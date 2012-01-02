Rihanna says she’s ‘waiting for the call’ to perform live with Coldplay

01.02.12 7 years ago

With her recent Coldplay collaboration “Princess of China” reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 last November, it’s no wonder that pop star Rihanna is itching to rub shoulders with Chris Martin and his band mates once again – this time for a live performance at the 2012 BRIT Awards.

“If they want me to sing with Coldplay, I will be waiting for the call,” Rihanna told The Sun newspaper in a recent interview conducted at London’s O2 Arena, where the annual awards show is scheduled to take place next month. “I’d love to perform with them.”

It’s a live collaboration UK audiences would certainly welcome. While Coldplay’s massive popularity in their home country goes without saying, Rihanna has also proven a big hit with British music fans – indeed, her latest album, “Talk That Talk”, has so far sold more copies across the pond than it has in the U.S., where it’s currently inching towards the 500,000 mark.

Indeed, while “Talk”‘s first single “We Found Love” proved an enormous success – it was just knocked from its #1 perch on the Hot 100 by LMFAO’s “Sexy And I Know It” last week after eight consecutive weeks at the top – it so far hasn’t translated into album sales on the scale of her last LP, 2010’s “Loud”, which sold in excess of 1.5 million copies.

The 2012 BRIT Awards are scheduled to take place on February 21st.

What did you think of RiRi’s “Mylo Xyloto” collaboration with Coldplay? Are you looking forward to seeing them perform a live version of the song? Let us know in the comments!

