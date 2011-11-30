Rihanna makes it 5 weeks at No. 1 with ‘We Found Love’ on the Billboard Hot 100

Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris has found a stable home at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as the song logs its 5th week in the penthouse.

That means she keeps LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” locked out of the top spot, with “Sexy” hanging at No. 2 for the fourth straight week. This is despite the song seeing a 24% leap in digital sales and increased airplay following the duo”s show-closing performance of the track (with a little help from The Hoff) at the American Music Awards.

A number of other performers from the Nov. 20 awards show also see increases, within the Top 10, according to Billboard. “Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 and featuring Christina Aguilera scoots 6-4, “Stereo Hearts” from Gym Class Heroes and featuring Maroon 5″s Adam Levine slides 8-7, while Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” eases up 10-9.

As for the rest of the Top 10, Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain” from “Twilight Saga-Breaking Dawn, Part 1,” rises 5-3, trading places with Adele”s “Someone Like You.” David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher falls 4-6 and Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” feels bad about dropping one spot to No. 8.

One other beneficiary from the AMAs? Will.I.Am”s “T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever)” bows on the Hot 100 at No. 36. The track also features Jennifer Lopez and Mick Jagger.