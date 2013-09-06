Rick Ross and Future are playing ‘No Games’ on new single

We haven’t heard much from Rick Ross over the summer, but school is back in session and the heavyweight rapper is back and isn’t playing around.  

The MC’s own Maybach Music Group dropped a new single last night’s release of a brand new single, “No Games” featuring Future.

Produced by Ross vets J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League (Drake, Jay-Z, Nas), the high-energey and slightly repetitive song is the first advance track from Ross’ upcoming “Mastermind.” 

“Games” will be sent out to radio and iTunes on October 1. The accompanying press release promises that more details on “Mastermind” (guest stars, track listing, album art) will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with North American tour dates. 

Take a listen to “No Games” here:

“Mastermind” will be Ross’ follow-up to 2012’s No. 1 album “God Forgives, I Don’t.”  While no release date has been set, it will likely be released later this year. 

Maybach Music Group is also dropping “Self Made 3” on September 17.

What do you think of “No Games”?

