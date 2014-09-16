Rihanna to CBS: “F*ck you”

“CBS you pulled my song last week, now you wanna slide it back in this Thursday? NO, F— you! Y'all are sad for penalizing me for this,” Rihanna tweeted. “The audacity …” CBS pulled Rihanna and Jay-Z”s “Run This Town” from last week”s “Thursday Night Football” opener, and apparently wanted to use it this Thursday. No word if CBS will not use it after Rihanna”s tweet. PLUS: CBS and NFL punished Rihanna for being a domestic violence victim. UPDATE: CBS cuts ties with Rihanna after her tweet and will use theme music created internally for future “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts.

Craig Ferguson will visit 12:30 rival Seth Meyers tonight

With Ferguson on his way out, “The Late Late Show” host will stop by “Late Night.”

After “Community,” Gillian Jacobs will star in Judd Apatow”s Netflix “Love” comedy

Jacobs and “Super Fun Night”s” Paul Rust will star “an unflinching, hilarious and excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships” that has already been picked up for two seasons.

Watch Nasim Pedrad as Aziz Ansari in a never-aired “SNL” sketch

Pedrad describes her impression as “a real boner-eraser.”

Mindy Kaling explains her abortion on a sitcom comment to Stephen Colbert

“Abortion,” she said, “is not a hilarious subject,” but she hasn”t ruled out tackling the controversial subject.

Rosie O”Donnell will be back on “The Fosters”

“I'm doing three episodes in the second half of this season,” O'Donnell says. “ABC has been very nice in allowing me the time to go do that.”

IFC renews “Maron” for Season 3

Marc Maron”s comedy will be back next year with 13 new episodes.

Brian Van Holt will only appear in 1 “Cougar Town” episode in its final season

The actor is leaving early to explore other opportunities.

“Facts of Life” cast reunites

The Paley Cneter brought the girls of Eastland Girls School 35 years after their sitcom debut.

“Dancing with the Stars” down 16% from last year

Still, the ABC reality show was No. 1 for the night.

VH1 orders “Tiny & Shekinah's Weave Trip,” a “T.I. & Tiny Spinoff”

Cameras will follow Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her best friend and hair stylist Shekinah Jo as they go on a cross-country trip aboard their mobile hair salon.

“Castle” to offer an alternate reality episode

What if Rick and Kate had never met?

Happy 33rd birthday Alexis Bledel – her TV mom Lauren Graham was 33 when “Gilmore Girls” started

Bledel is now the same age that her “Gilmore Girls” mom Lauren Grahm was when the WB series began in 2000.