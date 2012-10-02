‘Revolution,’ ‘Go On’ and ‘The New Normal’ get full seasons from NBC

The 2012-13 season is off to a promising start for NBC and on Tuesday (October 2), the network moved quickly to order full seasons for three of its early successes.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, NBC has given back-nine orders to “Revolution” and “Go On.” And while the pick-up for “The New Normal” maybe wasn’t quite as immediately inevitable as the other two, it still doesn’t count as a surprise.

These are the first three shows of the 2012-2013 season to receive full-season orders. Thus far, none of the season’s new shows have been cancelled.

“We”re impressed with the imagination and creative direction of the entire team on ‘Revolution,” not to mention the immediately strong response we got from the audience,” blurbs NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke. “Ordering the full season of this show is a pleasure. Thanks to J.J. Abrams, Erik Kripke, Jon Favreau, and everyone at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television for their dedication to making a truly unique series. And I personally love to escape into a world where there is no power, the phone doesn”t ring, and the pace of life slows down — if only for one hour a week!”

In possibly the longest press release blurb ever, Salke continues, “We”re also very proud of our new comedy block of ‘Go On’ and ‘The New Normal.’ In partnering with Matthew Perry for ‘Go On,” creator Scott Silveri has created a comedy with a highly original voice that deftly combines humor and emotion. And Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler have created a truly unique family in ‘The New Normal’ that is reflective of the changing dynamics of the world we live in. These shows are both welcome additions to our new lineup!”

NBC just completed its first Premiere Week victory among adults 18-49 in nine years and this trio played a big role in that victory. OK. Fine. “The Voice” played a big role in that victory, but “Revolution,” “Go On” and, to a much lesser degree, “The New Normal” all did their part. [And “The Voice” was renewed last week for two additional seasons.]

Through its first three airings, “Revolution” is averaging 9.8 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 in live-plus-same-day results. Even more encouraging, “Revolution” has set time-shifting records for NBC when live-plus-three data has been factored in.

“Go On” has averaged 8.6 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for its first three regularly scheduled episodes, improving last year’s time period demo numbers by 33 percent.

Finally, “The New Normal” has averaged 6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 in its first three airings.

“We’re very pleased with early results of the last three weeks of our fall season roll-out,” states Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “The strategy for this season was to draft off the promotional platform of the Olympics and then begin our season early and strong. I think we”ve accomplished both of those goals, yet we know it”s a long season and there”s much work ahead of us. We are so appreciative of all the great talent that is working so hard on these shows.”