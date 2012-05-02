Rick Ross reveals ‘God Forgives’ release date, signs Omarion to Maybach Music

Rick Ross and his Maybach Music Group had a number of announcements to make during their press conference in New York today, including a save-the-date on the much-anticipated “God Forgives, I Don’t” and revealing that B2K singer Omarion had signed to the label. Rozay was joined by other rap stars like Bad Boy head Diddy, exec/artist/producer Swizz Beatz, French Montana and Meek Mill, who also participated in the live-streamed press event.

Ross’ “God Forgives, I Don’t” will finally arrive through Def Jam/Maybach/Warner Bros. on July 31, while Mills’ “Dreams and Nightmares” will be released in August through Maybach. The latter is also prepping the May 7 kickoff of his mixtape “Dream Chasers 2.” MMG’s compilation “Self Made Vol. 2” will be out on June 26, featuring all sorts of artists from the hip-hop roster.

“This one is much better than the first,” said Ross.

“This is more of a body of work,” followed Wale.

One of those contributing artists will be Omarion, who’s been hunting for a permanent home since B2K broke up in the early aughts. The artist/dancer/actor had previously been signed for a short time to Cash Money, but now he’s happy to call himself Maybach O. He last dropped “The Awakening” mixtape last May.

UPDATE: Check out the official music video for “Bag of Money” with Ross, Mill, Wale and featuring T-Pain. It’s the first single from “Self Made Vol. 2.”