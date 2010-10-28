Rihanna, Eminemâ€™s â€˜Love the Way You Lie (Part II)â€™ included on â€˜Loudâ€™ tracklist

10.28.10

After months of speculation on who would be guesting on her new album, Rihanna has announced the final tracklist to “Loud” – and Lady Gaga ain”t on it.

Eminem, Drake and Nicki Minaj, though, are. In fact, the sequel to Ri and Em”s No. 1 hit track “Love the Way You Lie” made the cut. It”s unknown at the moment if “Raining Men” featuring Minaj samples from the famous “It”s Raining Men,” but the possibility is at least tantalizing.

The tracks were unveiled on RocNation, Jay-Z”s entertainment company under which Rihanna re-established her management team last week.
Gaga and “California Gurl” (and recent newlywed) Katy Perry were previously rumored to be included on the set.
“Only Girl (In the World)” continues to impact pop radio this week. “Loud” is available on Nov. 16.
Here is the tracklist for “Loud”:
1. S&M
2. What”s My Name? Feat. Drake
3. Cheers (Drink To That)
4. Fading
5. Only Girl (In The World)
6. California King Bed
7. Man Down
8. Raining Men Feat. Nicki Minaj
9. Complicated
10. Skin
11. Love The Way You Lie (Part II) Feat. Eminem

