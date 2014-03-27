Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus’ with Christian Bale gets a title change

As one Biblical epic sets sail (so to speak) in theaters this weekend, news out of Las Vegas' CinemaCon is that another has undergone a title change.
Ridley Scott's “Exodus” starring Christian Bale is now known as “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” a combination of a similar Warner Bros. project's title (which Steven Spielberg and Ang Lee were circling at one point) and “Exodus.” The studio could not clear the rights for “Exodus” alone, I'm told, because MGM owns it in perpetuity.
Bale will star as Moses in the film. Last year he told HitFix to expect “shocking stuff” from the film. “It's an intriguing piece, because it's very few people that I've met that have actually read the Torah, the Pentateuch, the five books of Moses, all the way through,” he said. “Most people read snippets. If you read it all the way through, it's harsh. It's really 'Old Testament.' And violence in the extreme. He was not a man of any half measures whatsoever.”
The actor is coming off a Best Actor Oscar nomination for David O. Russell's “American Hustle” and also appeared last year in Scott Cooper's “Out of the Furnace.” He also has Terrence Malick's “Knight of Cups” on the horizon.
“Exodus Gods and Kings” is set for release on Dec. 12.
hmm makes sense now.
BTW he was better in Out of The Furnace than in American Hustle.
Unequivocally.
He was funnier in American Hustle.
Unequivocally.
What do you call somebody who enjoys eating the bread of affliction?
A matzochist.
I don’t believe FOX. ‘Gods and Kings’ is more market friendly; it sounds like a sequel to 300 or an awful (but ratings giant) history channel series.
I wonder if Exodus will be rated R…
I think “Exodus” is the better, more market friendly title. It’s cleaner.
They could always go with “Lee Daniels’s Exodus” if “Gods and Kings” doesn’t quite catch on.
Looking forward to this one very much. Definitely keeping an eye for the early marketing materials before I decide how intrigued I should be, though. Cool to see the biblical epic back in style. Do the Incontention writers have a take on Noah yet?
On a related note, has Hollywood finally succeeded in making March a new blockbuster month? For years it seems they’ve attempted to launch one or two summer-level entries here, often successfully, but usually not more than one or two. This year, we have 300, Divergent, and Mr. Peabody all doing pretty good business, plus the sustained boom for The Lego Movie, and another possible hit with Noah (very curious how that will play at the domestic box office), with Captain America only one week away. We’ve also seen some would-be-blockbuster flops in Need for Speed and Muppets Most Wanted. And an extremely high profile arthouse release (Grand Budapest Hotel). It really does feel a bit like a mini-summer, with more tentpole releases than I can remember in and around March.
Although I have not seen it, and probably won’t, I should point out that Need for Speed was not a flop in foreign markets. Far from it in fact. 77.5% of its gross has come from foreign markets.
Need for Speed currently has $168,153,000 worldwide with a production budget of $66 Million. A sequel is inevitable.
More Caucasian actors in brown skin? When will this end? Hire Middle Eastern actors or just make a d*mn film about white people. It’s not like Hollywood doesn’t do enough of that.
Middle Easterners are Caucasian. And Ramses was actually whiter than the actor they’ve chosen to play him in this movie.
JOHN G: Middle Easterners aren’t Caucasian, they are brown skinned. And Ramses was from Egypt, so how the heck can he have a whiter hue than a guy from friggin’ Australia?
I think that a better Moses would have been Idris Elba, idealistically, or at least somebody of color. And I think David Oyelowo would have made a good Ramses. But, this is Hollywood we’re talking about. Luckily, it’s starting to change a bit with Jamie Foxx as “Electro”, and the new adaptation of “Annie”, but not in terms of biblical stories and epics.
Learn your history, learn your geography, learn your demographics, then come back.
I am so tired of reading this kneejerk complaint any time one of these movies is mentioned. It’s routinely espoused by people who think they are being clever, and not only are they tiresome, they are actually WRONG.
