Rihanna makes it 6 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, LMFAO isn’t laughing

It”s a very familiar picture by now. For the sixth week in a row, Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris tops the Billboard Hot 100 and leaves LMFAO”s “Sexy And I Know It” in the runner-up slot for the fifth week.

That means “Sexy” has been a bridesmaid for the longest time frame since Lady Gaga”s “Bad Romance” got stuck at No. 2 for seven weeks in 2009-2010, according to Billboard.

The upper reaches of the Top 10 of the chart remain stagnate as Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain” from “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” holds at No. 3, while Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera stays at No. 4. Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” does see some action, soaring 8-5.

Flo Rida”s upward mobility pushes Adele”s “Someone Like You” down one to No. 6, which bumps David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher from 6-7.

It took awhile, but Jay-Z and Kanye West land their first Top 10 single from their co-project “Watch The Throne,” as “Ni**as in Paris” leaps 15-8 following the pair”s performance on “Victoria”s Secret Fashion Show” TV special last week.

“The One That Got Away,” Katy Perry”s bid for a record-setting sixth No. 1 from “Teenage Dream” stays at No. 9. However that could change next week as the chart will reflect the results of iTunes” 69-cent pricing of the song this week (down from $1.29).

Maroon 5″s Adam Levine likely gets his last week of having two songs in the Top 10 as Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts,” on which he guests, falls 7-10.