Rihanna and Frank Ocean to perform at MTV VMAs

Rihanna and Frank Ocean have been added to the performer’s list at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singers join Taylor Swift, Green Day, Pink and One Direction as live acts at the ceremony, which is slated to air Sept. 6.

In addition, Ke$ha, The Wanted, 2 Chainz, Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) have been announced as presenters, adding to a list that already includes such names as Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller and all five members of the gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Olympics Gymnastic Team.

Kevin Hart is slated to host the show, which will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

