yusuf’s sedative. Not that I dislike the article but I just wonder why people don’t think that is important.
Maybe you mention it in tomorrow’s article since that scene is where you break in today’s. However, I just think it is important to realize that Dom tries his sedative right after Yusuf implies that Dom can’t even dream anymore himself. Also, this is the only time we follow someone down in the dream and it doesn’t really show anything and we are almost instantly pulled back out. After being awoken, Dom goes to the bathroom and tries the top but it falls on the ground before it has a chance to act the way it is supposed to. That is the last time we see Dom spin the top until the last scene.
The whole movie wasn’t a dream, just after Dom tries Yusuf’s sedative. Remember later it is explained just how long the sedative makes you dream in the third level and Ariadne asks who would want to dream that long and is answered, “It depends on the dream.” I think living decades with your kids is the kind of dream Dom would want to have, wouldn’t you?
Not that I think that explains everything. I do think the dream starts at Yusuf’s but that is just my best guess. Some things still nag at me like the phone call with his kids, Nash, the walls closing in, Miles saying, “come back to reality,” Mal being in the opposite room, all happen before that moment. But I just can’t connect those as logic points, and I am forced to think they are just Nolan’s tricks to make us question if it is a dream.
I do think the whole meaning might hinge on that top. We see several shots of the top throughout the movie, but we see the same shot a couple of times with it just spinning and spinning I think when it was in the safe. I think something is there, I just don’t know what. However, some say that Dom would know how his top fell so it wouldn’t matter if it falls in the dream. I disagree, it is clearly stated that Mal makes the top spin forever if she is in a dream, and since Dom adopts her totem, there is no reason to think he doesn’t adopt her device in telling if he is dreaming. I think it is implied the top behaves in a way that is not normal no matter who is dreaming.
Another thing about the top that people bring up is that everyone would know that a top falls anyways so what good is it, but I think the uniqueness comes when it falls over and rotates on the surface. I think it makes a unique motion that only Cobb knows.
I’ve seen it twice. After the first time, I was positive he starts dreaming at Yusuf’s. After the second time, there is just too much weirdness for me to be positive about anything.
Well almost anything. The first viewing I was focused on plot but the second allowed me to watch and follow the characters, and Marion Cotillard nails it. I didn’t realize until the second viewing but she makes the final scene with Dom gutwrenching in a way that I didn’t feel the first time watching.
This movie will have several nominations for directing, best picture, editing, costume, etc. But the definite wins are for, musical score, screenplay, and Marion Cotillard as supporting actress.
This is a pretty good summary; I’m looking forward to part two. It seems that every detail in the film is important (or maybe not). Let me try to add some minor details you left out. If I remember correctly, when Arthur, Nash, Saito and Dom have awakened in the apartment, Dom says something to Saito about a woman he would meet in the apartment. Saito says, “But she would never tell you . . .” Dom says, “And yet here we are.” It doesn’t seem important the first time you see the film, but . . . . The other thing is how important that scene is when Ariadne shatters the mirror, stopping the infinite repitition of the two of them in the mirror. It is then that Ariadne builds a real bridge from “her” memory, and Dom warns her, and Mal comes flying out of Dom’s subconscious and stabs Ariadne. Mal will not let an architect use real memories. Why? What is Dom hiding from himself?
whoops. anyway, it’s not that she doesn’t want anyone to use real places, it’s just that if Dom knows where he is then Mal knows how to find them.
The only aspect that sort of feels unfulfilled is the Yusef opium den of dreams that they sort of set up and mention, but then never comes back or really impacts the rest of the narrative. The only reason it stands out to me is how it’s the only detail that seems like a one-off, the only piece that doesn’t link back into the major arc of the movie. Am I just missing some detail that gives the den some real signifigance towards the plot?
I think it shows where Cobb starts dreaming. We never see him spin the top and let it fall or not fall again after that.
Another question
Is Ariadne a projection created by his subconcious to help him out of the dream world? Providing the thread and instructions he needs to get out?
Although at the end I believe he’s firmly embedded in the dream.
