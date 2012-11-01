Rihanna plans 7 concerts in 7 countries in 7 days, singer headed back to ‘SNL’

With the empending Nov. 19 release date, Rihanna’s next album release “Unapologetic” is going to be everywhere this month. Literally.

The singer is performing seven concerts in seven days in seven countries, starting on Nov. 14. A traveling troupe of her biggest fans will accompany on the 777 Tour — on a 777 Boeing jet, no less — throughout the world, in celebrating her 7th album in 7 years. It precedes her world tour kicking off in early 2013. Details of this short tour are pending.

The news of the 777 stint arrives this same week that her single “Diamonds” reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 5. As previously reported, “Diamonds” is Rihanna”s 16th Top 5 hit and only four women — Madonna, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston — have logged more Top 5 hits than she, according to Billboard.

Rihanna’s TV takeover is included in promotional activities, as she’ll be performing on “Saturday Night Live” again on Nov. 10.

Also, if you really want the full “Unapologetic” experience… do you have $250 to spare? A VERY deluxe version of the album costs just that, and includes a “limited edition genuine, conflict-free diamond bracelet,” a t-shirt, exclusive photos, stickers and more. So if you’re looking for a Christmas present for HitFix, guess what’s at the top of our lists.