‘Riddick’ starring Vin Diesel gets a release date

Vin Diesel’s “Riddick” officially has a release date.
Universal has slated the third installment in the David Twohy sci-fi series – preceded by “Pitch Black” in 2000 and “The Chronicles of Riddick” in 2004 – for September 6, 2013. Diesel of course returns as the brawny title character, alongside co-stars Karl Urban, Katie Sackhoff and Jordi Molla. You can check out the official synopsis below.
Official “Riddick” synopsis:
Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to his home planet of Furya to save it from destruction.
I hope the movie is good i love the games.
That doesn’t sound a continuation of the story line. At the end of Chronicles, Riddick became leader of the Necro-Mongers. I thought Furya was already destroyed by the High Marshall when he was trying to stop the prophecy. It would have been nice to see that storyline get continued. Sounds like they changed some stuff or maybe its a prequel? or both?
The last move he did not die but killed the high Marshall and set in throne seat
Cool movies keep up the good work very entertaing ride till the wheels fall.
I. Totally. Agree
I’m 50, and Riddick is my favorite fictional characterby a long shot, so hell yeah, I’ll be watching the movie! Hopefully we’ll get a new video game too!
vin diesel is like stallone, not the greatest actor but all movies are good..will see for sure..
I just watched Pitch Black, and Chronicles of Riddick today
Great story!
Heck yes Riddick!
This movie would be awesome if Karl urban worked along side him that would be friggin awesome ! Those two made the last movie hands down better !!
Ohhh, can’t wait.