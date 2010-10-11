Breaking: Rhys Ifans will battle ‘Spider-Man,’ but what villain will he play?

The rapidly expanding cast of ‘Spider-Man’ now has a villain. Sony Pictures today announced that Rhys Ifans has joined the cast of Marc Webb’s Web Slinger reboot. Curiously, the filmmakers while acknowledging Ifans will play Peter Parker’s adversary in the new project, they intend to keep the identify of his character a secret for as long as possible.
In a statement released by the studio, Webb noted, “What sets the Spider-Man villains apart is the complexity of their relationships with Peter Parker. Rhys’ incredible ability to embody both warmth and rage makes him the ideal choice for this character.”
The first three “Spider-Man” films featured everyone’s friendly neighborhood superhero battling the Green Goblin (Williem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace). Speculation will now run rampant over Ifans role which could be anyone from the Vulture to Electro to possibly the Goblin once again.
Ifans is best known for his role in the British romantic comedy”Notting Hill.” He recently starred opposite Ben Stiller in “Greenberg,” but will return to the screen in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were previously announced for the roles of Parker and Gwen Stacy.
“Spider-Man” is expected to begin production in early 2011 for its previously announced July 3, 2012 release.
Kraven? It makes too much sense to make a movie of the best Spider-Man story ever written however. I think it would be a mistake to re do Goblin, Ock or one of the 19 villains from part 3.
No more goblin please, thanks. Maybe they will use the new computer body shaper thing and make him into the kingpin
You forgot who cares in the poll.
After the unnecessary jumping ship “reboot,” killing ALL continuity and progression, not to mention the crap with the One More Day ordeal and then somehow idiotically undoing it in what sounded like a pretty stupid way, to them just refusing to let Parker mature, I really think Spider-Man as an entity is dead to me. I might catch it on DVD or something, but I really don’t care. I love(d) the character, but all signs point to them taking Spider-Man down a path of regression. I’ll pass.
I believe Rhys has the look to pull off Cletus Kassidy (Carnage).
He could be Cletus K. However, I’m not sure they’d go that route. They (o.k., Sam Raimi) sure did not get Venom and what made him work in the comics. Kassidy is a bonafide serial killer. I would bet on the side that they are not willing to reboot the series with a villain as dark and graphic as they’d have to make it for Carnage to work. On the one hand, I think a movie like that would be great if done right. On the other hand, I am not sure what I think would be great juxtaposes with what Sony wants for a summer tentpole push-the-reset-button movie for a franchise like this.
How about the vulture or mysterio
I’ve got one word for you: Mysterio.
“Rhys’ incredible ability to embody both warmth and rage makes him the ideal choice for this character.”
That seems to suggest that the character he’ll play would need to show both sides to Peter Parker, perhaps as a mentor and an antagonist. Doesn’t the Lizard seem like a reasonable bet?
Ifans definitely makes me think of Electro before any other character. The one thing that gets in the way of me saying he’s playing Electro, is that Electro is lame. I seriously doubt that Rhys Ifans is playing Kraven the Hunter, though. For all we know, he’s playing Scorpion.
Scorpion. When I turn out to be right you all can thank me later.
It makes sense for him to be The Lizard. Webb pretty much said it with the warmth and rage comment. And not to mention the Peter will be starting off in college so they wouldn’t have necessarily do the whole “Birth of a Villain” thing all over again with someone that really comes out of left field. We all want the Lizard and we’ve wanted the Lizard since the end of Movie 2.