Rihanna hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again and sets many records

Rihanna knocks Far East Movement”s “Like a G6” out of the top spot on Billboard”s Hot 100 and makes a little history in the process.

“Only Girl (In the World)” jumps to No. 1 this week, giving Rihanna her second single from “Loud” to hit the top spot. Two weeks ago, “What”s My Name” featuring Drake was at No. 1. “Loud” debuts at No. 3 this week on the Billboard 200.

This marks the first time that an album”s second single made it to the summit before the debut single, according to Billboard. Additionally, Rihanna is the first female to score four No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 in a calendar year. Usher has also achieved that feat. “Only Girl” is her ninth single to reach the top since 2000, making Rihanna the leader among all artists for the most No. 1s in the millennium.

Has Rihanna made a real come back? Are you over “Like a G6” yet?



