Rihanna ties Madonna for No. 1 singles as ‘Diamonds’ shine on Hot 100

Rihanna has notched her 12th No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Diamonds.” She ties Madonna and the Supremes with that number, as the artists with the fourth most No. 1s on the single sales and airplay chart. Only the Beatles, Mariah Carey and Michael Jackson have had more than 12 No. 1s, with 20, 18 and 13 respectively.

Below is a complete list of Rihanna’s No. 1 records, courtesy of Billboard.

Ri-Ri’s chart ascension — aided by the drop of her new album “Unapologetic” to retailers — displaces Maroon 5’s “One More Night” after it sat at the top for nine weeks. That song slips to No. 2 as Ke$ha’s “Die Young” keeps the No. 3 position warm.

Bruno Mars sees his “Locked Out of Heaven” locked into No. 4, moving up two spots; fun.’s “Some Nights” slips No. 4 to No. 5; and Ne-Yo’s “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)” ascends No. 8 to No. 6.

But wait? Where is Psy? Hasn’t “Gangnam Style” sat in the No. 2 post for seven weeks? Poor Psy doesn’t appear to have any more muster to make it to No. 1, as “Gangnam” continues its slide No. 5 to No. 7.

The Lumineers appear to be the next unlikely top 10 artist, as “Ho Hey” makes its way into the top tier, No. 13 to No. 8.

Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” continues its decline No. 7 to No. 9 and Flo Rida’s “I Cry” is static at No. 10.

Here are Rihanna’s No. 1 singles, with number of weeks:

2006, “SOS” (three weeks at No. 1)

2007,” Umbrella,” featuring Jay-Z (seven)

2008, “Take a Bow” (one)

2008, “Disturbia” (two)

2008, “Live Your Life” (T.I. featuring Rihanna) (six)

2010, “Rude Boy” (five)

2010, “Love the Way You Lie” (Eminem featuring Rihanna) (seven)

2010, “What’s My Name?,” featuring Drake (one)

2010, “Only Girl (In the World)” (one)

2011, “S&M,” featuring Britney Spears (one)

2011, “We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris (10)

2012, “Diamonds” (one to date)