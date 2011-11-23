Rihanna stays at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Katy Perry advances

Katy Perry moves one step closer to setting the record for the most No. 1s from a single album as “The One That Got Away” soars into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

In doing so, her set, “Teenage Dream” becomes one of only seven albums in the 53-year history of the chart to log six top 10s. That”s great, but that”s not the pop princess”s end game here. Instead, she”s hoping to march to No. 1 with the ballad, which leaps 15-10, she performed on Sunday night”s American Music Awards.

In the meantime, Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris spends its fourth week at No. 1, according to Billboard. (On a side note, the song remains No. 1 on Billboard”s Digital Songs chart, where it is joined by Drake”s “Take Care,” on which she is featured, and her new single, “You Da One” in the Top 10. That makes her the first woman to lodge a trio of songs in the Top 10 concurrently).

Back on the Hot 100, the aforementioned “Take Care” storms onto the chart at No. 9. In the rest of the top 10, “We Found Love” continues to block LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” out of the top spot, as that song spends its third week at No. 2. Similarly, Adele”s “Someone Like You” remains at No. 3, while David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher holds at No. 4.

“It Will Rain” from Bruno Mars, which is featured on the “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1” soundtrack pours its way from 9-5, pushing Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera down one spot to No. 6. Last week”s tune at No. 6, Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts,” drops to to No. 8. Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” moves up one to No. 7.

Just barely missing the top 10 is the “Glee” cast”s mash-up of “Someone Like You” and Adele”s “Rumour Has It,” which enters the chart at No. 11.