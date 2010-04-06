Rihanna starts ‘Last Girl on Earth’ U.S. tour July 2

04.06.10 8 years ago

Rihanna will kick off her biggest tour yet when she hits the road in the U.S. on July 2 at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle, Washington. Joining Rihanna on the “Last Girl on Earth”  outing will be Ke$ha and Nicki Minaj.

Rihanna has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “Rude Boy,” the third single, but first major hit, from her 2009 album “Rated R.”
 
I interviewed Rihanna earlier this year during her AOL Sessions taping and she couldn”t wait to get on the road. “We”ve never done a tour to this capacity, which I”m very excited about. The production is unbelievable,” she said. “The costumes, we just took it to a whole another level. Visually and sonically it”s going to be a big step up from the last time. We just keep growing, every time, keep growing and this time it”s going to be a massive, massive production that I cannot wait for.”
 
Below are the tour dates. Tickets for the Live Nation-promoted tour go on sale April 9 to the general public.
 
Friday, July 2 –  White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA
Sunday, July 4 – General Motors Place – Vancouver, Canada
Tuesday, July 6 – Pengrowth Saddeldome – Calgary, Canada
Friday, July 9 – ARCO Arena – Sacramento, CA
Saturday, July 10 – Shoreline Amphitheatre  – Mountain View, CA
Wednesday, July 14 – Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque presents The Pavilion – Albuquerque, NM
Thursday, July 15 – Comfort Dental Amphitheatre – Denver, CO
Saturday, July 17 – Mandalay Bay Events Center – Las Vegas, NV
Wednesday, July 21 – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, July 22 – Cricket Wireless Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ
Wednesday, July 28 – Philips Arena – Atlanta, GA
Friday, July 30 – Ford Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL
Saturday, July 31 – American Airlines Center – Miami, FL
Tuesday, August 3 – Verizon Wireless Music Center – Indianapolis, IN
Thursday, August 5 – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre – Toronto, Canada
Saturday, August 7 – Bell Center – Montreal, Canada
Sunday, August 8 – Comcast Center – Boston, MA
Wednesday, August 11 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Thursday, August 12 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
Sunday, August 15 – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
Wednesday, August 18 – Susquehanna Bank Center – Camden, NJ
Friday, August 20 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
Saturday, August 21 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA
Sunday, August 22 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI
Wednesday, August 25 – United Center – Chicago, IL
 

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Rihanna
TAGSKESHAlast girl on earthNicki Minajrated rRihannaRude Boy

