Breaking: Rhys Ifans will battle ‘Spider-Man,’ but what villain will he play?

The rapidly expanding cast of ‘Spider-Man’ now has a villain. Sony Pictures today announced that Rhys Ifans has joined the cast of Marc Webb’s Web Slinger reboot. Curiously, the filmmakers while acknowledging Ifans will play Peter Parker’s adversary in the new project, they intend to keep the identify of his character a secret for as long as possible.

In a statement released by the studio, Webb noted, “What sets the Spider-Man villains apart is the complexity of their relationships with Peter Parker. Rhys’ incredible ability to embody both warmth and rage makes him the ideal choice for this character.”

The first three “Spider-Man” films featured everyone’s friendly neighborhood superhero battling the Green Goblin (Williem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace). Speculation will now run rampant over Ifans role which could be anyone from the Vulture to Electro to possibly the Goblin once again.

Ifans is best known for his role in the British romantic comedy”Notting Hill.” He recently starred opposite Ben Stiller in “Greenberg,” but will return to the screen in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were previously announced for the roles of Parker and Gwen Stacy.

“Spider-Man” is expected to begin production in early 2011 for its previously announced July 3, 2012 release.

