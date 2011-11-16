Rihanna, Usher, The Band Perry added to Grammy nominations concert

Rihanna, Usher and The Band Perry have joined the lineup for “The Grammy Nominations Concert Live,” which already boasts some big-name talent.

The trio of artists are on the bill with Lady Gaga, Lupe Fiasco and Sugarland during the LL Cool J-hosted event. Organizers have also teased the announcement of a major rock band reunion, which HitFix’s Melinda Newman supposes is Van Halen.

The nominees for the 54th annual Grammy Awards will be announced during the evening; the show is set to air on CBS live from L.A.’s Nokia Theatre on Nov. 30.

The Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 12, 2012 from the Nokia.

As previously reported, The Band Perry is also to perform during ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” TV special on Dec. 1. Usher appears on Justin Bieber’s recently released “Under the Mistletoe” holiday album.