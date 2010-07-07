Richard Dreyfuss taking a turn on â€˜Weedsâ€™

Richard Dreyfuss made a cameo in Edward Norton”s silly stoner film “Leaves of Grass,” which may have given him the experience he needs for his next venture: a recurring role in Showtime”s “Weeds.”

The “Jaws” actor will be joining the cast for four episodes in the dramedy”s upcoming sixth season. He joins other special guests Linda Hamilton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Peter Stormare, Alanis Morissette and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Morissette and Leigh have done previously stints on the show.

In a release, Dreyfuss” role is described as “an unexpected character from Nancy Botwin”s (Mary-Louise Parker) past.” This is the actor”s first time back to the cable network since 2002, after playing Alexander Haig in “The Day Reagan Was Shot.” He”s also set to appear later this summer in Bruce Willis” action flick “RED.”

The new season of “Weeds” premieres Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. The fifth season left off with Nancy and Shane (Alexander Gould) on the run, to elude the Mexican FBI.