When Dom goes to Paris to meet with Miles to find a new architect, Miles says, “You’re taking a big chance coming here,” suggesting on one level literally that the legal authorities or maybe Cobol thugs would try to get him. Dom says something about “extradition.” I think it is important on another possible level of meaning that Ariadne comes out of France, comes referenced from a person Dom trusts, the professorial Miles.
Something else that seemed odd is that he’s supposed to be a hotshot extractor, but we never see him succeed in extraction. We have two different scenarios both of which he gives up.
but for one, I’m just extremely excited that we have a movie like this to discuss this much about. The simple fact that this movie is being seen as much as it is by the public and that it such difficult material is astounding. This isn’t even mentioning how much people enjoy it.
Drew, the one aspect that I didn’t realize until you brought it up is the fact that Dom needs Ariadne to create that maze in the beginning. It’s such a subtle hint toward the film being a dream but it’s filmed with such intensity regarding the need to find an Architect, that the audience buys it as a minor point in the plot. That kind of detail gives me chills.
I know I sound like I’m gushing here… and I am. Having discussion like this over a summer film (and not literature taught in college courses) is awesome.
Question: Is it possible to believe that the world Dom sees his kids in again is real but that the “wake-ups” subtly signaled by the other characters a metaphor to wake up in the real world? This also goes for the other dreamlike aspects in the supposed real world in that Dom is so deeply troubled by the way his life has led astray that he creates this paranoid and reality-bending atmosphere around him?
By the way Drew, excellent article.
So glad you’re doing this, Drew. More and more I’m coming over to the opinion that yes, the “real world” in the film was purposely given some aspects that seemed dreamlike (the narrowing alleyway, various aspects of Ariadne’s character) but this wasn’t meant to make us believe it was all Dom’s dream, but simply to point up how any “reality” presented in a movie is basically a dream anyway.
Yeah, I remember when he gets off the plane at the end, and it just cuts to him walking into his house? I’ve seen that kind of cut in hundreds of movies, but in this case, I instantly flashed to that conversation at the cafe when Dom pointed out that there was no connective tissue between their earlier conversation and their current location. It’s a film that makes you question the fundamental nature of film language, and also has explosions and machine guns. Genius.
And Brendan, here’s something that’ll really bake your noodle: Are movies like that because filmmakers unconsciously emulate dreams, or are our dreams like that because in modern society, movies are the easiest thing for our subconscious to emulate?
I think that ‘s an interesting reading. One thing that troubles me (well, in an enjoyable way), is the chase scene in Mombasa. I definitely see the dreamlike aspects (particularly the resemblance of the Cobol operatives to projections and the narrowing alleyway. But, when I watched that scene I thought we were being told that this is real. The reason I thought this is the physicality of the chase. Dom’s momentum throws him into walls, we hear gunshots chip into concrete, we feel the exhaustion and physical pain that Mal feels. That did not indicate a dream to me, which can be scary or painful but rarely follow the laws of physics so closely.
And Chrissy, if I remember correctly, one of the faceless thugs chasing Dom in the Mombasa taunts Dom, saying, “You’re not dreaming now, are you?”
Amazing post â€“ I love to see you so inspired by a movie and have it grab your brain so hard.
Coming home from seeing it the other day, my girlfriend and I started throwing around the idea that Michael Caine was the leader of a group going in to pull Cobb out of his dream. The more we posited the idea, the more we found little things that cemented this idea.
Having said that, I definitely tend to think that there are different ways to read the film, and i’d be a little sad if there was one definitive reading to the text. I hope its not so much a puzzle to solve, but one to ponder.
Best movie of the year in my opinion! Also, there are quite a few parallels to Memento as well.
Well, I don’t believe there’s two cons going on, but it would have been interesting if that had happened. I’m in the it’s all a dream school and that Dom has to wake up to get to the real world. So I believe the top never falls in the end.
One important point: Yusuf is hired not because he makes a strong enough sedative for three levels of dreaming but because he can make a strong sedative in the “real world” and then make a powerful sedative once they’re in the dream world to put someone down another level of dreaming!
If it is all a dream, why would the voices of kids be different on the phone (as you noted)?
