Listen to Rick Ross and Jay Z seek truth in ‘The Devil Is A Lie’

#Rick Ross #Jay Z
12.20.13 5 years ago
Frequent collaborators Rick Ross and Jay Z team up again for “The Devil Is A Lie,” a single off Ross’ forthcoming album “Mastermind,” due in early 2014. Listen here or below.
Similar to “F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt,” which appeared on Jay Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” and featured Ross, “The Devil Is A Lie” has a heavy beat to match the rappers big-ego bravado. Ross’ flow is as crisp as the money he boasts about — name-checking Wingstop and WalMart — while Jay Z sounds surprisingly energetic, firing back about his controversial partnership with Barneys after the store was accused of racial profiling (“You seen what I did to the stop and frisk / Brooklyn all in Barneys like we own the bitch / Giving money to the hood now we all win”). The horn-driven intro and soul sampling by producer K.E. On The Track gives the track an old-school touch. 
Hov also addresses the rumor that he’s a member of the Illuminati (sparked by his pyramid hand gesture): “Devil want these ni-as to hate their own kind / Got to be the Illuminati if a ni-a shine / Getting white money but I’m still black / All these ni-as claiming king but I’m still that.” 
Truth: This may be Ross and Jay Z’s best effort of the year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross#Jay Z
TAGSJay ZJay Z BarneysJay Z IlluminatiMagna Carta Holy GrailMastermindRick RossThe Devil is a Lie

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP