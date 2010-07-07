Richard Dreyfuss taking a turn on â€˜Weedsâ€™

07.07.10 8 years ago

Richard Dreyfuss made a cameo in Edward Norton”s silly stoner film “Leaves of Grass,” which may have given him the experience he needs for his next venture: a recurring role in Showtime”s “Weeds.”

The “Jaws” actor will be joining the cast for four episodes in the dramedy”s upcoming sixth season. He joins other special guests Linda Hamilton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Peter Stormare, Alanis Morissette and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Morissette and Leigh have done previously stints on the show.
In a release, Dreyfuss” role is described as “an unexpected character from Nancy Botwin”s (Mary-Louise Parker) past.” This is the actor”s first time back to the cable network since 2002, after playing Alexander Haig in “The Day Reagan Was Shot.” He”s also set to appear later this summer in Bruce Willis” action flick “RED.”
The new season of “Weeds” premieres Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. The fifth season left off with Nancy and Shane (Alexander Gould) on the run, to elude the Mexican FBI.

Around The Web

TAGSalanis morissetjennifer jason leighlinda hamiltonMARK-PAUL GOSSELAARmary louise parkerPETER STORMARErichard dreyfussSHOWTIMEWEEDS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP