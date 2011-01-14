Ridley Scott returns to SF with original film ‘Prometheus’ instead of ‘Alien’ prequel

Well, this seems fitting. Evolution finds a way, I suppose.
For the last couple of years, there has been constant talk about Ridley Scott finally returning to the world of “Alien” with a prequel, or perhaps a pair of prequels, that were allegedly to explore the world of the Space Jockey, the dead alien glimpsed in the original 1979 film.
During this process, I’ve been covering it as politely as possible, determined to wait and see what Sir Ridley was cooking up. I’m not a fan of prequels in general, and I think they represent a truly destructive drive to over-explain things in movies, robbing fantasy and science-fiction of some of its magic. Nothing killed The Force more completely than the drive to tie it to space DNA, and my feeling during this entire time we’ve been reporting on this story is that telling the story of the Space Jockey sounds like the single least interesting story in the history of backstories.
When Scott was working with Jon Spaihts on the prequel, the word was that they had so much material that they were considering making it two films. Spaihts is a really good writer, and his script “Passengers” convinced me that he’s got the right sensibility for hard SF. He’s got a great sense of how to handle tech and still focus on the human stories in the foreground. Even so, Damon Lindelof was brought in as “Lost” wrapped up, and whatever it was that he pitched to Ridley Scott radically reshaped the material. How radically, though, we didn’t realize until today, when 20th Century Fox finally announced what they’ve been up to.
Let’s see what Fox had to say in their press release today, and then we’ll talk about what it all means:
Twentieth Century Fox announced today that Ridley Scott will direct PROMETHEUS, an original science fiction epic, for worldwide release on March 9, 2012. The initial draft of the script was written by Jon Spaihts (The Darkest Hour) from Scott”s idea. Damon Lindelof (Lost, Star Trek) and Scott have since been working together on the current version which has expanded the story into new directions.â€¨â€¨
Story details are being closely guarded so as not to spoil surprises for moviegoers, but Scott explained the outlines of the film and its genesis as follows: “While Alien was indeed the jumping off point for this project, out of the creative process evolved a new, grand mythology and universe in which this original story takes place. The keen fan will recognize strands of Alien”s DNA, so to speak, but the ideas tackled in this film are unique, large and provocative. I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the singular tale I’d been searching for, and finally return to this genre that’s so close to my heart.”â€¨â€¨
“In a world flooded with prequels, sequels and reboots,” said Lindelof. “I was incredibly struck by just how original Ridley’s vision was for this movie. It’s daring, visceral and hopefully, the last thing anyone expects. When I sat in a movie theater as a kid, feet raised off the floor for fear that something might grab my ankles, I never dreamed in my wildest imagination I would one day get to collaborate with the man responsible for it. Working alongside him has been nothing short of a dream come true.”
Of the five major roles to be cast, Noomi Rapace is the first actor signed to star in the film. The young Swedish actress landed the role of scientist Elizabeth Shaw after Scott saw her portrayal of fictional Lisbeth Salander in the film The Girl With a Dragon Tattoo, for which she was lauded by Time magazine as a 2010 Performance of the Year. Rapace starred in all three entries of the breakout global franchise based on Stieg Larsson”s Millennium trilogy of books (The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet”s Nest are the other two entries), which have collectively grossed more than $212 million worldwide.
There’s a lot to digest in that release, not the least of which is that we’re about to get our first original science-fiction film from Ridley Scott since 1982. Just 30 years. That’s all. Nothing unreasonable.
But what this press release does more than anything is give me hope that maybe things really are changing in this business. Of all studios I would expect to see this happen at, Fox would be last on that list. The truth is, though, they’re taking chances these days on some of their biggest commercial titles, the sorts of risks I didn’t expect from them. The hiring of Scott Frank and, eventually, director Rupert Wyatt for their newest “Planet Of The Apes” film is big and bold in both cases, and with the new “X-Men,” they’ve let Matthew Vaughn redesign one of their biggest franchises in some fairly dramatic ways. Still, those films are both prequels, still within the established world that Fox is already commercially comfortable with.
It’s exciting to see something original result when the process began as part of a series, and it’s even more exciting to realize that they must be fairly far along at this point if they’ve already got a release date of March 9, 2012. What I love most about the original “Alien” is something that is lost completely with the sequels, and that’s the sense of discovery. The first time you saw that film, the greatest thing about the Alien was the way you had no idea what they were or what shape they’d be each time we saw it. Egg to face hugger to chestburster to full-sized Alien, the biological evolution of the creature was like a mystery movie. The thing that bothers me most about prequels is that you pretty much strip all discovery out the film entirely, and now, with them dropping the Aliens and simply telling a new story, it’s possible for us to be surprised again.
Of course, the title “Prometheus” suggests what we can expect from the film. My guess is that mankind is messing with things they shouldn’t be, and they’re going to get burned in the process. What sorts of things they’re messing with… well, that’s the discovery I can’t wait to make. I love the quotes from Scott and Lindelof in this piece, and I am excited to see what they’ve cooked up together.
“Prometheus,” starring Noomi Rapace, will hit theaters March 9, 2012.
Cool news indeed. Lindelof is a very weak link IMO but Scott and Rapace have me excited… To be released 30 years after Blade Runner, wow, I am old. Fingers crossed, it’s a tall order trying to live up to the legacies of Alien and Blade Runner.
If anything I’d say getting Lindelof on board is the best thing they did.
May I be the first to say Hell Yeah!
