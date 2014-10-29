Richard Gere”s 1980 film “American Gigolo” is getting a TV remake

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original film that also co-starred Lauren Hutton, is behind the latest movie-to-television remake. Says Bruckheimer: “With its signature noir aesthetic, American Gigolo has remained a deeply entertaining, psychological thriller…”

Jimmy Kimmel will appear via hologram on the CMA Awards stage

After the CMA Awards on Nov. 5, the company behind the Tupac hologram will also make it so Florida Georgia Line performs via hologram in Kimmel”s studio.

Metallica will “shake the rafters” for an entire week on Craig Ferguson”s “Late Late Show”

The legendary band will spend a weeklong residency the week of Nov. 10 to mark the 10th anniversary reissue of the Metallica documentary “Some Kind of Monster.”

“The Mysteries of Laura” cuts an Al Roker scene

The “Today” star revealed this morning that a scene he shot for the NBC drama was left on the cutting room show. “I was cut,” Roker said. “My cameo never made it into the show.”

“SNL”s” Michael Che gets into social media trouble for sarcastically apologizing for women harassed on the street

The Weekend Update co-anchor made light of the “10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Woman” viral video. And after an uproar from his followers, Che responded by writing, “i wanna apologize for my last apology.”

David Hyde Pierce is looking a lot like “Frasier” brother Kelsey Grammar these days

In fact, Pierce”s resemblance is more apparent now that he has less hair and a beard.

“Enlightened” creator Mike White is returning to HBO with “Mamma Dallas”

HBO has picked up White”s script, but there no details on what the series entails.

Check out Eva Longoria on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Here”s your first look at the “Desperate Housewives” alum with Andy Samberg.

Valerie Cherish”s post-“Comeback” roles revealed

Check out what Lisa Kudrow”s character was up to, including the FixIt Network”s “Done in a Day.”

Funny or Die celebrates “A Game of Thrones Halloween”

Watch a member of the Night”s Watch lead the charge for a successful Halloween candy horde