And, have you not read ‘Yusuf’ guy’s interview in which he explicitly said that it is not a dream?
The movie HAS to be a dream
First: The scenes never transition.
“They feel real when you’re in them. It’s only afterwards when you think back on it that you realize how not real it was. You never remember the start of a dream. It’s just how did you get here?”
You never see the start of ANY scene throughout the movie.
Second:
The totem was just a trick. It said in the movie that you had to use your own totem. Cobb’s uses Mol’s totem the entire movie. So therefore he can’t have a true grasp on reality if he is using someone else’s totem. Rule of the dream world
Third:
“Dom warns her not to use places she knows in reality inside the dream, to make sure she doesn’t get lost in those dreams”
Ariadne builds the walkway based on memory. Did you notice how was the walkway was also apart of Cobb’s memories?
Every rule of the dream world was broken by Cobb.
The totem, architect rules, etc.
The characters are different aspects of his mind! His conscience mind has no grip on reality so his subconscience makes up every character to make realizations that he couldn’t make on his own.
Dad= subscience telling Cobb to come back to the real world
Mol= guilty of Cobb’s mind
Saito= Cobb’s subscience make up an ordeal for him to overcome thus giving him a reason to come back to reality. It’s his mind’s way of rationaling things.
Ariadne= his conscious mind’s way of becoming aware. She know him in and out; his confessor. Through her he finds a way to get over his guilt.
Arthur=Cobb’s logic part of the brain. He always follows the rules and never thinks outside of the box.
Eames=the creative part of the brain. He is constantly changing into something else. He is the coming up with soluntions no one else can.
Yusuf=no idea.
For a man who’s seen the film twice and sat there taking notes, McWeeny has a horrible misinterpretation of some of the details (plot details, not tiny ones). And what’s the point in bringing up a discussion, only to just write a schoolboy reinterpretation of the plot?
Devin’s thoughts on this film at Chud are more concisely thought out and, I think, heavily influential on Drew’s opinion.
there certainly is a schoolboy presence here
Faraci is offering a monolithic interpretation. If he’s right that ‘Inception’ works on just one level, then it’s about as deep as ‘Anchorman’. Directors who make movies only about themselves do not deserve an audience. But I don’t think Chris Nolan is as vain as that.
It all boils down to the kids – in my opinion the end signifies both views by the way – that everything is a dream and everything is real as well.
With the end, when he sees his kids they are the same age as the last time he saw them. Now his dream has become real – he is seeing his kids again. That they are the same age is just to make this clearer. Cobb sees his kids again – his dream is real. Cobb sees his kids again – his reality has become his dream! Thats why the totem doesn’t fall. Both views come together!
You’re absolutely right! Drew makes the point of describing how the voices of the children sound more grown up on the phone call. And yet the children look EXACTLY the same as in his memories; same age and same clothing
I’m confused? What do you mean his dream has become real? And why did you repeat “Cobb sees his kids again” twice?
I thought the projections in the dream were Dom’s and not Ariadne’s. Isn’t she the guest manipulating the architecture in his subconscious in this case? His subconscious would see her as an invader as opposed to her own.
I agree, they were in Dom’s dream, and the projections were his. Projections don’t attack the dreamer, they attack the interlopers.
In the apartment scene when Nash is still the architect, the riot outside the window comes up the stairs and the rioters storm into the room but they ignore Nash. The rioters are trying to stop whatever Dom is doing, but they just brush past Nash. Later, in the helecopter, Saito tells us Nash has betrayed Dom. Ariadne is an architect om can trust.
Wow.
This article (and comments) have totally re-shaped my opinion of the film.
I’ve seen it once and I thought I had it pretty well worked out (Need to see it a second time? Me? Nah.), just one or two lingering questions like;
– Why can’t they just give Saito the “kick” in Level One (The Cityscape) by, say, throwing him off a building? Doesn’t the kick wake people up?
– Is limbo a sort of permanent, collective mental landscape? Why hasn’t Saito populated it with his architecture? (As the buildings and villa are either Coobs or Arthurs)
BUT NOW….
I have to go back and consider a whole new level of sophistication;
that Cobb is the real target of the extraction, commissioned by Miles.
WOW.
Thank you Drew.
*
– why the can’t kick Saito in level one: this is clearly explained by Cobb when Eames is about to shoot Saito to take him out of his agony
– Why hasn’t Saito populated limbo? He Has! Those guards and the Japanese room where Cobb is eating porridge— those are Saito’s constructs.
I enjoy your interpretation. I prefer mine. I even enjoy the debate. What I don’t enjoy is when people suggest that one interpretation is THE interpretation. The film is intentionally ambiguous. If it were intended to be clear, then there can be one interpretation. When considering whether we can have just one correct interpretation of this film, we need only think about the last shot of the film: does the top go on spinning or not? Well, that’s the point. Not knowing is the point. Believing one thing or the other is optional, but unneccesary. Believing that one interpretation is THE CORRECT interpretation is missing the point.
It’s both reality and dream, both interpretations are correct ;-)
It’s just like that picture/drawing where some people see a vase, others see two faces. It is a picture of both a vase and 2 faces, at the same time.
The movie is about both reality and a dream, at the same time. What one sees depends on the viewer’s individual background and biases as to how he/she perceives it!
Thamks, Drew, looking forward to part two. Hope we get the discussion we’re looking for, but it’s been two weeks and some people are discussioned out on this thing.
Tiny error in your notes: when Mal asks Dom if the kids miss her, he says “YOU can’t imagine” not “I can’t imagine” tho’ that doesn’t invalidate anything you see later.
I should wait until you get to the end of the film to throw this out, but I’m here now. I think the point of the last cut to black on that particular frame was that it doesn’t make any difference if Dom’s dreaming or not, or whether the entire film was a dream or not (of course, one theme of the film is that films are metaphors for dreams and in this movie vice versa) and Nolan plainly makes it impossible to tell — because the primary thematic underpinning is that any dream in which all the people in it are sharing the dream would be indistinguishable from the kind of worl we’re actually living in right now (making Inception the best Buddhist movie (or at least movie based on a Sout- or East-Asian metaphysics) since Groundhog Day.
About the dream-as-film metaphor, I think all the dreams have visual elements from particular films/film-makers based on who’s dreaming: Ariadne’s dream quotes directly from Last Tango in Paris (down to the costumes); Eames’ dream is all On Her Majesty’s Secret Service; Arthurs’ all Kubrick — working on the others.
Loren, I want to wait and see what Drew says in part two, but I think you’re probably right. It doesn’t matter whether it is a dream or reality. In the end, even Dom’s “memories” are unreliable. There may be a reality behind all Dom’s subconscious projections, but it is hard to pin it down. Was Mal in the window across from the anniversary apartment when she jumped? Nolan shows us scenes that may be memory or may be dream; it is up to us to sort it out for ourselves. I read that after the credits, the Edith Piaf song plays again. Don’t know if it is true. So it may be we in the audience are the subject of inception. We have to repeat the experience of the film (watch it again) before we can understand it. Our memories are fallible, too, and we each will arrive at a different meaning.
It’s both reality and dream ;-)
It’s just like that picture/drawing where some people see a vase, others see two faces. It is a picture of both a vase and 2 faces, at the same time.
The movie is both reality and a dream, at the same time. What one sees depends on the viewer’s individual background and biases as to how he/she perceives it!
Great piece although there is one thing you got wrong although I think its more of a typo than mistake in your thought process. When you talk about Dom teaching Ariadne about the rules and he explains that she’s the one creating he says that the people filling the world are from HIS subconscious not hers. Thats why they attack her because shes the foreign element not him. This is renforced during the kiss scene between Arthur and Ariadne when she asks why the people are looking at them Arthur replies that ‘theyre looking for the dreamer, me’ which indicates the people are from Fischer’s subconscious.
You missed a very significant (if not crucial) clue to the philosophy under girding the architecture og dreams. The oddity of this element of a scene is its marker. Anyone who has read Hofstadter”s. “I Am a Strange Loop” (2007) watches a brilliant unfolding of a cinematic ode to this Pulitzer winning philosopher.
And did you know that Pixar’s “Cars” is actually about computer animators? True speculation.
Yes I.S., we should be cognizant of over-mapping our associations onto complex films. Nonetheless, no scripted film stands alone of influencing ideas! So what were they in Inception’s case?
Consider just one likely influence: Couple the mirror scene with the code 528-491 (the result of this equation equals 37), then go to page 37 of Hofstadter’s (1979) “Godel, Escher, Bach” and what you will find is a small treatise on “jumping” out of a system. Nolan alternatively uses the term “kick” to jump out of a dream. While there, take in Hofstadter’s extensive use of Escher (go figure!) as visual aid to self-referencing. Paris-folding-over-on-itself is an extraordinary cinematic elaboration of this idea.
Wake up, we dreamers! The Matrix, the Tangent Universe, Sam Gold, Wonderland, Oz, Truman’s Show, Caden’s play in perpetual build . . . they all have you and me. The silver screen has long developed better and better ways of portraying this the primary human dilemma. I am inspired by Nolan to consider my own totem(s) and kick(s) for at so many levels we ARE ‘dreaming’ and projecting onto others and our world, maybe to our own and the planet’s endangerment.
‘Inception’ offers enough to be taken in various ways, and that keeps it interesting. The notion pushed by Faraci and others, that it is in some way about the filmmaking process, is easy enough to accept as one legitimate level of interpretation. But then Faraci goes off the deep end in saying that even though the dream scenarios are bogus, the “emotions are 100% genuine”. Wrong. What the characters in ‘Inception’ are looking for is reality, above all else. Nobody (except an uber-geek, perhaps) wants to get all teary over a lie.
I.S. — I don’t think I can agree. The issue (to use a tired phrase) is “the nature of reality”. If you get all teary over it, it is by definition real for you, whether it’s in your world or in your mind.
Yes I.S., we should be cognizant of over-mapping our associations onto complex films. Nonetheless, no scripted film stands alone of influencing ideas! So what were they in Inception’s case?
Consider just one likely influence: Couple the mirror scene with the code 528-491 (the result of this equation equals 37), then go to page 37 of Hofstadter’s (1979) “Godel, Escher, Bach” and what you will find is a small treatise on “jumping” out of a system. Nolan alternatively uses the term “kick” to jump out of a dream. While there, take in Hofstadter’s extensive use of Escher (go figure!) as visual aid to self-referencing. Paris-folding-over-on-itself is an extraordinary cinematic elaboration of this idea.
Wake up, we dreamers! The Matrix, the Tangent Universe, Sam Gold, Wonderland, Oz, Truman’s Show, Caden’s play in perpetual build . . . they all have you and me. The silver screen has long developed better and better ways of portraying this the primary human dilemma. I am inspired by Nolan to consider my own totem(s) and kick(s) for at so many levels we ARE ‘dreaming’ and projecting onto others and our world, maybe to our own and the planet’s endangerment.
On my second viewing I am convinced that Nolan has purposely crafted a film that can be successfully argued as either being a dream or reality.
It is intriguing that Cobb’s totem is in fact his wife’s totem. One that Cobb took out of the safe while they are in limbo.
Second intrigue is the suicide jump scene. Why is Cobb’s wife in the building across the street? After her jump, why are there no memories of the children’s faces? They did wake up in their house. Yet the jump takes place in apartment buildings…..
I agree Darth. The movie is perfectly constructed to back up either argument. I, for one, read the film as a dream. However, the opposite is totally valid.
The thematic POINT for Nolan is that it DOESN’T MATTER EITHER WAY. Ideas and experience are what change and mold us as individuals. Dreamt or real. Reality is subjective.
One thing I can’t reconcile (and I realize I’m getting ahead of Drew). When Mol is trying to convince Dom that their “real” life is a dream, he asks her why he can’t control anything, and she says it’s because he doesn’t know he’s dreaming. But he never asks why *she* can’t control things. If she’s so convinced, why not do something impossible and prove her case? I’ve been looking for an answer to this questioning the logic of the film but I come up empty. Presumably she has some justification for her inability; I wish we could have heard it.
