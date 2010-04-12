Rihanna added to Lilith 2010 line-up

Rihanna will take a break from her tour to play Lilith 2010″s July 12 show in Salt Lake City. It is RiRi”s only Lilith date.
In other Lilith news, many venue along the 36-city route are offering $99 Ladies Night 4-Packs, meaning you and three of your friends (we don”t think they check to make sure you”re actually a lady) can nab four law seats for $99.
Each date will feature 11 acts. The only artist slated to play every show on the route is Sarah McLachlan. Individual city line-up is on lillithfair.com so you can check out if your favorite artists are on your tour stop
.
Sun, Jun 27 Calgary, AB McMahon Stadium
Mon, Jun 28 Edmonton, AB Northlands Spectrum
Thur, Jul 1 Vancouver, BC Pitt Meadows Airport
Fri, Jul 2 Portland, OR Sleep Country Amphitheater
Sat, Jul 3 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
Mon, Jul 5 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
Wed, Jul 7 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
Thur, Jul 8 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion
Fri, Jul 9 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sat, Jul 10 Los Angeles, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Mon, Jul 12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tue, Jul 13 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
Thur, Jul 15 Kansas City, MO Capitol Federal Park @ Sandstone
Fri, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater St Louis
Sat, Jul 17 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Sun, Jul 18 Minneapolis, MN Canterbury Park
Tues, July 20 Indianapolis, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center
Wed, Jul 21 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri, Jul 23 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau
Sat, Jul 24 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Tues, July 27 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed, Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center
Fri, Jul 30 Boston, MA Comcast Center
Sat, Jul 31 New York, NY PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun, Aug 1 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre
Tues, Aug 3 Washington, DC Venue TBA
Wed, Aug 4 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek
Fri, Aug 6 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte
Sat, Aug 7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sun, Aug 8 Atlanta, GA Aaron”s Amphitheatre
Tues, Aug 10 W. Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre
Wed, Aug 11 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre
Thur, Aug 12 Birmingham, AL Verizon Wireless Music Center Birmingham
Sat, Aug 14 Austin, TX Venue TBA
Sun, Aug 15 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon, Aug 16 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center
