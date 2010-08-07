Ricky Gervais brings another comedy special to HBO

HBO is keeping Ricky Gervais busy. In addition to a second season of the animated “The Ricky Gervais Show,” HBO has ordered a second comedy special starring the award-winning talent.

Titled “Ricky Gervais: Out of England 2 – The Stand-Up Special,” the new special will be shot in front of a live audience at the Chicago Theatre on September 30 and October 1. The special will also feature footage from earlier in Gervais’ world tour.

“No sacred cow is safe when Ricky Gervais takes the stage,” states HBO’s Nancy Geller. “This new special will feature Ricky at his outrageous best.”

Regarding those not-so-sacred cows, Gervais clarifies, “In my first HBO special I covered AIDS, disability, bestiality, rape, racism and famine. This second special is a little darker.”

In addition to “The Ricky Gervais Show,” the “Office” creator’s relationship with HBO includes the Emmy-winning “Extras” and the 2008 “Ricky Gervais: Out of England – The Stand-Up Special.”

HBO will premiere “Ricky Gervais: Out of England 2 – The Stand-Up Special” in December.