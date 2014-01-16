Rick Ross sets new release date for ‘Mastermind’

#Rick Ross #Jay Z
01.16.14

Rick Ross”s new album, “Mastermind,” will come out March 4. Fans will get a taste of the album when new single, “The Devil is a Lie,” featuring Jay-Z, comes out Jan. 21.

Should the set, the rapper”s sixth, bow at No. 1, as it is likely to do, it will be his fifth to debut at No. 1, following 2012″s “God Forgives, I Don”t,” 2010’s “Teflon Don,” 2009″s “Deeper Than Rap,” and 2006″s “Port Of Miami.”

The Maybach Music Group head is playing material from “Mastermind,” which was originally slated to come out in December, on his current headlining tour.

Diddy”s Revolt TV first broke the news of the release in a short, Hype Williams-directed clip.

An emphasis track, “No Games,” featuring Future, came out last fall.

