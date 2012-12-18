‘Riddick’ starring Vin Diesel gets a release date

Vin Diesel’s “Riddick” officially has a release date.

Universal has slated the third installment in the David Twohy sci-fi series – preceded by “Pitch Black” in 2000 and “The Chronicles of Riddick” in 2004 – for September 6, 2013. Diesel of course returns as the brawny title character, alongside co-stars Karl Urban, Katie Sackhoff and Jordi Molla. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Official “Riddick” synopsis:



Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to his home planet of Furya to save it from destruction.