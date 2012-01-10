Lucas talks ‘Red Tails’ trilogy and McCallum drops ‘Star Wars: Underworld’ title

Wait, wait, wait… so “Red Tails” is a trilogy?
That’s what George Lucas said during a fairly freewheeling interview on “The Daily Show” this week. He’s been making the rounds doing publicity for “Red Tails,” which is a surreal thing to say as a longtime Lucas fan. How many years has he been talking about this story, and how long has he been trying to get it made? And now, finally, here it is.
Rick McCallum has also been doing interviews to support the film as well, and he dropped an interesting bit of information about the long-rumored live-action “Star Wars” television show… a title.
What’s really interesting is how the title plays into what I’d already learned about the show, and every time they say anything official about the show, it sounds like they’re making the series that I initially heard described. And if that’s true, it sounds like it could be a really interesting different take on the world of “Star Wars,” one that’s not like any of the films that have been made so far.
I remember when people were playing the guessing game on the titles for the “Star Wars” prequels, and at one point, I was sent a tip about how the second of them would be called “The Seventh Tower.” I ran it as a rumor, and immediately, I got hammered by people telling me that the title actually was used on a book, part of their YA line of books. Well, I’d point out that “Star Wars: Underworld” was actually the title of a couple of different “Star Wars” publications. A high school friend of mine actually wrote a graphic novel with that title, and one of the Jude Watson novels in the “Last Of The Jedi” series was called “Underworld” as well. So while I have eyes and can see that Rick McCallum does indeed use that title in the IGN interview that started all of this, I’d like to point out that it seems like a title that’s already has a little use in the “Star Wars” world, so it seems odd that they’d be using it again. Not impossible, but odd.
The story, as I understand it, is about the leading crime family on Coruscant, a family that has their fingers in everything. The series is going to be set between “Revenge Of The Sith” and “A New Hope,” and it deals with the way the Empire gradually works its way into everything, and the way that divides this family, with half of them happy to ignore politics completely as long as the money keeps rolling in and half of them determined to restore things to the way they were. It’s going to be interesting to see the first major “Star Wars” property that doesn’t deal in some way with the Skywalker family, and especially one that purports to be a darker look at the world that Lucas created.
In the “Daily Show” interview, Lucas doesn’t really discuss anything related to “Star Wars,” and I get it. Like I said, “Red Tails” has been a long time coming, and say what you will about the guy, but he finally stepped in and paid for this very expensive film himself instead of waiting for someone else to greenlight the movie. He’s also basically selling it himself, and he knows full well that it’s not an easy sell considering the lack of “movie stars.” I know we’re all supposed to get angry about each and every sound Lucas makes at this point, but I think it’s great that he finally made this movie, and I look forward to seeing it.
Having said that, Jon Stewart’s reaction when Lucas mentions the idea of a “Red Tails” trilogy is endlessly funny.
I think if Lucas had just faded away after 2005, no one would have begrudged him the move. He is a dedicated family man, and he could simply step into the role of Lucasfilm, Ltd. figurehead without actively working as a filmmaker anymore. He’s certainly not hurting for money. But instead, he continues to work to finally scratch some of these long-standing creative itches. I’d love to see what those 50 finished scripts for the live-action series look like, and honestly, I’d love to see “Red Tails” make so much money that he got to make the prequel and sequel that he says are “much better.”
For now, though, it’s just nice to see that even after you create one of the single most successful and long-lasting film series in history, you can still have goals.
Here’s the IGN interview with McCallum:
And here’s the “Daily Show” interview with Lucas.
“Red Tails” opens everywhere January 20, 2012.
I caught a screening of the film on the Fox lot and it’s terrible. Such an incredible true life story, and yet the movie is incredibly boring — just a tremendous disappointment. George Lucas isn’t kidding around when he says the sequel could be ‘much better’, because RED TAILS is a complete miss.
I’m really excited to see Red Tails. In a way it reminds me of War Horse; it’s a complete throwback, in this case: a 1940’s dogfighting movie.
But what I’d really love to see is Lucas direct again. I know he gets lots of credit for creating Star Wars and his multiple businesses, but I don’t think he gets enough credit for his directing work.
I think THX-1138, American Graffiti, and Star Wars are masterpieces. I know he won’t direct something unless it’s a Lucasfilm project and he has total creative control, but I wish a producer would hire Lucas to direct something.
How about Spielberg? After all, he worked for Lucas; why not return the favor?
Sean, we have seen Lucas’ directorial “abilities” in the prequels and they are in stark contrast with his early promise as a director. In short, he has a tin ear for dialog, has lost his eye for casting, and has no skill with eliciting performances from actors. Lucas has always been a stellar producer but his directing days are far behind him.
