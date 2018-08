The A-list performers came fast and furious at BBC Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend in East London on Saturday and Sunday, with Rihanna, Jay-Z, Jack White, Lana Del Rey, Florence + the Machine and more hitting the stage to put on a free show for an estimated 100,000 fans. The event was part of the London 2012 festival that runs through September in the U.K.