RE: The “Jumping Off: point and “Alien’s DNA” comments in the press release. Sounds like a “side story” (as opposed to, God forbid, a “sideways universe story”) that nascently takes place within the “Alien” universe as opposed to “something original”…and Lindelof, as we know from 6 years of promises, has a penchant for hyperbole and outright lying when he’s quoted.
Exciting news. One little disagreement though: I don’t see that they are taking a huge gamble. If anything, I wouldn’t be surprised if execs have been dragged over the coals for not taking bigger risks. Can you iagine the tension in the boardroom when Murdoch asks why Fox invested only 40% in Avatar? Playing that one ‘safe’ cost them untold millions in lost revenue.
Scott’s sci-fi record is impeccable – pretty much a safe bet. But now I see why they hired Lindelof: they want more than just another franchise entry – instead, a new sponge to wring dry. And that must be getting a lot of people very supportive.
All that aside, it is just nice to see that some people reached the logical conclusion that there are simply other stories more worth telling. We don’t need to be put through another exercise in narrative inevitability and shoehorning.
This project sounds really exciting. A story featuring a spaceship and a mystery? Sounds like a great premise for a movie.
I agree with Drew about prequels taking away the sense of discovery. The best stories always have backstories that don’t get fully explained. As much as I’d really like to know, after all these years, what the deal was with the Space Jockey, nothing that would show up on screen could match the untapped possibilities of what viewers have imagined. Best just to let that fossil stay put in the pilot’s chair.
“In a world flooded with prequels, sequels and reboots,â€
Says the man currently writing a sequel to a reboot.
Nicely done sir!
Exactly.
You know what this story reminds me the most? The transformation of a Close Encounters of the Third Sequel into E.T.
If this film is great, we will talk about this the same way.
“Did you know that Prometheus was originally going to be a an Alien prequel?”
“What?! No way!!”
So Drew, is the Alien franchise dead then (for now)?
It was dead after Alien 3 ;)
This lateral move sounds much more promising than another useless prequel. Hopefully Geiger is still involved in some capacity.
This sounds really interesting but am inthe only one that was looking forward to the Alien prequel? Ridley Scott doing Giger in back to back 3d? Scott builds sets 100 miles deep as it is, what would that look like? Sure the mystery of the elephant dude makes the first one more mysterious but I’ve SEEN that movie enough times that I don’t need it to be a mystery for the sake of that movie anymore, and why does everyone assume there won’t be any mystery or unfilled holes in a prequel?
I honestly don’t have a problem with remakes, prequels or sequels if they’re well done. That’s the only thing anyone ever has a problem with. How many people are complaining about the new True Grit, Batman Begins and Casino Royale?
I was looking forward to a prequel. The whole story about the Space Jockey and how the Alien eggs got on board was always something I wanted to explore. As much as I like Aliens, a lot of the mystery of the Aliens was never explored and they were just mowed down left and right.
That’s what I’m saying! Nice to see thoughtful comments from an obviously intelligent individual:)
At the end of the day any prequel just has to end with the plot points at the beginning of the original intact. In this case a derelict ship filled with eggs on a planet with an elephant guy dead in a chair. When you think about it there really isn’t all that much known about the aliens, the only thing significant added after the original is the queen in the second one. This isn’t like Star Trek where you either need to have it so “inside” it’s incomprehensible to a non-fan or you need to essentially reboot it, you only have three points to hit at the end. You could even go ultra-cool with it and have it somehow wrap around to meet the end of the last of the four if you wanted to. Dammit, just thinking about the possibilities is why I got so excited for them to make the damn thing!
If nothing else something, ANYTHING, is needed to wash the taste of the two AvP movies out of my brain. Hell, if an Alien prequel ended up only being as good as Resurrection it would still be ending on a higher note, at least that movie looked good and had the awesome and criminally underused Michael Wincott.
I see this as a missed opportunity in becoming the exception that proves the rule of bad prequels. There is no reason why the mythology of Alien could not be built upon without ruining it. Alien was set in a very closed space, whereas I was excited to see the larger universe at work. There really is no reason why this film could not have been akin to a watering can with Alien being one of the storyline streams originating from this, but of course with plenty of other seeds to explore. A true deepening of that universe on film is now lost.
By the way, there is zero chance that this thing is going to be in the can and out on March 9 next year, even if they have script lock (which they must) and even the budget is now so much less than a Standard Franchise Entry that they only have one set to build. (However big that may be. I doubt that the “football stadium-sized” studio space that Lightstorm wants to buy is taking bookings yet.)
The “Space Jockey” is intriguing precisely because it is enigmatic – I like to think that it’s even a leap to assume you can apply some convention or character to it/him/whateverthehellitis.
It’s the same reason people like Boba Fett, Darth Maul, etc. etc.. Inevitably fan service backstories and origins diminish all that. The enigma IS PART OF THE STORY and you cut it out when you apply dressing to it.
The slight indictment of Aliens is a little undeserved imo. I think Cameron preserved and improved on things a way a good sequel should and I remember the craziness of that movie being centered on my idea of, “ok in the first one 1 of these things was virtually unstoppable and now they’ve stumbled into a NEST of them!” As I recall it too, that movie came without people falling over each other demanding a sequel and in some respects was unexpected. Ripley was the hero of course but you felt that she could and probably would die at any moment. The way these types of heroes and supporting characters have been riffed in the years since have diminished that I think. Cameron gets way too much nerd rage for the now cliche conventions of that movie, which were exciting and cinematically fresh at the time. A couple of decades of every genre piece and video game taking bites out of it has left it hollow for some I guess. Mistakenly.
– Please Sir Ridley: Make the Alien prequel –