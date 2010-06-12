Ricky Gervais set to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and more for HBO

Ricky Gervais is getting serious about HBO. Sure, his BBC series “Extras” found its American home on the cable network. Yes, his animated “The Ricky Gervais Show” was just picked up for a second season. And, of course, we can’t forget his stand up special on the network. However, its Gervais’ appearance on the new season of Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” that will perk the interest of many Sunday night viewers.

Gervais wouldn’t provide many details to industry trade Variety except to announce he’d be playing himself and be featured in the 8th episode. It’s unclear if he’ll appear in more than one episode, but rival trade The Hollywood Reporter (who was scooped on the story) insists it’s just that one. Last season, arguably the best in the show’s history, the former cast of “Seinfield” and Rosie O’Donnell appeared as themselves in multiple episodes and different storylines. Production on season eight is expected to begin this summer for a 2011 return.

In other news, the British comedian confirmed he may also bring his latest BBC pilot, “Life’s Too Short,” to the cable network. Developed with longtime collaborator Stephen Merchant, “Short” stars Warwick Davis and centers on the hardships of being a dwarf in the entertainment industry. Both Gervais and Merchant will co-star in the series if it gets a green light.

And, most importantly, Gervais will return to host the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. A gig that was announced a staggering nine months early this past April. Of course, that’s on NBC, but we gotta throw it in there for context.