Caucasian, definition: of, pertaining to, or characteristic of one of the traditional racial divisions of humankind, marked by fair to dark skin, straight to tightly curled hair, and light to very dark eyes, and originally inhabiting Europe, parts of North Africa, western Asia, and India.
The origin of the term refers to the Caucasus Mountains in northern Persia.
And here is the US Census guideline for the term White: “White” refers to a person having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa. It includes people who indicated their race(s) as “White” or reported entries such as Irish, German, Italian, Lebanese, Arab, Moroccan, or Caucasian.
Ramses II, historically speaking, is not the Pharaoh of the biblical Exodus. However, many depictions conflate the two figures, including this one. Ramses II was proven by all written accounts and the DNA testing on the excavated mummy to be fair skinned with red or blonde hair.
There are many, many sources reiterating this historical fact, but if you are especially lazy, consult this one:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Egypt is in the Mediterranean, and its inhabitants have similar features and complexion to natives of the Levant, Turkey, and Southern Europe. Today’s Egyptians are largely ethnically Arab. Here is a partial list of people who are ethnically Arab:
Vince Vaughn
Ralph Nader
John Sununu
Helen Thomas
Darrell Issa
Tony Shalhoub
Shannon Elizabeth
Hoda Kotb
Wentworth Miller
Jerry Seinfeld
David Benioff
What “race” would you consider these people, Elijah L. Anderson? I would consider them to be “white.”
Oh, and another one:
Steve Jobs
Do you know who is currently in contention to play Steve Jobs? Christian Bale. The same person who is playing Moses in this movie.
Take it from someone who has been to Egypt, lived in the Middle East, and studied history and geography at university. Not only are these complaints incredibly reactionary and tiresome, they are actually factually inaccurate. Any time someone makes this complaint when discussing this movie, I will be there to tell them that they are wrong.
@John G even if you are right, 100% on point… even if everything you are blowing out of your *** is correct, that does’t explain why only the guards and slaves are black, but the Queen, King, Moses, and all the heroes of the movie are white.
JOHN G: Okay, you’ve said your piece, now it’s my turn. It makes me angry whenever people vent legitimate anger over white people playing roles of color and others try to combat it by pulling these stupid examples out of their rear ends. Example: Steve Jobs. Now, I know that Steve Jobs’ father was Syrian, but that doesn’t make Jobs a Middle Eastern because he had a white mother. Take me for example; my father is black and my mother is white, but just because my mother’s white doesn’t make me white. So therefore, the Steve Jobs argument holds no water whatsoever.
Also, Ramses having fair skin doesn’t make any sense because he lived in the desert. You can throw around facts all you want, but the fact remains that Hollywood will not cast any actors of color in biblical epics. The closest depiction to how Moses and his Wife actually looked was the 1998 version “The Prince of Egypt” because they actually had brown skin. So, it’s ironic that a cartoon would be more accurate than a live action film.
Well, your example suggests you don’t understand how genetics work, with dominant and recessive genes. It also strongly suggests you haven’t spent any time in the Middle East, or met many people from the Levant, who look just like Jobs.
The reason I find this so annoying is that I understand you think you’re being progressive, but what you’re actually doing is reinforcing the mistaken belief that there is a racial difference between the people of the Western World and the people of the Middle East. This isn’t the case. It’s also completely unhelpful, as it exacerbates the cultural yawn.
Watch this if you like:
[www.youtube.com]
There’s no racial difference between any of the five people in this clip.
Well, to be fair, not all Caucasians are “white.” What I mean by white is that they don’t
necessarily look white. But skin color is not a reliable indication of race.
“White” is a made up definition of a race. If you count “white” as being a real thing then you also have to sort everybody else into colors as well. Many Asians have the same skin tone as “whites,” but are they “white?” Well, they definitely aren’t Caucasian since they did originate from the Caucus Mountains.
That is why Sociologists and scientists don’t use skin tone to classify people.
