Rick Ross’s ‘Mastermind’ set to rule the charts next week

03.08.14 4 years ago

ScHoolboy Q will hand off the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week to fellow rapper Rick Ross, who will handily claim the top spot with sales of up to 160,000 for “Mastermind.” ScHoolboy”s “Oxymoron” slides to No. 5.

Ross”s album is one of four debuts in the top 10: Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” will bow at No. 3 (95,000), Lea Michele”s “Louder” at No. 4, and country group Eli Young Band”s “10,000 Towns” at No. 10 (27,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

“Frozen” will stay in the No. 2 spot (100,000), despite the film”s track, “Let It Go,” snagging the Oscar for best original song on Sunday night.  Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” looks good for No. 6 (31,000), although it may have to fend off Beck”s “Morning Phase” for that spot, as his title is also expected to sell around the same amount.

Eric Church”s former No. 1, “The Outsider,” will be at No. 8 (30,000), while “Now 49” will likely be at No. 9 (27,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

A raft of debuts just miss making the top 10: “Oh What A Life, the latest from American Authors will bow at No. 13, “I”m A Fire” from David Nail at No. 14, and Ashanti”s “BraveHeart” at No. 15.

