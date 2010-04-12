Rihanna added to Lilith 2010 line-up

04.12.10 8 years ago

Rihanna will take a break from her tour to play Lilith 2010″s July 12 show in Salt Lake City. It is RiRi”s only Lilith date.

In other Lilith news, many venue along the 36-city route are offering $99 Ladies Night 4-Packs, meaning you and three of your friends (we don”t think they check to make sure you”re actually a lady) can nab four law seats for $99.

Each date will feature 11 acts.  The only artist slated to play every show on the route is Sarah McLachlan. Individual city line-up is on lillithfair.com so you can check out if your favorite artists are on your tour stop

.
Sun, Jun 27                  Calgary, AB                 McMahon Stadium
Mon, Jun 28                 Edmonton, AB             Northlands Spectrum
Thur, Jul 1                    Vancouver, BC            Pitt Meadows Airport
Fri, Jul 2                       Portland, OR               Sleep Country Amphitheater
Sat, Jul 3                      Seattle, WA               The Gorge Amphitheatre
Mon, Jul 5                    San Francisco, CA       Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
Wed, Jul 7                    San Diego, CA           Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
Thur, Jul 8                    Phoenix, AZ               Cricket Wireless Pavilion
Fri, Jul 9                       Las Vegas, NV            Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sat, Jul 10                    Los Angeles, CA         Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Mon, Jul 12                  Salt Lake City, UT       USANA Amphitheatre
Tue, Jul 13                   Denver, CO                Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
Thur, Jul 15                  Kansas City, MO         Capitol Federal Park @ Sandstone
Fri, Jul 16                     St. Louis, MO             Verizon Wireless Amphitheater St Louis
Sat, Jul 17                    Chicago, IL                First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Sun, Jul 18               Minneapolis, MN         Canterbury Park
Tues, July 20                Indianapolis, IN          Verizon Wireless Music Center
Wed, Jul 21                  Detroit, MI                 DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri, Jul 23                 Montreal, QC              Parc Jean-Drapeau
Sat, Jul 24                    Toronto, ON              Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Tues, July 27                Cleveland, OH             Blossom Music Center
Wed, Jul 28                  Philadelphia, PA           Susquehanna Bank Center
Fri, Jul 30                     Boston, MA                 Comcast Center
Sat, Jul 31                    New York, NY             PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun, Aug 1                   Hartford, CT               Comcast Theatre
Tues, Aug 3                  Washington, DC          Venue TBA
Wed, Aug 4                 Raleigh, NC                 Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek
Fri, Aug 6                     Charlotte, NC              Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte
Sat, Aug 7                    Nashville, TN               Bridgestone Arena
Sun, Aug 8                   Atlanta, GA                Aaron”s Amphitheatre
Tues, Aug 10                W. Palm Beach, FL      Cruzan Amphitheatre
Wed, Aug 11               Tampa, FL                   Ford Amphitheatre
Thur, Aug 12                Birmingham, AL           Verizon Wireless Music Center Birmingham
Sat, Aug 14                  Austin, TX                  Venue TBA
Sun, Aug 15                 Houston, TX                Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon, Aug 16                Dallas, TX                    Superpages.com Center
 