As for Crew’s optimism, I’d say it’s sadly misplaced. With Lucas’s name alone, Red Tails should have been an easy sale. There have been plenty of period pieces in film of late and WW2 is a wellspring Hollywood is always keen to revisit. All I can gather from Lucas’ move is that the screenplay was a dog that no studio wanted to feed.
John C, I think your criticisms of the prequels are valid. However, what intrigues me about Lucas’ direction is his gift as a visualist, not his skill as an actor’s director.
His skills to give us indelible imagery have not lessened as time has worn on, and his set piece direction is magnificent, on par with someone like Spielberg.
The podrace, the Gungan City, Coruscant’s skyline, Obi-wan and Darth Maul, the arena fight in AOTC, the scene where Anakin and Dookcu cut the power and fight in the dark, the space battle in Sith, Anakin and Padme staring at each other at opposite ends of the city, Obi-wan and Anakin’s fight cut with Yoda and the Emperor, the final shot in Sith: I’m just spitballing, but I can think of a ton of strikingly well done sequences that are on par with anything in THX or the original Star Wars.
Just look at the end of Phantom Menace, where he is seemlessly cutting between like, five different action sequences, never losing momentum. Very few contemporary action directors could pull off a sequence like that with such skill.
So imagine if Spielberg had hired Lucas to do something like “Cowboys vs. Aliens.” Even though it wouldn’t be far out of his wheelhouse, I think Lucas could take a property like that and really give it a visual flair and identity that was lacking in the product we eventually got.
If anyone hasn’t read the transcript of the Raiders story conference, you should, because it shows just how sharp a brain for story George Lucas once possessed. The deleted scenes of ANH that are coming out, too, all that set-up stuff between Luke and Biggs at Anchhorhead – fascinating moments, but they would’ve derailed the movie. Brilliant cuts. Where did those story instincts go? Such a shame.
Lucas only added the Anchorhead scenes because some of his friends thought he should introduce the hero early instead of spending the first half hour with the droids. Lucas decided it worked better without it, with the droids, leading the audience to Luke, Luke leading to Obi-Wan, Obi-Wan to Han, etc. He was right, his friends were wrong.
I really think adult fans have become Brian DePalma at that rough cut screening of the first movie, thinking it was shit, but now it’s the prequels.
Underworld is a working title only. Personally I wish Lucas would walk away from Star Wars and get working on his personal art films. But then again, who knows? Maybe he’s already working on them. Fingers crossed, i’d much rather see more works like THX 1138 and Graffiti from Lucas before he gets too old.
The series sounds like it could be this sort of cool space version of Boardwalk Empire (no pun intended). As the laws and rules of the galaxy shift, so do the rules of the criminal underworld and having that basic set-up against the StarWarsverse sound cool.
Although, I think the AICN writer’s Star Wars: Scum and Villainy title is better. Was that Nordling? Anyway, I’m interested.
Well, you KNOW it’s gotta be good if the German (in captions) was understandable. That’s some high praise right there!
the trilogy comment was a joke.
Yeah, i second that. It was so obvious that he was making a joke. And it was a good one.
What does it take to get people to realize — “Star Wars” hit its high point approximately 32 years ago. Three decades ago. Before anyone of drinking age was born. It survives only on the delusion by millions of people that what you see on the screen is somehow all a dream, that somewhere you saw a GOOD “Star Wars” movie. John Stewart puts him on the air because there’s this maniacal insistence that somehow, “Star Wars” still matters. This supposed TV series has been talked about for a decade. “Clone Wars” attracts about 1.3 million people an episode. Why he and the crazy fans can’t just LET IT GO is beyond me. But, since you didn’t, we’ll all be subjected to a barrage of advertising for “The Phantom Menace” in 3-D in a couple of weeks, and poor Fox will be left holding the bag for both it and “Red Tails.” Wow. Let. It. Go.
Cuba Gooding Jr. should just keep making Tuskeegee Airmen films every 15 years.
I’m sorry, I don’t understand this movie. Isn’t this the exact same story as HBO’s Tuskegee Airmen movie? The story’s been told, and told well, and not that long ago. Why has Lucas been pushing this for so long? It’s not like it’s still an obscure story no one knows about. Why not put his money into something we haven’t seen before?
As I understand it, the HBO movie’s characters played by Cuba, Lawrence Fishburn, Malcom Jamal Warner, et al, were CARICATURES of the actual Tuskegee Airmen, based upon 2 or 3 real pilots each, instead of the ACTUAL pilots themselves. The only real Person portrayed by an actor was their commanding officer once they got to Italy. The new film takes the actual events and real pilots into wide theatrical release.
I don’t know, why bother with Saving Private Ryan when other movies like The Longest Day covered the Normandy invasion?
Drew–what Lucas suggested was not that Red Tails was a hard sell because of a lack of stars. He suggests it is a difficult sell because of a lack of WHITE stars for a white audience to empathize with. Certainly hope that is wrong.