Is it just me, or is this less of a discussion of the film and more you just going through the movie beat-by-beat? Don’t get me wrong Drew, I am your biggest fan….I just was expecting a little analytical ruminating.
Drew, interesting article. I am waiting to read the rest to see more than just a summary with some ideas tossed in, but I saw your note that you’re just laying out all the pieces first. Anxious to see how you put them together.
One quote from your article got me thinking. You write, “That suggests that Dom’s guilt is all self-imposed, that the only thing keeping me away from home is his own inability to deal with what happened.”
Perhaps this is just a typo, yet you mentioned how hard this film hit you. How it left you gutted. Is this a Freudian slip? Do you have some self-imposed guilt that this film dragged to the surface? Or are you tying to play some game on us, the readers?
Maybe I’m reading into this too much, maybe it’s an editorial mistake, but as we sift through the construct of this dense material, I can’t help but look for clues everywhere, even in your own subconscious.
Wow. I did not expect that the ‘the-entire-movie-is-a-dream’ theory to be the one most seem to agree with. After 3 viewings, I am under the impression that the entire movie is above the board, with the spinning top left as a way to just plant a little seed of doubt, to plant the idea just so it can grow and bother the viewer. Instances of dream-like qualities in the reality scenes I’m betting are more red herrings than anything else. I just think the walls being closer together during the chase being one example. During any scene that we know to be a ‘dream’, Cobb is wearing his wedding ring, in all the ‘reality’ scenes, he is not. In the final scene, the ring is missing, and his children appear in different (though extremely similar) clothes.
I forgot about the wedding ring. That definitely puts a damper in my, “Cobb starts dreaming after trying Yusuf’s sedative” theory, although I don’t think it is a coincidence we never see Dom try the top and it fall naturally after he tries the sedative. I think that whole scene is weird and seems like it is setting something up and referring to Cobb not being able to dream normally anymore.
But I don’t think the age of the kids would indicate its a dream because it seems he was only gone a couple of months unless we include how much older his daughter sounds than looks but that could be a coincidence.
I’ve seen it twice now, and I forgot to look for the wedding ring — but enough people have seen it, I don’t doubt it. Even so, Nolan’s M.O. is to create layers of possibility in the viewers mind (and I’m sure he’s read Godel, Escher, Bach as well), so I think it’s perfectly above-board for him to put the ring in and still put things in to signal that even the reality parts are dream(like). Reality quite frankly is dream(like) and vice versa.
I enjoy your interpretation. I prefer mine. I even enjoy the debate. What I don’t enjoy is when people suggest that one interpretation is THE interpretation. The film is intentionally ambiguous. If it were intended to be clear, then there can be one interpretation. When considering whether we can have just one correct interpretation of this film, we need only think about the last shot of the film: does the top go on spinning or not? Well, that’s the point. Not knowing is the point. Believing one thing or the other is optional, but unneccesary. Believing that one interpretation is THE CORRECT interpretation is missing the point.
Drew, a couple of points that need to be cleared up:
1. Cobb and Arthur are NOT running Mr. Charles on Saito. Even later in the film when Cobb says he wants to run it on Fischer and Arthur says no, they reference a completely different incident where Mr. Charles failed. Hell, I think Saito was standing next to them when they debated it back and forth and no mention of it ever being run on him was ever made.
When they met with Saito in the beginning scene and Mal has Artur at gunpoint, Cobb says to Saito, “Did she tell you?” Saito responds “That you are here to rob me, or that we/I are actually dreaming?” and cue the ominous music.
That definitely shows that they were in no way, shape or form running Mr. Charles on Saito.
2. You wrote that Cobb gets nervous he is being followed as he meets with Eams. This is also completely incorrect.
Dom appears very relaxed as he eats nuts and drinks a beer with Eams in the bar as they discuss inception. It is only when Eams points out that Cobb has a tail that he even shows a hint of unease or nervousness. Eams even has to specifically point out it is the guy in the suit sitting at the bar. Dom asks him to run interference and meet him downstairs.
