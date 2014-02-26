Rihanna’s next album will be companion piece to animated film, ‘Home’

Is Rihanna making a play for an Oscar? Rihanna is trading in her R-rated anthems for family fare. Her next album will be a companion piece to DreamWorks Animation”s cartoon, “Home.”

The singer, who will tour with Eminem this summer, will also be a voice in the animated feature, along with Jim Parsons, Jennifer Lopez and Steve Martin. Additionally, her songs will be featured in the movie.

“Home” is based on Adam Rex”s 2007 book, “The True Meaning of Smekday,” according to Variety.

Rihanna”s last album was 2012″s “Unapologetic,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and included the hits “Stay” and “Diamonds.” Last year was the first year since 2008 that she did not release an album.