Rihanna confirms new Calvin Harris-produced single, ‘We Found Love’

News from Rihanna’s camp is flying fast and loose, as the pop singer has taken to her Twitter account to disclose her latest major announcements. Today is no exception, as she revealed for about her next new track.

“We Found Love” will be Rihanna’s new single, produced by “Loud” tour-mate Calvin Harris. The song will lead Ri-Ri’s sixth album, due some time this fall.

“”NP: “WE FOUND LOVE,” she wrote, helping launch the title into Twitter Trends. “We in dis b*tch! … ‘We Found Love’ is trending WORLDWIDE…!”

Today she also mentioned what might be the refrain: “We found love in a hopeless place….”

It was radio data company All Access that first listed the Oct. 11 drop date for the single. Rap-Up confirmed with Rihanna’s label Def Jam all of the above.

Last week, the Bajan beauty said she’d be putting out her sixth album in six years this autumn, though no title or drop date has been announced. She may reveal more — including “We Found Love” — at her show at the Rock In Rio festival on Friday (Sept. 23).

Rihanna’s current single is “Cheers (Drink to That)” from latest “Loud,” and she also recently showed up in J.Cole’s most recent video, “Can’t Get Enough.” Coldplay’s Chris Martin also told MTV this week that her contribution to his band’s forthcoming album, “Princess of China,” is his “favorite bit.”

“Well, her bit on our record is my favorite bit … when the song came out, it sort of asked for her to be on it. And I think at this point, we have nothing to lose, and so we’ve been trying some new things and trying to break down the perceived boundaries between different types of music,” he said.