This is just one of numerous examples.
I should also point out that the Boston Bomber was as Caucasian as you can possibly be. But whether or not he is “white” is entirely subjective.
But yes, maybe somebody from Israel or a tanned person may work better, but they probably Christian Bale since he has such a great with Warner Brothers. Of course, maybe he was the best person for the job out of the people who tried out. But I have a feeling they chose Bale because of his past history with W.B. and because is a big-name star. There can be no denying that Bale is a box-office draw. The talented actor you mentioned, David Oyelowo isn’t as well known. As such, he isn’t as bankable, and at the end of the day, money is the only think that most big-name movie studios care about.
I don’t agree with that sentiment but it is what it is. I know how studios work.
Moses is a tricky person to cast because directors, producers, casting directors, and studio executives have to deal with genetics (race/ethnicity), being historically accurate, and making sure that the expensive blockbuster is profitable. Christian Bale probably won’t have the right accent, though that is neither here nor there.
David Oyelowo won’t work, because Moses was not African.
I understand what you are saying, though. I hate the depiction of Jesus as a “white” guy, even though I am “white” myself. I am a history buff, and history says that although he was probably Caucasian, he was not “white”.
THUNDERSPHINX: Thank for your comment, but you misunderstand. I wanted David Oyelowo to play Ramses. While Moses may not have been African, Ramses definitely was. Plus, Joel Edgerton, who is playing Ramses, isn’t any more a household name than David Oyelowo.
And I understand that Christian Bale is a household name, so I guess I can buy that argument. I just don’t like the fact that an Australian is playing an Egyptian.
But, I should stop complaining because it’s Hollywood and they can do whatever they want. Hopefully it will change, but I’m not banking on it happening immediately.
So Sigourney Weaver is Tuya? So Halle Berry, Kerry Washington or Angela Basset were not available? Are you Kidding me with this bull Hollywood? So Halle Berry’s number is disconnected? What a wasted opportunity. Zoe Saldana Maybe?
This film needs to be boycotted and I’m not kidding. Then we got fools like John G. on here talking about his travels to the Middle East but nowhere did he mention that he traveled back in TIME. So you can save that “I know everything” BS for someone else buddy. The fact is, nobody in this cast and maybe only 40% of the current Egyptian population are physically accurate to portray these historical and biblical icons. Get with it.
is that a pic of Egyptians builing the Sphinx, which we and the Egyptians say otherwise? Is Ridley seriously that daft?
Lamentations 4
7 Her Nazarites were purer than snow, they were whiter than milk, they were more ruddy in body than rubies, their polishing was of sapphire:
8 Their visage is blacker than a coal; they are not known in the streets: their skin cleaveth to their bones; it is withered, it is become like a stick.
Lamentations 5
9 We gat our bread with the peril of our lives because of the sword of the wilderness.
10 Our skin was black like an oven because of the terrible famine.
Job 30:30
30 My skin is black upon me, and my bones are burned with heat.
Song of Solomon 1
5 I am black, but comely, O ye daughters of Jerusalem, as the tents of Kedar, as the curtains of Solomon.
(the Hebrew word for ‘comely’ means “handsome”. Now, is handsome referred to a woman or man? People try to say that it’s a woman speaking. Those doctrines are used to hide the truth of the matter).
6 Look not upon me, because I am black, because the sun hath looked upon me: my mother’s children were angry with me; they made me the keeper of the vineyards; but mine own vineyard have I not kept.
Paul was confused as an Egyptian, and we know that Egyptians were dark brown in complexion to black skin:
Acts 21:38-40
38 Art not thou that Egyptian, which before these days madest an uproar, and leddest out into the wilderness four thousand men that were murderers?
39 But Paul said, I am a man which am a Jew of Tarsus, a city in Cilicia, a citizen of no mean city: and, I beseech thee, suffer me to speak unto the people.
This Moses film gets it all wrong.
