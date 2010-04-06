Rihanna starts ‘Last Girl on Earth’ U.S. tour July 2

Rihanna will kick off her biggest tour yet when she hits the road in the U.S. on July 2 at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle, Washington. Joining Rihanna on the “Last Girl on Earth” outing will be Ke$ha and Nicki Minaj.

Rihanna has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “Rude Boy,” the third single, but first major hit, from her 2009 album “Rated R.”

I interviewed Rihanna earlier this year during her AOL Sessions taping and she couldn”t wait to get on the road. “We”ve never done a tour to this capacity, which I”m very excited about. The production is unbelievable,” she said. “The costumes, we just took it to a whole another level. Visually and sonically it”s going to be a big step up from the last time. We just keep growing, every time, keep growing and this time it”s going to be a massive, massive production that I cannot wait for.”

Below are the tour dates. Tickets for the Live Nation-promoted tour go on sale April 9 to the general public.

Friday, July 2 – White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA

Sunday, July 4 – General Motors Place – Vancouver, Canada

Tuesday, July 6 – Pengrowth Saddeldome – Calgary, Canada

Friday, July 9 – ARCO Arena – Sacramento, CA

Saturday, July 10 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Wednesday, July 14 – Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque presents The Pavilion – Albuquerque, NM

Thursday, July 15 – Comfort Dental Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Saturday, July 17 – Mandalay Bay Events Center – Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, July 21 – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, July 22 – Cricket Wireless Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, July 28 – Philips Arena – Atlanta, GA

Friday, July 30 – Ford Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

Saturday, July 31 – American Airlines Center – Miami, FL

Tuesday, August 3 – Verizon Wireless Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

Thursday, August 5 – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre – Toronto, Canada

Saturday, August 7 – Bell Center – Montreal, Canada

Sunday, August 8 – Comcast Center – Boston, MA

Wednesday, August 11 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Thursday, August 12 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Sunday, August 15 – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

Wednesday, August 18 – Susquehanna Bank Center – Camden, NJ

Friday, August 20 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

Saturday, August 21 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA

Sunday, August 22 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Wednesday, August 25 – United Center – Chicago, IL



