‘Revolution,’ ‘Go On’ and ‘The New Normal’ get full seasons from NBC

The 2012-13 season is off to a promising start for NBC and on Tuesday (October 2), the network moved quickly to order full seasons for three of its early successes.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, NBC has given back-nine orders to “Revolution” and “Go On.” And while the pick-up for “The New Normal” maybe wasn’t quite as immediately inevitable as the other two, it still doesn’t count as a surprise.
These are the first three shows of the 2012-2013 season to receive full-season orders. Thus far, none of the season’s new shows have been cancelled.
“We”re impressed with the imagination and creative direction of the entire team on ‘Revolution,” not to mention the immediately strong response we got from the audience,” blurbs NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke. “Ordering the full season of this show is a pleasure. Thanks to J.J. Abrams, Erik Kripke, Jon Favreau, and everyone at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television for their dedication to making a truly unique series. And I personally love to escape into a world where there is no power, the phone doesn”t ring, and the pace of life slows down — if only for one hour a week!”
In possibly the longest press release blurb ever, Salke continues, “We”re also very proud of our new comedy block of ‘Go On’ and ‘The New Normal.’ In partnering with Matthew Perry for ‘Go On,” creator Scott Silveri has created a comedy with a highly original voice that deftly combines humor and emotion. And Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler have created a truly unique family in ‘The New Normal’ that is reflective of the changing dynamics of the world we live in. These shows are both welcome additions to our new lineup!”
NBC just completed its first Premiere Week victory among adults 18-49 in nine years and this trio played a big role in that victory. OK. Fine. “The Voice” played a big role in that victory, but “Revolution,” “Go On” and, to a much lesser degree, “The New Normal” all did their part. [And “The Voice” was renewed last week for two additional seasons.]
Through its first three airings, “Revolution” is averaging 9.8 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 in live-plus-same-day results. Even more encouraging, “Revolution” has set time-shifting records for NBC when live-plus-three data has been factored in.
“Go On” has averaged 8.6 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for its first three regularly scheduled episodes, improving last year’s time period demo numbers by 33 percent.
Finally, “The New Normal” has averaged 6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 in its first three airings.
“We’re very pleased with early results of the last three weeks of our fall season roll-out,” states Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “The strategy for this season was to draft off the promotional platform of the Olympics and then begin our season early and strong. I think we”ve accomplished both of those goals, yet we know it”s a long season and there”s much work ahead of us. We are so appreciative of all the great talent that is working so hard on these shows.”
Looks like all those experts who said the Olympics wouldn’t help… and that REVOLUTION wouldn’t do well… and that GOON (worst show on NBC ever to get a full-season pickup) wouldn’t do well… were all wrong.
Razorback – Yup. The Olympics did a ton for “Animal Practice.”
And you’re hilariously wrong on the quality of “Go On,” both because it’s been getting consistently better and mostly because NBC gave a full-season pick-up to “Whitney” just last year.
-Daniel
Go On isn’t even the worst show to get a full-season pickup on NBC today, let alone in the history of the network.
And The New Normal…
I and my family are really enjoying Go On. Have no idea why you think it is the worst…
As someone who is intrigued by Revolution, and is possibly the only person to think Go On is the best new show to appear on any of the networks, I am very happy.
Nope, not the only one. I love Go On and am extremely happy that I don’t seem to be alone in this (for once!).
After reading Dan and Alan’s reviews, I didn’t bother to check Go On. Did it get better or something?
I watched the first 3 episodes of Revolution and I am not watching any more. I feel like it’s going to end up like The Event.
I am allergic to Ryan Murphy even though I liked Ali Adler’s work on Chuck.
Balaji – On the podcast, I thought we said “Goon” had potential if it found its voice and found a way to use its ensemble… It kinda has. Not perfectly. But I like the cast and I laugh sometimes. It’s a work-in-progress, but it’s improving…
-Daniel
I see. Thanks.
Balaji — I would say that Go On has improved a lot since the pilot (where the only real laugh I had was the March Madness parody). Everyone’s taste in comedy varies, so I won’t guarantee you’ll love it, but I’d say it’s worth checking out online to see if you like it. Plus, Perry is really quite good at playing the comic sadness of dealing with the death of his wife.
I thought “Go On” was kind of funny, however I did like when it got a little serious. Matthew Perry dealing with the loss of his wife and having to move on with his life was touching.