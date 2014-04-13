Rihanna shows some leg and Nicki Minaj goes glam on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet

04.13.14 4 years ago

The MTV Movie Awards drew A-listers from across the entertainment spectrum on Sunday, with music stars such as Rihanna and Nicki Minaj rubbing elbows with big-screen stars like Shailene Woodley, Jessica Alba and Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet. Check out all the glamorous photos below.

