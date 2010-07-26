Rihanna to make her big screen debut in ‘Battleship’

It’s unclear exactly how Peter Berg will work an alien attack storyline into a big screen adaptation of the board game Battleship, but his cast is certainly making it an intriguing picture on the 2012 release slate.

“Friday Night Lights'” Taylor Kitsch, who stars in the upcoming “John Carter of Mars,” is already on board as a Naval officer leading the charge against the unexpected invasion by sea. So is “True Blood’s” popular Alexander Skarsgard, who plays Kitsch’s brother. Now, according to Variety, they will be joined by none other than pop superstar Rihanna who will make her big screen debut in the flick.

The 22-year-old Barbados native has scored seven No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart since her debut in June, 2005. Some of her hits include “Umbrella,” “Take A Bow” and “Don’t Stop the Music.” While there have been rumors of Rihanna jumping into features before, “Battleship” seems to have been a significant enough project to make her take the leap. No word on who Rihanna will play in the film, but Kitsch’s love interest wouldn’t be a bad guess.

“Battleship” is expected to begin shooting this summer for a May 25, 2012 release.