My guess on the whole film is that it all plays out pretty straight forward. Dom is not dreaming at the end. Saito and Dom were able to wake up without their minds being mush because they had a mutual “kick” that brought them both back to reality on the Plane. That “kick” was the “old man filled with regret” line that they repeated to each other on different levels as well as Dom’s totem. The totem spurred Saito to remember where he was and why and the “old man filled with regret” spurred Dom to stop eating that bowl of whatever and remember where he was and why.
Saito reaches for Dom’s gun and shots himself. Dom does the same and they both wake up back on the plane because you can actually kill yourself in Limbo and wake up in the real world.
We never see Dom and Saito kill themselves.
It is HEAVILY implied as Saito reaches for the gun and then it cuts away.
The title of this article is quite misleading. It incorporates very little in the way of an explanation. The article is basically a summarization of the plot with a few minor observations.
…and who the hell is “Dom”?
When I went to see the movie I entered the movie late. I thought there would be some trailers, but I was wrong and entered the movie with Saito already young, before Cobb kills Arthur. However seeing the movie from there, instead of the opening shot, gave me a timeline that is a bit different that what the director might have intended.
So I wanted to find out what I missed, saw it again and lo and behold, it was water! The movie opens with waves, water from level 1 as the van is in the water already and sinking, enveloping Cobb in limbo. We start at the end, and then cut to a younger Saito and the timeline, for me, starts. I am definitely thinking that Cobb is the real mark, and that the movie is HIS inception. The end is real, Saito is the extractor and he successfully extracts Cobb and himself from limbo. The end is real.
I don’t agree with you, but you triggered something that just clicked.
Ariadne shoots Mal while her and Cobb are in limbo. She screams at Cobb to find Saito and then gives herself a “kick” by jumping off the building and riding that back up the levels where she is alive on each level still.
Cobb stays behind, but then we cut to the van underwater and Arthur trying to wake Cobb up. He can’t and leaves the van. Cobb would have drowned in the van, thus dying on the first dream level and being cast lost into Limbo. Saito died on the third level before this and is already cast into Limbo.
This is why, despite Cobb already being in Limbo with Mol, that you suddenly see him washing back up on the shores of Limbo with seemingly no memory of why he is there. It is because he died underwater in the van within the dream.
This is why in Limbo that Saito is old, Cobb is young with no memory and the spinning top totem triggers Saito to remember the “old man with regret” line which then triggers Cobb to remember where he is and why.
Saito and Dom then kill themselves and wake up on the plane with their minds intact.
We never see Dom and Saito kill themselves.
It is HEAVILY implied as Saito reaches for the gun and then it cuts away.
I think it’s great that this film inspires such debate.
I loved Inception, and one of the things I love most is that there aren’t easy answers. Multiple viewings yield multiple interpretations.
As much as I want to figure it all out, part of me hopes Nolan doesn’t come out and reveal a definitive reading of the film. It’s much more intriguing when left open to interpretation.
And to you, Mr. McWeeney: I liked the write-up, but it seemed like you spent too much time simply recapping what happened in the film, as opposed to offering your in-depth analysis. Most of us can remember the story beats (and can purchase the screenplay soon if we want to read the film blow-by-blow), but I’m interested in what it meant to you, and how you see the film after two viewings. You gave subtle hints, but I was hoping for a bit more.
I look forward to Part 2.
Really looking forward to part 2.
Great film, love every bit of it and loving that people are taking/getting so much from it.
Really looking forward to part 2.
Great film, love every bit of it and loving that people are taking/getting so much from it.
If Cobb is dreaming during the whole Mombasa sequence (not just after the deep experience in Yusuf’s dream den), then whose projections are chasing him? Mal’s? Saito’s? Ariadne’s?
Ok…where is part two???
drew did the same thing with his Lost stuff. way too much recapping and not enough analysis. we have all seen it. we dont need a play by play ep guide
I hope part 2 comes soon!
Where’s part 2?
I’ve been checking the site at least twice daily to see how you conclude all this…please don’t keep us waiting any longer! It’s almost been a whole week!