Ricky Gervais returns as Golden Globes host

Despite mixed reviews from critics and a mixed reaction from the all-star audience, Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globe Awards in 2011.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Phil Berk, dick clark productions and NBC announced on Wednesday (April 28) that Gervais will emcee the 68th Annual Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 16, 2011.

For the second straight year, the Golden Globes will be broadcast live, coast-to-coast.

“As viewers discovered with our last awards telecast, Ricky”s surprising and unpredictable humor is a great fit for the Globes which will continue as a live event across the nation,” states Paul Telegdy, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. “He”s a true force of nature with a wicked sense of humor who always keeps everyone on their toes waiting for the unexpected.”

Adds Gervais, “I can”t believe they invited me back after awful things I said. Let”s see how far I can go this time.”

Reviews aside, Gervais presided over an Golden Globes telecast that averaged 17 million viewers and a 5.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, posting double-digit gains year-to-year in both categories.

“We are thrilled to have Ricky back as the host of the Golden Globe Awards,” says HFPA President, Philip Berk in the release. “His combination of wit, irreverence, and spontaneity makes him the ideal host. He was fantastic last year, and he’ll be even better the second time around.”

Gervais won a Golden Globe in 2004 for his work on the original British version of “The Office” and then won an Emmy for “Extras.” “The Ricky Gervais Show, an animated HBO adaptation of his popular podcast series, was recently ordered for a second season.