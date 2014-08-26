Ridley Scott: ‘Blade Runner 2’ and ‘Prometheus 2’ scripts are both ready

(CBR) Ridley Scott has a lot on his plate – too much, one could argue, especially if you”re one of the fans eagerly awaiting sequels to two of his films: “Blade Runner” and “Prometheus.”

The director confirms to Entertainment Weekly that scripts and plans exist for both the announced “Blade Runner” and “Prometheus” sequels, with the former film in particularly good shape.

“It”s written and it”s damn good,” he said of the “Blade Runner 2” script. “Of course it involves Harrison [Ford], who is a survivor after all these years – despite the accident.”

But Ford”s “Star Wars” set injury isn”t what”s getting between Scott and the next “Blade Runner.” Instead, it”s the Oscar-winning filmmaker”s increasingly busy schedule. His next film is called “The Martian,” a Matt Damon-starring adaptation of Andy Weir”s novel about an astronaut stranded and left for dead on Mars.

“It”s like 'Robinson Crusoe,'” he said. “If you were marooned or shipwrecked, how do you survive?”

With that film set to begin production in November, it”s hard to picture when exactly Scott will be able to hop into the “Blade Runner” and “Prometheus” universes again. And he”s well aware of that fact, as well.

“That”s the problem,” he conceded. “I”ve got a lot of ducks in a row. But they”re all written.”