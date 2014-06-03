The crushingly boring format of talk show interviews has long been in need of a shakeup. In this “Tonight Show” clip, Jimmy Fallon turns the Q&A trope into a dada masterpiece by forcing guest Ricky Gervais to bring up random buzzwords. It's a legitimate improv exercise shoehorned into the stodgiest, staged kind of conversation. Refreshing.
Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon are ‘Word Sneak’ Champs
Louis VIrtel 06.03.14 4 years ago
