Rihanna’s 777 tour documentary set to fly on FOX

03.18.13 5 years ago

“Rihanna 777,” an hour-long concert film about Rihanna”s November promotional tour where she performed seven shows in seven days in seven countries, will air on Fox May 6 at 8 p.m.

As one of the 150 journalists from 32 countries on the tour, I love this description from Fox: “The film also provides an inside look at the singer”s ambitious and often turbulent tour, from the sound of popping champagne corks on the plane to the backstage chaos to the singer”s special worldwide appearances.” I wonder if the footage will include the journalists” on-plane riot after we had no access for Rihanna for five days and were on our third red-eye in five days? What about the streaker? Or how she kept audiences in Stockholm and Berlin waiting for more than two hours? For my thoughts on the tour, read here.

The concert film chronicles Ri-ri”s travels from Los Angeles to Mexico, Toronto, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, London and New York to promote “Unapologetic,” which came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has spawned the hits “Diamonds” and “Stay.”  Rihanna is now on a U.S. tour.

 

