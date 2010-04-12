Rihanna added to Lilith 2010 line-up

Rihanna will take a break from her tour to play Lilith 2010″s July 12 show in Salt Lake City. It is RiRi”s only Lilith date.

In other Lilith news, many venue along the 36-city route are offering $99 Ladies Night 4-Packs, meaning you and three of your friends (we don”t think they check to make sure you”re actually a lady) can nab four law seats for $99.

Each date will feature 11 acts. The only artist slated to play every show on the route is Sarah McLachlan. Individual city line-up is on lillithfair.com so you can check out if your favorite artists are on your tour stop

.

Sun, Jun 27 Calgary, AB McMahon Stadium

Mon, Jun 28 Edmonton, AB Northlands Spectrum

Thur, Jul 1 Vancouver, BC Pitt Meadows Airport

Fri, Jul 2 Portland, OR Sleep Country Amphitheater

Sat, Jul 3 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Mon, Jul 5 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

Wed, Jul 7 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre

Thur, Jul 8 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion

Fri, Jul 9 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sat, Jul 10 Los Angeles, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Mon, Jul 12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Tue, Jul 13 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre

Thur, Jul 15 Kansas City, MO Capitol Federal Park @ Sandstone

Fri, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater St Louis

Sat, Jul 17 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Sun, Jul 18 Minneapolis, MN Canterbury Park

Tues, July 20 Indianapolis, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center

Wed, Jul 21 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri, Jul 23 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sat, Jul 24 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

Tues, July 27 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed, Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center

Fri, Jul 30 Boston, MA Comcast Center

Sat, Jul 31 New York, NY PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun, Aug 1 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre

Tues, Aug 3 Washington, DC Venue TBA

Wed, Aug 4 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek

Fri, Aug 6 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte

Sat, Aug 7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sun, Aug 8 Atlanta, GA Aaron”s Amphitheatre

Tues, Aug 10 W. Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

Wed, Aug 11 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre

Thur, Aug 12 Birmingham, AL Verizon Wireless Music Center Birmingham

Sat, Aug 14 Austin, TX Venue TBA

Sun, Aug 15 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon, Aug 16 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center

